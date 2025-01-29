WinTrader Pro

Expert Advisor Multi-Indicator “WinTrader Pro” – Your Bridge to Automated and Secure Trading

Are you looking for a reliable, robust Expert Advisor (EA) that integrates a wide range of technical indicators? Do you want a solution that correctly manages risk while dynamically and efficiently taking advantage of market opportunities?

Welcome! This EA is the result of a careful integration of Bollinger Bands, Stochastic, Moving Average, Momentum, Alligator, RVI, DeMarker, and Directional Indicators, combined with account protection filters, news management, and daily safeguards. It has been designed to offer you a complete, turnkey strategy.

1. Key Features

Multi-Indicator Framework

  • Uses 8 different indicators (including Bollinger Bands, Stochastic, Alligator, Momentum, etc.) that work synergistically to generate entry and exit signals.
  • This multi-indicator approach increases signal accuracy and reduces false positives.

Dynamic Lot Management

  • Configurable base entry amount (default: 2 lots).
  • Automatic increments: Each time the account balance grows by €20,000, the EA automatically increases the lot size by 1 lot (up to a maximum of 90 lots).
  • This allows the system to scale with your account, enabling you to ride positive trends with greater exposure while limiting risk through the maximum lot cap.

Automatic Stop Loss and Take Profit Calculation

  • Stop Loss and Take Profit are calculated based on configured pips and managed with precision.
  • If desired, trailing stop can be activated, dynamically adjusting the Stop Loss when the position is already in profit.

Comprehensive Account Protection

  • MaxDailyLoss and Max_Daily_DD: Limits daily losses and drawdown to prevent excessive damage during unfavorable market sessions.
  • Min_Equity, Max_Equity, and MaxEquity_DD: Protection settings that close all positions or block new entries if your account reaches specific equity or drawdown thresholds.
  • Entry suspension: The EA can automatically suspend new trades when critical limits are exceeded, allowing the market to stabilize.

Intelligent News Filter

  • Integrates a news filter to avoid opening new trades when high-impact economic news (High/Medium) is expected.
  • Can be configured for USD, EUR, or any other relevant currency (just input it into the parameters).
  • Protects your account from unexpected volatility, avoiding “noisy” market movements during sensitive news releases.

Customizable Interface and Parameters

  • Stop_Loss, Take_Profit, Max_Spread, Max_OpenPos, and many other parameters can be easily adjusted.
  • Option to display or hide indicators on the chart for a cleaner, less intrusive interface.

Advanced Statistics and Total Control

  • Displays real-time essential statistics, including current position profit, lot size, last 1/7/30-day performance, daily drawdown, and maximum equity.
  • An optional graphical panel allows for clear monitoring of open trades and market status.

2. Why Choose This Expert Advisor?

Multi-Technical Approach – Rarely will you find an EA that combines so many indicators with such a sophisticated cross-confirmation mechanism. This reduces evaluation errors, providing more reliable signals.

Risk Management & SecurityAccount protection features and dynamic lot management ensure capital control, even during high volatility.

Ease of Use – Simply attach the EA to your preferred chart (e.g., XAUUSD H1, where it has been extensively tested), adjust parameters based on your trading style, and let the code work for you.

Flexibility & Customization – All settings can be modified to suit your needs: from maximum allowed spread to news filter update frequency, as well as daily loss limits and Stop Loss/Take Profit pips.

Continuous Updates & Monitoring – Using OnTick and OnBar functions, the EA checks market conditions at every tick and at each candle close, allowing for rapid position adaptation.

3. Who Is It For?

Beginner Traders – Those who want a ready-to-use EA, with an advanced yet easy-to-configure logic.

Experienced Traders – Those who want a multi-indicator EA with maximum parameter flexibility and customization to optimize strategies on various assets and timeframes.

Investors Seeking Diversification – Those who want to test software based on a mix of classic and well-established indicators (Bollinger Bands, Stochastic, Alligator, etc.) while benefiting from strict account protection measures.

4. Technical Requirements

  • Platform: MetaTrader 5 (compiled in MQL5 standard).
  • Recommended Instruments: Works best on XAUUSD (Gold) and H1 timeframe.
  • Connection: A low-latency VPS is recommended to efficiently manage orders, trailing stops, and news filters.

5. Practical Tips

📌 Backtest & Forward Test – Before using it live, conduct an in-depth backtest and, if possible, a forward test on a demo account to get familiar with the strategy and parameters.

📌 Money Management – Set Stop_Loss, Take_Profit, and drawdown limits based on your risk tolerance. Avoid overloading the account with excessive lot sizes.

📌 News Filter – If you trade pairs sensitive to macroeconomic events (e.g., EURUSD, GBPUSD, XAUUSD), activate the news filter on “High And Medium” to protect yourself from sudden fluctuations.

📌 Regular Monitoring – Although the EA is fully automated, periodic market and parameter checks are always a good practice.

6. Quality Assurance & Support

🔹 Clean & Documented Code – Designed with a clear architecture, utilizing OnTick, OnBar, and Global Variables management.

🔹 Professional Support – By purchasing this Expert Advisor, you gain access to our technical support for any questions about settings and optimization.

🔹 Developed by Experts – “Ultimate Strategy” is the result of years of experience in algorithmic trading solutions for Forex and Gold markets.

🔹 Free Updates – You will receive future versions and improvements at no additional cost.

7. Conclusion

Ultimate Strategy” is more than just an Expert Advisor – it’s a complete trading system, designed to capture the best market opportunities while protecting your capital.

Thanks to its multi-indicator combination, advanced risk management, and automatic lot scaling, this EA aims to provide operational efficiency, drawdown control, and ease of use.

If you seek a professional, automated, and highly configurable trading approach, don’t miss the chance to add this Expert Advisor to your arsenal.

Invest in your trading future, experience the power of “WinTrader Pro,” and start trading with a reliable technological partner today!

📌 Buy now and discover how to simplify your trading, maximize opportunities, and enhance capital management – all with a single tool!


Pivot Hunter EA
Daniel Naranjo Morales
Uzman Danışmanlar
Pivot Hunter EA Pivot Hunter EA,   CADJPY   döviz çifti ve   H1 zaman dilimi   için özel olarak geliştirilmiş bir alım-satım robotudur. Stratejisi, fiyat hareketlerini ve momentumu analiz ederek potansiyel piyasa dönüş noktalarını tespit etmek üzere tasarlanmıştır. EA'nın temel mantığı, çoklu indikatör teyit sistemine dayanır. Parabolic SAR, Awesome Oscillator (AO), Relative Strength Index (RSI) ve Average True Range (ATR) gibi klasik indikatörlerden gelen sinyalleri birleştirir. Bu farklı anali
SchermanActionPro
AutomaticTrading
Uzman Danışmanlar
SchermanActionPro ile Tanışın: Autotrading'in Yeni Otomatik Ticaret Botu Otomatik ticaret SchermanActionPro'yu sunmaktan gurur duyar! Öne Çıkan Özellikler:  • Yapılandırılabilir Göstergeler: Ortalamaları ve mum sayısını Ivan'ın tavsiyelerine göre ayarlayın.  • Operasyonel Esneklik: Satın alma ve satış arasında seçim yapın.  • Kâr Alma: ATR veya karşı sinyale dayalı sabit seçenekler.  • Kayıp Durdurma: ATR'ye göre veya karşıt sinyale göre sabit olarak yapılandırılabilir.  • Lot Türleri: Sabit lo
Zahav AI Trade
Wanida Detsomboonrat
Uzman Danışmanlar
Zahav AI Trade: Transform the Gold Market into Your Cash-Flow Business The Zahav AI Trade is an intelligently designed automated trading system (Expert Advisor) built to generate returns from the volatility of the gold market (XAUUSD). It shifts the mindset from "occasional speculative trading" to "managing an investment portfolio like a business," with a core focus on creating a consistent stream of cash flow. Are you tired of simple EAs that perform well in trends but collapse during market c
Eurusd Oracle
Alexandre Bosa
Uzman Danışmanlar
First 10 copies available at $149. Price will increase to $149 afterward. Eurusd Oracle is a powerful, logic-driven expert advisor (EA) built to identify high-probability price action setups with precision. It specializes in trend-following strategies and capturing clean breakouts, ensuring y 2 ou enter only the best trades. Unlike risky strategies that rely on martingale, grid systems, or over-leveraging, Eurusd Oracle prioritizes safety with a dynamic stop loss and a fixed take profit. This d
Etrend
Younes Bordbar
Uzman Danışmanlar
Introducing Etrend – Identifying Strong Market Trends Etrend is an intelligent trading robot specifically designed to detect and trade strong market trends . It avoids trading in ranging markets and focuses on capitalizing on high-momentum movements. Why Choose Etrend? Trend-Based Trading – Only trades in trending markets and avoids ranging conditions. Optimized Risk Management – Uses a 1:2 risk-to-reward ratio for better control over losses and maximizing potential gains. Minimum 2
Alana MT5
Hugo Feruglio
5 (3)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Alana MT5, yapılandırılmış bir grid stratejisine dayalı, disiplinli bir Uzman Danışmandır (EA). Tek bir parite üzerinde net giriş mantığı ve sıkı risk kontrolüyle çalışır. Sistem, piyasa yapısına dayalı bir takip eden zarar durdur ve sermayeyi korumak için bir drawdown stop-loss içerir. Alana uzun vadeli kullanım için tasarlanmıştır; manuel optimizasyon veya sık ayarlamalar gerektirmez. Gerçek zamanlı performansı MQL5 Signals üzerinden takip edin: Sinyali Görüntüle Her 10 satışta fiyat 50 $ arta
Golden Algo MT5
Abderrahmane Benali
Uzman Danışmanlar
A professional automated trading expert that relies on the Bollinger Bands indicator to execute precise buy and sell trades based on price interactions with the indicator's bands and Exit the deal by standard deviation. Best Settings:  Download SET File For XAUUSD Time Frame : 1 Min Features : Smart information window that allows you to see open trades and daily limits. a news filter to prevent trading during important economic events, daily money management to determine the maximum loss during
Centered Target EA
Irina Cherkashina
Uzman Danışmanlar
This universal Expert Advisor is equally good for both scalping and conservative multi-currency trading of simultaneous trading of several pairs. This  Expert Advisor  is based on its own Algorithm, which is an incredibly effective tool due to the simultaneous operation of a trading strategy based on our   Centered Bands  Indicator  and our proprietary signal filter system together with the Martingale method, which together work out a very interesting hedging system. Traders are also given the
Profitable EMA
Rajendra Kumar Sinku
Uzman Danışmanlar
Multiple Exponential Moving Averages from two different timeframes have been used in making this fully automatic trading robot. The backtest screenshots speak the rest. The amount to be invested has to be put manually in input tab. So works on all account sizes. For best results - Timeframe = 15M - Leverage = 100 - Preferred pair = EURUSD but gave profit on other pairs too. - Avoid trading between last week of December and first week of January.
Prime Trader
Abderrahmane Benali
Uzman Danışmanlar
PrimeTrader EA – Advanced Trading Expert Advisor PrimeTrader EA is a professional Expert Advisor that combines multiple powerful indicators to generate precise entry and exit signals. It is designed to adapt to different market conditions, with advanced trade management features and a built-in info panel to keep you updated on your account status in real time. * Introductory Offer : the current price is only   79 USD   After the first 10 purchases, the price will increase to   139 USD , and grad
CyberCore EA
Eduard Nagayev
Uzman Danışmanlar
Introducing CybeCore EA - a cutting-edge Forex trading advisor that utilizes an innovative strategy based on fully-transformers without decoders, operating on the foundation of the CyberVision EA advisor. What sets CybeCore EA apart from CyberVision EA is its ability to analyze data with unprecedented accuracy and speed, achieved through the application of advanced machine learning techniques. CybeCore EA employs a decoder-less architecture, significantly enhancing the efficiency of its trading
Gordian Knot 1
Hidenori Tanaka
Uzman Danışmanlar
This EA is a simple automated trading system for the Meta Trader 5 platform. It uses parabolic SAR to automatically adjust lot size based on market trends. By this, the EA does not take a large amount of risk, but instead steadily accumulates profits. Main Features The EA does not use the martingale method for lot size adjustment. If a position is taken before the forex market closes, the position will be carried over to the weekend. This EA is designed to hold multiple positions at the same t
Trail Stops PRO
Timo Kosiol
Uzman Danışmanlar
Trailing Stops Pro is a highly advanced trailing stop program. It comes with 12 different trailing stops and helps you to manage your trade and stops easily. You can specify a trail start, that means the trailing stop will be started after your positions has reached the selected profit points. Additionally you can set a trail distance as well as activate and deactivate the trailing stop for each position separately. For your convenience the program has a very easy to use app panel. For a detaile
Draggon EA
Albert Andrei Brandel
Uzman Danışmanlar
Draggon is an advanced Expert Advisor (EA) designed for MetaTrader 5, with an emphasis on simplicity, efficiency, and consistent profitability. This algorithmic trading system follows market trends and employs a sophisticated combination of indicators to identify high probability trade opportunities in the EUR/USD pair on a 4-minute chart. Backtesting from 01.01.2019 until today showed that, starting with an initial deposit of $300, Draggon was able to generate a profit of $36,788. Key Features:
CSP gbpusd Strategy
Francisco Tomas Moreno Garcia
Uzman Danışmanlar
CSP Strategy. Bu Mum Çubuğu Desen tabanı, adından da anlaşılacağı gibi mumlar üzerindeki belirli bir desen türüne dayanmaktadır (1H zaman diliminde en iyi performans) Geriye dönük test ve optimizasyon harici geçmiş veriler üzerinde gerçekleştirilmiştir, bu nedenle meta trader5 üzerinde yapılan bir geriye dönük test aynı iyi sonuçları göstermeyecektir, yine de geriye dönük testin yanı sıra, 2023.03.27'den 2023.0330'a kadar 1 hafta boyunca gerçek bir test gerçekleştirdik, sonuçlar sağlanan görü
Trend Recognizer
Harun Cagiran
Uzman Danışmanlar
Trend recogniser is a Pattern Recognation   technique  based  Expert Advisor . With thanks to statistics and signal processing approaches it estimates short term trends, and gives long/short position signals   automatically . While you are in a position, if the trens broken recogniser sign you to close your position, with a reasonable income. It is mostly suitable for huge volume curencies (EUR/USD, GPB/USD, BTC/USDT, ETH/USDT). Additionally, to get best performance from EA please use in 30 mins
The Catalyst EA
Daniel Naranjo Morales
Uzman Danışmanlar
The Catalyst EA The Catalyst EA, MetaTrader 5 platformu için tasarlanmış gelişmiş bir işlem robotudur. Özellikle   AUDUSD döviz çiftinde H1 zaman diliminde   işlem yapmak üzere geliştirilmiştir. EA, piyasadaki potansiyel geri dönüşleri ve düzeltmeleri belirlemeyi ve bunlardan faydalanmayı hedefleyen çoklu indikatör stratejisi kullanır. Tasarımının temel odak noktası, sermayenizi etkin bir şekilde yönetmek için dinamik lot büyüklüğü ve çok katmanlı işlem koruması özelliklerine sahip, sağlam bir r
Veritas EA
Stepan Sinic
Uzman Danışmanlar
Конечно, вот полный текст на турецком языке. Veritas EA: Algoritmik Ticaretin Yeniden Tanımlanması Veritas Felsefesi Sektördeki uzun yıllara dayanan tecrübemizden sonra, bu piyasalarda statik modellerin işe yaramadığına ikna olduk. Veritas, yalnızca dinamik bir modelin kazanabileceğinin kanıtıdır. Bu robotu iki ilke üzerine kurduk: tam şeffaflık ve sıfır statik mantık. Piyasadaki her gün benzersiz olduğu için, algoritma sürekli olarak piyasa koşullarına uyum sağlar. Amacımız sadece güzel bir am
RSI MA hybrid
Sarah Wakini Waweru
Uzman Danışmanlar
RSI MA is a scalping EA that relies on two fundamental principles for entry.   For a buy entry, the EMA should be at least 200 and the RSI to move into oversold (as user defined) territory and come back out. The reverse is true for a sell entry. It important you understand the principle behind the bot functionality for efficient optimization. I wish you well as you try the bot's concept.
Gold Vision Scalper Pro
Aman Kushwaha
Uzman Danışmanlar
GOLD & FOREX BREAKOUT SCALPER A professional Expert Advisor designed for breakout trading on multiple instruments, specializing in buy-side momentum with dynamic position sizing. KEY FEATURES: Trading Strategy • Identifies key breakout levels using swing high analysis • Places strategic buy-stop orders at resistance levels • Automated position management system • Real-time visual order level display ️ Risk Management • Dynamic lot size calculation based on free margin • Trailing stop
Boom 500 Saturno
Ignacio Agustin Mene Franco
Uzman Danışmanlar
Hello community, On this occasion, I'm introducing you to Boom500 Saturn The Star Pack along with Crash 500 Saturn The EA is based on chasing short-term trend candles accompanied by a triple strategy 2 moving averages, 1 RSI, and an ADX for more effective trading. You start with a minimum balance of $500 USD for it to work well. The parameters are set as shown in the image. It operates on an M1 timeframe (1 minute). The first 5 copies will be sold at $199 USD, final price $499 USD. E
Currencies Hunter Mt5
Noha Mohamed Fathy Younes Badr
5 (1)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Currencies Hunter    is a new era of trading the most unique expert for trading currencies  use  very  secretive trading algorithm ,  took a year to program and test it  with a lot of coding ,Currencies Hunter designed to trade on real accounts and provides exceptional results. trade in fully automatic Currencies Hunter use very special  algorithm you can make back test with every tick option and see the results by your self  this expert use unique strategy to open order and close it  Therefore
Maximas e Minimas
Lucas Ricardo Almeida Muniz
Uzman Danışmanlar
Users can choose from different strategies, including the classic "Highs and Lows" and a strategy developed for daily operations using the Keltner indicator. Additionally, various indicators have been added, such as RSI, Bollinger Bands, Moving Averages with custom time intervals, and Stochastic. Each indicator allows for the establishment of specific rules for opening and closing positions. The robot offers flexibility in position-closing strategies, allowing customization with options such
Black Cat FX
Prama Shellaerinda
Uzman Danışmanlar
BlackCAT FX is a simple and powerful Expert Advisor. This robot has a very powerful keylevel determination algorithm embedded. With this keylevel reference, this robot can work effectively and efficiently. BlackCat FX is specifically designed to run on the EURUSD and GBPUSD pairs as we know that’s are low spread pairs, and can be run on the M5 or M15 timeframe   Instrument Specifications Symbol: EURUSD, GBPUSD Timeframe: M5 Account Requirements Type: Hedging Spreads: Low Spread Min Deposit: $200
Double SuperTrend Fit for low Stagnation MT5
Smarterbot Software
3 (1)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Introducing an expert advisor that uses two Supertrend indicator lines, ST Fast as entry trigger and ST Slow to trade in direction of the trend. This expert advisor is designed to help you find the best systems with low stagnation and high net profit, using a powerful custom optimization metric. The Supertrend indicator is a popular trend-following indicator that helps traders identify the direction of the trend and make trades accordingly. With this expert advisor, you'll be able to use the ST
VeloCity Trader
Oliver Schwabe
Uzman Danışmanlar
The VeloCity Trader is an advanced Expert Advisor (EA) specifically designed to help traders trade the markets more efficiently. This EA uses a combination of technical indicators to make buying and selling decisions. Main functions : Combination of proven indicators: RSI, MA and STO. VelocityTrader harnesses the power of RSI (Relative Strength Index), Moving Average (MA) and Stochastic Oscillator (STO) to generate precise trading signals. If the current price is above the moving average and th
Advance BreakOut Scalper
Dua Yong Rew
Uzman Danışmanlar
The Advanced BreakOut Scalper is an effective trading system with predetermined Take Profit, Stop Loss, and Trailing Stop settings. As the name implies, its strategy is trading breakouts. It is professionally coded and runs quickly in backtesting or optimization mode. It does not employ grid, martingale, averaging, or any other risky money management strategies. It is recommended to use a tight spread broker, preferably an ECN broker with good liquidity. For a list of brokers that work well wi
MS Expert
Nikolaos Pantzos
Uzman Danışmanlar
MS_Expert   is structured based on a specific technical analysis indicator ( MACD  Oscillator   and Stochastic Oscillator ). It has many parameters so that each user can find the appropriate settings that suit their investment profile. It can work on 28 different pairs. The default parameter settings are indicative, I recommend that each user experiment to find their own settings.
FREE
Forex Attack
Ivan Simonika
Uzman Danışmanlar
We present you an expert system, which is a universal scalper. The expert system works with small spreads and on a fast Internet channel. Settings are quite simple and easy to adjust. The Forex Attack expert system is a high-speed scalpel, and accordingly works with ticks, which must be taken into account when testing the system. The expert system works on all types of accounts: netting, hedging. The bot does not use the history stored in the database for work. For his own needs, he uploads hi
Mystery
Rohit Katyal
Uzman Danışmanlar
⸻ Mystery – The Intelligent Trading Robot Mystery is an advanced, fully-automated trading robot designed to deliver consistent performance across dynamic market conditions. Built for precision and reliability, Mystery analyzes market trends, momentum, and volatility using cutting-edge algorithms to identify high-probability trading opportunities. Whether you’re a beginner or an experienced trader, Mystery simplifies your trading experience by automating complex strategies with intelligen
