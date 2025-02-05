Skix0ne
- Indicators
- Fernando Souza Mendes
- Version: 1.0
- Activations: 5
Utility of the Indicator
- Multifaceted Analysis: Allows for a comprehensive view of the market through different metrics (trend, volatility, momentum, risk, support/resistance).
- Trading Signals: Offers clear buy and sell signals, aiding traders in making entry and exit decisions.
- Risk Management: The risk buffer helps to assess when it is safe or risky to execute trading operations.
- Customizable Visualization: With multiple colors and chart styles, it becomes easy for the trader to interpret the data intuitively.
In summary, the SKIX0NE serves as a versatile and powerful tool for traders desiring a detailed and multifaceted market analysis, with the possibility of adjusting the tool to meet different strategies and trading styles.
Postar
indicadores técnicos
análise fundamentalista
mais conciso