Multi PipHunter Robot


EASY START... JUST ATTACH TO YOUR CHADTS


24HRS ACTIVE TRADING...


For best results and doubling your deposit in couple of weeks, attach the EA to 3 pairs at the same time (EURUSD, NZDUSD, AUDUSD)

Multi PipHunter Robot - Advanced Forex Trading Expert for MT5

🔹 Boost Your Trading with Smart RSI-Based Strategy!

Multi PipHunter Robot is an advanced and fully automated trading expert designed for MetaTrader 5 (MT5). This EA utilizes a powerful combination of Relative Strength Index (RSI) signals to identify optimal buy and sell opportunities. Whether you're a beginner or an experienced trader, Multi PipHunter helps you take advantage of market trends efficiently and effectively.

🔥 Key Features:

RSI-Based Trading Strategy – Uses the RSI indicator to detect overbought and oversold conditions, ensuring high-probability trade setups.
Smart Order Execution – Trades are placed with precise entry points, take profit (TP), and minimal slippage.
Risk Management System – Built-in margin check to prevent overleveraging and ensure proper capital protection.
Multi-Pair Compatibility – Supports trading on EURUSD, NZDUSD, and AUDUSD, with the flexibility to add more symbols.
Fully Automated Execution – No manual intervention required; just set your preferred parameters and let the robot trade for you.
Optimized for High Performance – Works on multiple timeframes, best results on M15H1 and D1 charts.


⚙️ Input Parameters:

  • RSI Period – Default: 14
  • Lot Size – Default: 1.0 or 0.1
  • Slippage – Default: 3 pips
  • Allowed Symbols – EURUSD, NZDUSD, AUDUSD

🎯 Why Choose Multi PipHunter Robot?

✔️ Easy to Use – Simple setup, no complex configurations required.
✔️ Reliable & Secure – Avoids overtrading and risky strategies.
✔️ Optimized for Low Drawdowns – Keeps your capital safe while maximizing profits.
✔️ Rent or One-Time Purchase – monthly subscriptions or purchase option!

📌 Recommended Setup:
Minimum Account Balance: $300/Leverage 1:500, or 3000/Leverage 1:100 
Leverage: 1:100 or higher
Best Timeframe: M15
Broker Type: Low-spread ECN brokers recommended

📢 Get Multi PipHunter Robot today and start trading smarter! 🚀


More from author
Fifty Pips
Yaqoub Al-ghalayini
Experts
Trade Starting with 300 USD Only... Fifty PipHunter Robot Overview:   The   Fifty PipHunter Robot   is an advanced, fully automated Forex trading robot designed for the MetaTrader 5 (MT5) platform. It leverages the   Relative Strength Index (RSI)   indicator to identify optimal trading opportunities, ensuring precision in market entries and exits. The robot is optimized to target a   50-pip profit   per trade, making it ideal for traders looking for consistent returns with controlled risk. Key
Filter:
Sumu Talal
58
Sumu Talal 2025.03.04 21:02 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Yaqoub Al-ghalayini
599
Reply from developer Yaqoub Al-ghalayini 2025.03.04 21:56
Hello and many thanks for the review... so far the SL is up to you... however, soon a dynamic SL will be added to the EA... also the profit should be increased in the upcoming version. In addition,, please remember that you tested it on a single pair while it should be activated on 3 pairs at the same time ( EURUSD, NZDUSD, AUDUSD) this will at least triple the profit and decrease the risk. ..also you may want to review the other EA "Fifty Pips"
Reply to review