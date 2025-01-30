Multi PipHunter Robot
- Experts
- Yaqoub Al-ghalayini
- Version: 1.4
- Activations: 5
Multi PipHunter Robot - Advanced Forex Trading Expert for MT5
🔹 Boost Your Trading with Smart RSI-Based Strategy!
Multi PipHunter Robot is an advanced and fully automated trading expert designed for MetaTrader 5 (MT5). This EA utilizes a powerful combination of Relative Strength Index (RSI) signals to identify optimal buy and sell opportunities. Whether you're a beginner or an experienced trader, Multi PipHunter helps you take advantage of market trends efficiently and effectively.
🔥 Key Features:
✅ RSI-Based Trading Strategy – Uses the RSI indicator to detect overbought and oversold conditions, ensuring high-probability trade setups.
✅ Smart Order Execution – Trades are placed with precise entry points, take profit (TP), and minimal slippage.
✅ Risk Management System – Built-in margin check to prevent overleveraging and ensure proper capital protection.
✅ Multi-Pair Compatibility – Supports trading on EURUSD, NZDUSD, and AUDUSD, with the flexibility to add more symbols.
✅ Fully Automated Execution – No manual intervention required; just set your preferred parameters and let the robot trade for you.
✅ Optimized for High Performance – Works on multiple timeframes, best results on M15, H1 and D1 charts.
⚙️ Input Parameters:
- RSI Period – Default: 14
- Lot Size – Default: 1.0 or 0.1
- Slippage – Default: 3 pips
- Allowed Symbols – EURUSD, NZDUSD, AUDUSD
🎯 Why Choose Multi PipHunter Robot?
✔️ Easy to Use – Simple setup, no complex configurations required.
✔️ Reliable & Secure – Avoids overtrading and risky strategies.
✔️ Optimized for Low Drawdowns – Keeps your capital safe while maximizing profits.
✔️ Rent or One-Time Purchase – monthly subscriptions or purchase option!
📌 Recommended Setup:
✅ Minimum Account Balance: $300/Leverage 1:500, or 3000/Leverage 1:100
✅ Leverage: 1:100 or higher
✅ Best Timeframe: M15
✅ Broker Type: Low-spread ECN brokers recommended
📢 Get Multi PipHunter Robot today and start trading smarter! 🚀
