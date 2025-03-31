Indigo Range Master
- Experts
- Juan Diego Dominguez
- Version: 1.22
- Updated: 31 March 2025
Indigo Range Master
Technical Specifications (Spanish)
"Reminder: Indigo Range Master is designed for daily trading on lower timeframes. If used on higher timeframes, the strategy will fallback to a breakout-per-bar system without time validations. For optimal performance, stick to intraday trading!"
This table provides a concise overview of recommended settings for initial trading, and ideal example for breakout market entries. It's designed for any instrument, from forex pairs and metals to indices, and is best suited for high-volatility markets.
|Parameter
|Value
|Symbol
|XAUUSD (GOLD)
|Timeframe
|M5/M15/H1
|Capital
|min. $100
|New York Session
|[00:00/11:00] - [11:00/19:30]
|Broker
| Any broker.
|Account Type
|Any, lower spread preferred.
|Prop Firm Acc's
|Any account.
|VPS
|Optional, not necessary (MQL VPS available)
Core Trading Strategies
Our system is built on two primary market engagement approaches:
📌 Breakout Trading Framework
Our breakout framework employs three distinct methodologies:
1️⃣ Entry Market Execution
- Instant Execution: Trades are executed immediately when the price breaks out of a defined range—ensuring swift action with no delays.
- Precision Filtering: Utilizes smart filters and technical indicators to minimize noise and avoid false breakouts.
- Risk Customization: Offers five tailored risk settings to match your trading style:
- 🟢 Ultra Conservative
- 🔵 Conservative
- 🟠 Moderate
- 🔴 Aggressive
- 🚀 Ultra Aggressive
2️⃣ Entry Pending Orders
- Precision with Pending Orders: Executes trades using Buy Stop and Sell Stop orders, ensuring accuracy at breakout levels.
- Efficiency and Automation: Focuses on streamlined order management with fully automated handling.
3️⃣ Entry Retest
-
Combines confirmation and precision to reduce false entries.
-
Price must break out, retest, and close back within the range before a trade activates.
-
Engages only on the second breakout attempt.
-
Uses STOP orders exclusively, making additional filters unnecessary.
📌 Mean Reversion
This strategy capitalizes on price returning to its mean, offering opportunities in range-bound movements.
1️⃣ Re-Entry
-
Detects false breakouts and positions new trades when price reverts to the established range.
-
Turns failed breakouts into profitable opportunities.
2️⃣ Smart Breakout
-
Uses adaptive range calculations to identify optimal entry points based on historical price action.
-
Two execution modes:
-
Static Range Analysis – Defines trading ranges using historical data (e.g., last 4 candles).
-
Dynamic Range – Continuously updates ranges in real-time as new data emerges.
-
-
Available in five risk profiles:
-
🟢 Ultra Conservative
-
🔵 Conservative
-
🟠 Moderate
-
🔴 Aggressive
-
🚀 Ultra Aggressive
-
3️⃣ Mean Reversion Standard
-
Similar to Smart Breakout, but focuses on trading within the range rather than breakouts.
-
Direct entry upon crossing the range limit, with no additional confirmation required.
📅 Global Trading Time
Three time formats for precise trade execution:
-
🌍 GMT/UTC – Ideal for international traders, eliminating timezone confusion.
-
🖥️ Local Time – Adjusts automatically based on your PC's settings, including daylight savings.
-
📡 Server Time – Syncs with your broker’s trading schedule.
Automatic Time Offset Detection
-
Detects your local timezone and synchronizes with broker time.
-
Suggests optimal offset settings, eliminating manual adjustments.
✨ Key Features
1️⃣ Advanced Stop-Loss System
-
Smart Range Exit – Dynamically adjusts exit points based on market conditions.
-
Multi-Dimensional Stop Loss – Protection via Fixed Pips, Risk-to-Reward ratios, ATR %, and Price %.
-
Equity-Based Position Sizing – Adjusts trade exposure dynamically based on account strength.
2️⃣ Flexible and Adaptive Risk Management
Multiple lot sizing options for precise exposure control:
- Dynamic Lot Based on Equity – Adjusts based on current equity.
- Dynamic Lot Based on Balance – Uses total account balance for stability.
- Kelly Criterion Lot Sizing – Uses a mathematical formula to optimize capital growth.
-
Fixed Lot – Constant lot size for full manual control.
3️⃣ Automated Trade Closure
Trades can be closed based on specific conditions:
-
By day, weekend, or Monday/Friday.
-
When losing trades exceed a set limit.
-
Before major news events to minimize risk.
4️⃣ Full Transparency & Real-Time Notifications
Unlike "black box" systems that operate without explanation, Indigo keeps you fully informed about every aspect of your trading activity. You'll always know why a trade was opened, how market conditions are affecting positions, and when key decisions are made.
Real-Time Insights:
- Market condition assessments – Stay updated on trends, volatility, and execution factors.
- Trade status updates – Monitor open positions, entry/exit points, and risk levels.
- 📲 Instant Alerts via:
- Telegram & Discord notifications – Get real-time updates on trades and system actions.
- Trade screenshots & performance metrics – Visual insights into strategy execution and results.
5️⃣ Real-Time News Filters & Protection
Before high-impact news, the system can:
-
Pause new trades.
-
Adjust protection parameters.
-
Exit positions if necessary.
6️⃣ Trade Management Strategies
- Compound Interest & Martingale – Advanced risk strategies for capital growth and recovery.
- Trailing Stop – Dynamically protects and locks in profits as the market moves.
- Break Even – Adjusts Take Profits 2 & 3 to secure gains.
- % Profit Protection – Automatically locks in profits when price moves favorably.
7️⃣ Multi Take Profit System
-
Allows up to three simultaneous take-profit levels per trade.
-
Maximizes opportunities during strong market moves while securing profits incrementally.
8️⃣ Professional Chart Interface
-
Customizable interface with different themes.
-
Adjustable indicator and range colors.
-
Optional information panels tailored to your needs.
9️⃣ Walk-Forward Optimization (WFO)
-
Uses machine learning to optimize parameter settings in real-time.
-
Continuously adapts to changing market conditions.
-
Tests strategies before implementation to maintain performance.
🔟 Spread, Slippage and Risk Control
The system continuously monitors market conditions and adjusts trading behavior based on:
- Spread levels & slippage – Ensures optimal execution by adapting to market fluctuations.
- Market liquidity – Adjusts trading activity based on available volume.
- Execution quality – Evaluates fills to maintain consistency and prevent unfavorable trades.
- Automatic Suspension – Halts trading if a fixed profit or loss threshold is reached, ensuring effective risk management.
🎡 Strategic Implementation Framework
Indigo Range Master delivers institutional-grade functionality across all experience levels:
Foundation Level
-
Optimized default configurations for immediate deployment.
-
High-clarity signal generation.
-
Integrated risk protocols.
-
Trade analysis feedback loop.
Intermediate Architecture
-
Advanced parameter customization.
-
Multi-tier risk profile selection.
-
Comprehensive performance analytics.
Professional Suite
-
Granular parameter control.
-
Multi-strategy integration.
-
Advanced optimization engine.
📖 Resource Architecture
-
Detailed implementation documentation.
-
Continuous platform enhancements.
-
Dedicated technical support.
Final Note
Indigo Range Master merges sophisticated trading mechanics with precision execution. Whether you're building your foundation or managing institutional capital, the platform adapts to your evolving needs while maintaining a strong focus on capital preservation and systematic growth.
Ready to elevate your trading? Deploy Indigo Range Master and experience institutional-grade execution in your personal trading journey.