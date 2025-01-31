Spike Phantom

1

Spike Phantom  is a specialized indicator for PainX and GainX synthetic indices that generates trading signals with automatic alert notifications.


Features

The indicator analyzes market conditions using proprietary algorithms and displays buy/sell arrows directly on the chart. It works specifically with PainX and GainX indices on M5 timeframe.

Signal generation combines multiple technical analysis methods to identify potential trading opportunities. The system provides two TP levels and SL calculations for each signal.

Alert system sends notifications via push messages, email, sound alerts, and on-screen displays. Multi-language support available in English, French, Spanish, Portuguese, and Malay.

Supported Symbols

GainX 400,GainX 1200 and GainX 800 , PainX 1200 and PainX 800 SPIKES

Input Parameters

Alert Settings:

  • Language selection (English, French, Spanish, Portuguese, Malay)
  • Alert name customization
  • Enable/disable email alerts
  • Enable/disable sound and popup alerts
  • Enable/disable push notifications

Stop Loss Settings:

  • Risk amount in dollars
  • Lot size for trade calculations

Indicator Properties

  • Indicator type: Chart window
  • Arrow indicators for buy/sell signals
  • Non-repainting arrows
  • Customizable colors and sizes

Installation

Load the indicator on any supported chart. Configure notification preferences in the input panel. The system will automatically monitor market conditions and generate alerts when conditions are met.

Requirements

MetaTrader 5 platform M5 timeframe recommended Works on demo and live accounts

Important Notice

This is a technical analysis tool. Trading involves risk and past performance does not guarantee future results. Users should understand synthetic indices characteristics before trading.

推荐产品
UPD1 Murrey Math Combo Levels MT5
Vitaliy Kuznetsov
5 (2)
指标
该指标背后的想法是在所有时间范围内找到穆雷水平并将它们组合成组合水平，其中包括基于强穆雷水平  (+2, +1, 8, 4, 0, -1, -2). 时间范围越短，您立即看到组合级别的机会就越大。 它将以颜色突出显示。 当您将光标悬停在任何数字上时，将显示该级别所属的时间范围的提示。 但您将始终将当前时间范围视为最左边的时间范围。 智能警报可帮助您传达与信号组合级别相关的价格。 视频中的仪表板不是声明的功能，也不包含在此处！ 仍在开发中。 交易建议。 不建议在没有额外技术分析的情况下交易组合水平的反弹。 从蓝色和红色水平反弹的概率较高。 价格被磁力吸引至组合水平，但价格尚未对其进行测试（128 根蜡烛前）。在这种情况下，建议使用趋势策略，并采取水平取向（高/低一个水平）。 当价格向红色或蓝色水平移动时，不要在沿途反弹时交易黄色（这会破坏势头）。 强烈建议初学者在组合水平反弹时进行交易，除非有相反的组合水平。 最好在趋势方向反弹时进行交易。 在博客链接阅读更多内容  -   Murrey Math Trading with UPD1 . 设置说明。 主要设置。 Period -
Pct Multi Probability Indicator Mt5
Fabio Albano
指标
The new update makes this indicator a complete tool for studying, analyzing and operating probabilistic patterns. It includes: On-chart Multi-asset percentage monitor. Configurable martingales. Twenty-one pre-configured patterns, including Mhi patterns and C3. An advanced pattern editor to store up to 5 custom patterns. Backtest mode to test results with loss reports. Trend filter. Hit operational filter. Martingale Cycles option. Various types of strategies and alerts. Confluence between patter
Trend variance spectrum robot
Ekaterina Saltykova
专家
在交易世界中，每一个跳动都可能是一个新故事的开始，拥有一个可靠的盟友至关重要。TrendVarianceSpectrum 不仅仅是一个交易机器人；它是您在波动市场中的向导。凭借多年的经验构建，并在超过 25 年的数据上进行训练，它结合了数学的优雅与现代技术的力量。 TrendVarianceSpectrum 的主要优势： 极低回撤 ：TrendVarianceSpectrum 以极低的回撤运行，使其成为最稳定的解决方案之一，适合重视可靠性的交易者。 适应波动性 ：该系统在 EURUSD、XAUUSD 和 EURJPY 等具有挑战性的工具上表现出色，即使在高市场波动期间也能展现韧性。 跨时间框架的多样性 ：无论是 M30、H1、H2、H3 还是 H4，TrendVarianceSpectrum 都能轻松适应您的交易风格。 尖端技术 ：其核心结合了短期开盘方差分析与长期波动指标，能够精确识别市场入场点。 数据驱动的可靠性 ：基于广泛的历史数据训练，该系统能够有效应对各种市场情景。 TrendVarianceSpectrum 不仅仅是一个工具；它是您的交易伙伴。它结合了精确性、稳定性和优雅性
One Expert General MT5
Wendell Aganos
专家
One Expert General MT5 — AI Trading Engine One Expert General MT5 is a fast, stable, and session-based trend EA built for XAUUSD . Powered by an AI-driven core, it analyzes momentum, volatility, and directional strength to execute high-probability trades during Asia & London sessions . Key Features AI-Enhanced Trend Detection Session-Based Precision (Asia & London) Dynamic Lot System (GENERAL MODE) Strict Logic Isolation Risk Filters FIX STOPLOSS -TAKE PROFIT , NO MARTINGALE Recommende
EMA Retrace
Jerome Osa
专家
EMA Retrace Strategy Overview The   EMA Crossover Pro EA   is a sophisticated MQL5 trading robot that combines   trend-following   principles with   advanced risk management   to execute automated trades based on Exponential Moving Average crossovers with multiple confirmation filters. Core Trading Logic EMA Crossover System Dual EMA Configuration : Fast EMA (6-period) : Quick trend detection Slow EMA (15-period) : Overall trend direction Trend Alignment : Trades only in the direction of t
LevelsFib DTZ
Vitaliy Davydov
指标
The combined Levels Ib DTZ indicator helps to determine the trend direction when trading. Displaying signals on the chart about a possible upcoming trend change. The indicator is a combination of Fibonacci levels with overbought and oversold zones and a trend indicator based on ZigZag and ATR indicators. The Levels Ib DTZ indicator helps traders predict future price movements and adjust their strategy accordingly. It works on all timeframes.
Faradenza
Tatiana Savkevych
指标
The main application of the Faradenza indicator is to generate buy and sell signals. The indicator tracks the market trend with unrivaled reliability, ignoring sharp market fluctuations and noise around the average price. Determining the market trend is an important task for traders. The Faradenza indicator implements an advanced algorithm for visualizing the market trend. It catches the trend and shows favorable moments of entering the market with arrows. The main purpose of the indicator is to
Moving Polynomial Regression
Loemiro Boholts Busis
指标
Moving Polynomial Regression The   Moving Polynomial Regression   indicator provides traders with a statistically robust and adaptive method for identifying the true trend, predicting immediate momentum shifts, and filtering market noise. Unlike traditional moving averages that simply lag the price, this tool fits an optimal polynomial curve to the market, giving you a dynamic and predictive view of price action. Key Advantages Superior Noise Filtering:   Uses advanced mathematical techniques
FREE
Upper and Lower Reversal MT5
Vitalyi Belyh
指标
Upper and Lower Reversal - 早期预测反转时刻的系统。允许您在价格变动通道的上限和下限的边界处找到价格转折点。 指示器永远不会重新着色或改变信号箭头的位置。红色箭头是买入信号，蓝色箭头是卖出信号。 适应任何时间范围和交易工具 该指标不会重新绘制，仅在蜡烛收盘时起作用。 信号警报有多种类型 该指标易于使用，只有 2 个外部可配置参数： Channel Length - 调整构建信号的价格通道的长度。 Signal Normalization - 改变信号箭头的质量水平，参数越高 - 错误信号越少（对于 BTC、黄金和高波动性工具，变化几个数量级） Alerts play sound / Alerts display message / Alerts send notification / Send email - 当输入信号箭头出现时使用通知。 Sound for signals - 信号箭头的声音文件。
Ticker
Pawel Pel
指标
The indicator displays the total number of ticks during the formation of a single bar. It can be used to analyze market activity in financial trading. Peaks and troughs of the indicator effectively highlight potential reversal points in price movements. This tool is particularly useful for traders seeking to identify periods of high volatility, allowing them to make informed decisions based on tick volume patterns. By observing changes in tick frequency, traders can gain insights into market se
PriceActionOracle
Vitalii Zakharuk
指标
The PriceActionOracle indicator greatly simplifies your trading decision-making process by providing accurate signals about market reversals. It is based on a built-in algorithm that not only recognizes possible reversals, but also confirms them at support and resistance levels. This indicator embodies the concept of market cyclicality in a form of technical analysis. PriceActionOracle tracks the market trend with a high degree of reliability, ignoring short-term fluctuations and noise around
Historical Memory
Marat Sultanov
3.33 (3)
指标
指标-预测员。作为助理十分有用, 作为一个关键点来预测未来价格走势。 采用搜索历史中最相似的部分 (形态) 做出预测。 指标以绘制线条形式显示柱线收盘价的变化结果。历史深度, 预测柱线的数量, 形态大小和搜索品质可通过指标设置调整。 设置: PATTERN_Accuracy_ - 搜索品质。 PATTERN_Size_ - 形态大小 (柱线)。 PROGNOSIS_Bars_ - 预测柱线数量。 SEARCH_Deep_ - 搜索历史的深度 (柱线)。若设为零, 则搜索整个可用历史。 PROGNOSIS_Start_Bar_Shift_ - 开始预测的柱线数量。数量是在旧的柱线方向。0 是最新的柱线。
FREE
PF Maximizer MT5
Nguyen Thanh Cong
5 (7)
指标
Introduction The PF Maximizer is a game-changing non-repainting technical tool engineered to help traders distinguish genuine trend signals from erratic market fluctuations. By employing sophisticated algorithms and cutting-edge data analysis, this indicator efficiently filters out unwanted noise, empowering traders to identify the precise starting and ending points of substantial market moves. Signal Potential buy signal is generated when moving average is going up and the blue line cross a
FREE
Candles Mix mt5
Vitaliy Kostrubko
指标
This indicator will be VERY USEFUL for anyone who works with candlestick patterns. This indicator is designed to display the average figure from two adjacent candles (current and previous). Accordingly, it shows IN CONTEXT the strength or weakness of bulls / bears (!). But please, don't forget about the classical basics of technical analysis (!). All indicators are just an auxiliary tool for reading a chart (!). A demo version on the example of mt-4 can be found here:  https://www.mql5.com/ru/ma
ChannelVM
Vitaliy Davydov
指标
ChannelVM - is a  channel indicator converted from an indicator for MT4 to an indicator for working in MT5. In addition to displaying price channels on a chart, it recognizes the simplest patterns - "triangle" and "flag". Helps to determine further price movement. Has simple and understandable settings that do not need a description. When redesigning for the MT5 trading terminal, the logic of work and the appearance of the original indicator were preserved as much as possible.
MACD Ichimoku retracement
Sylvestre Setufa Djagbavi
专家
General Idea of the Strategy This robot combines the precision of the Ichimoku Cloud and the power of the MACD to identify high-probability trend reversals. The idea is simple: detect moments when the market moves too far from its equilibrium zone (extreme elasticity), then confirm this imbalance through the MACD structure before a real reversal occurs. Thus, the robot does not anticipate it waits for technical proof of the reversal before acting. Operating Logic The strategy is based on two l
Ichimoku with alert
Tete Adate Adjete
指标
ichimoku indicator with alert; audible alert, email alert, push alert you can enable or disable the settings as you wish When there is a crossing of tenkansen and kijun you will get an alert When there is a cross between Senkouspan A and Senkouspan B you will get an alert Affordable sound settings possibility to modify the parameters of the ichimoku indicator
Scalping PullBack Signal
Quang Huy Quach
5 (1)
指标
1. Overview The Scalping PullBack Signal indicator is a powerful technical analysis tool designed to help traders identify scalping opportunities based on potential pullback and reversal signals. This tool is particularly useful on lower timeframes (below 15 minutes) but can also be applied on higher timeframes for longer-term trades. This indicator integrates several key analytical components, providing a comprehensive view of trends and potential entry/exit points, helping you make quick and e
FREE
Visual Wave Indicator
AL MOOSAWI ABDULLAH JAFFER BAQER
指标
Visual Waves Indicator: Ride the Trend with Clarity Unlock a smarter way to trade with the Visual Waves Indicator, a sophisticated tool designed to provide clearer, more reliable trend signals on the MetaTrader 4 platform. Are you tired of the false signals and market noise generated by traditional moving averages? The Visual Waves Indicator is your solution. It moves beyond basic calculations to offer a truly adaptive analysis of market momentum, helping you identify trading opportunities with
Rubdfx Divergence Detector
Namu Makwembo
指标
The rubdfx divergence indicator is a technical analysis tool that compares a security's price movement. It is used to identify potential changes in the price trend of a security. The indicator can be applied to any type of chart, including bar charts and candlestick charts. The algorithm is based on MACD, which has been modified to detect multiple positive and negative divergences. Settings  ___settings___ * fastEMA * slowEMA * signalSMA *Alerts:   True/False     #Indicator Usage Buying :
DrawChartPattern MT5
Kazuya Yamaoka
指标
The chart pattern is automatically drawn. It also automatically tells you the price at which you are most likely to buy or sell according to the pattern. Therefore, there is no need to memorize patterns or draw lines by yourself. * The "WhaleFinder" includes four indicators ("DrawTurningPoint", "DrawHurdle", "DrawChartPattern", "DrawFibonacci").  so, Please be careful not to purchase more than one copy (duplicates). We are live-streaming the actual operation of the system. Please check for yo
SMC Analyzer Single Timeframe
Cao Minh Quang
5 (3)
指标
The SMC Analyzer STF is a powerful, single-timeframe Smart Money Concepts (SMC) analysis tool designed for precision trade confirmations based on core SMC components. It evaluates market structure across four levels of confirmation using elements such as Break of Structure (BOS), Change of Character (CHoCH), Order Blocks (OB), Fair Value Gaps (FVGs), Liquidity Zones, and Higher Timeframe Trend Bias. Each level has configurable elements (BOS, OB, FVG, Liquidity Zones, Higher Timeframe Trend). The
Percent R Trend Exhaustion MT5
Mykola Khandus
指标
Overview The %R Trend Exhaustion Indicator is a versatile technical analysis tool for MetaTrader 5, adapted from a popular TradingView indicator. It is designed to help traders identify trend exhaustion points, potential reversals, and trend continuation signals across various market conditions. The indicator offers multiple display modes and customizable settings to suit different trading strategies, enhanced with additional features to improve its functionality in the MetaTrader 5 environment.
Forex Grid EA
Szymon Palczynski
专家
Do you like to trade on EURUSD and GBPUSD?  This expert may be for you. Trading starts with pending orders: buylimit and selllimit. The second order is at the market price - the so-called probing order (reduces risk). Then the EA adjusts subsequent orders according to the market situation. Both the first and subsequent orders are closed based on a trailing stop. The expert selects the volume himself, as well as how many positions will be closed.          input start_enum      inp_start= 2 ; //S
Smoothing Oscillator EA MT5
Marta Gonzalez
专家
Smoothing Oscillator   is an ea based on the Smoothing oscillator indicator.  https://www.mql5.com/es/market/product/59188 This ea uses the indicator's trend exhaustion signal to initiate a countertrend strategy. The system has a costly lotage, although it can have more than one operation open at a time It does not require large capital or margin requirements to be operated. You can download the demo and test it yourself.  Very stable growth curve as result of smart averaging techniques. "Safet
Strength Radar2
Erick Guimaraes Dos Santos
指标
Strength Radar 02 – Take Your Trading to the Next Level! Hello, trader! If you're looking for a tool to level up your game in forex, Strength Radar 02 is exactly what you need! Developed with passion and expertise, this indicator turns currency strength analysis into something simple and powerful. With it, you'll have a clear view of the real-time performance of AUD, CAD, CHF, EUR, GBP, NZD, JPY, and USD , using indicators like MA, MACD, RSI , and more — all fully customizable your way! Ima
Sentinel Heikin Ashi
Daniel Eduardo San Martin
专家
想要最大化利润并将风险降到最低吗？SENTINEL Heikin-Ashi结合了Heikin-Ashi信号与SENTINEL模块的强大风险管理，为您提供先进且易于使用的工具。 起始点（2024年回测）：EURUSD M15, XAUUSD M12, USDJPY M5 · 适用于各种资产和时间框架 精准抓住交易机会 ：通过Heikin-Ashi信号、RSI和新的均线交叉过滤器的结合，捕捉盈利交易。 优化的风险管理 ：享受基于波动率的动态止损、经典或创新的跟踪止损，以及按固定点数设置止损的功能。 控制与易用性 ：新的预配置菜单简化了回测，减少了不必要的组合，让您更快更高效地优化。 根据您的风格调整 ：无论您是保守型还是激进型交易者，SENTINEL都能让您通过Partial Profits菜单调整关键参数，如仓位大小、止损水平和自定义部分平仓设置。 自信地实现多样化 ：在同一品种上实施多头和空头策略，管理多个独立实例，并根据不同资产和时间周期应用定制配置。 清晰地可视化 ：直接在图表上查看动态止损、止盈和跟踪止损水平，而波动缓冲菜单会根据市场波动自动调整设置。 主要特点： 灵活配置
MegaSpikes Classic EA Mt5
Kwaku Bondzie Ghartey
5 (1)
专家
Introducing MEGASPIKES CLASSIC_EA   Embark on a new era of trading excellence with MEGASPIKES CLASSIC_EA, a revolutionary Expert Advisor meticulously crafted to harness the power of artificial intelligence and neural networks in navigating the intricate landscapes of Boom and Crash markets. This cutting-edge trading bot is not just an advisor; it's your gateway to unparalleled precision, adaptability, and profitability. Enjoy   30% off   until 21th december 2025,  Key Advancements Tailored for
Prop Firm Killer EA
Heri Yusufu Kaniugu
专家
Prop Firm Killer EA is a prop-firm–ready automated trading system built with strict risk management and rule compliance in mind. It focuses on consistency, capital protection, and disciplined execution rather than aggressive overtrading. Core Features Daily Max Loss Limit – Automatically stops trading when the daily loss threshold is reached Daily Profit Target – Locks profits and disables trading after hitting the target Maximum Trades per Day – Prevents overtrading and poor market conditions S
Liga
Andriy Sydoruk
指标
The indicator connects the price in a cyclical-wave relationship. Thus, all intersection points will be optimal points at which the movement changes taking into account the indicator period. Crossing points can be used as potential market reversal points. But do not forget that the approach must be complex, the indicator signals require additional information to enter the market. Suitable for forex, futures and binary options without redrawing. It gives a lot of signals, which requires additio
该产品的买家也购买
Smart Trend Trading System MT5
Issam Kassas
4.66 (56)
指标
购买此指标即可免费获得我的专业交易管理器。 首先，值得强调的是，这个交易系统是一个非重绘、非重画和非滞后的指标，这使得它非常适合手动和机器人交易。 在线课程，手册和下载预设。 “智能趋势交易系统 MT5”是专为新手和经验丰富的交易者量身定制的综合交易解决方案。它结合了超过 10 个优质指标，具有 7 多个强大的交易策略，使其成为适用于各种市场条件的多功能选择。 趋势跟随策略：提供精确的入场和止损管理，以有效地跟随趋势。 反转策略：识别潜在的趋势反转，使交易者能够利用区域市场的机会。 剃头策略：专为快速准确的日内交易和短期交易而设计。 稳定性：所有指标都不会重绘、不会重画和不会滞后，确保可靠的信号。 定制：支持自定义策略，以满足个人交易偏好。超过 7 种策略和组合可帮助您找到最佳策略。 信号清晰度：提供箭头信号，以指示清晰的入场和退出点。 实时警报：通过交易进出警报使交易者保持了解。 深入分析：提供更高时间框架的趋势分析和实时交易监控。 自适应颜色编码：利用蜡烛颜色编码来显示成交量、趋势和反转蜡烛信号。通过蜡烛颜色分析市场方向。 “智能趋势交易系统 MT5”赋予交易者必要的工具，以便在
Gold Sniper Scalper Pro
Ich Khiem Nguyen
3.29 (7)
指标
Gold Sniper Scalper Pro - MetaTrader 5 黄金 (XAU/USD) 交易系统 专为认真的交易者设计: 采用结构化、数据驱动的方法进行黄金交易，该方法结合了多种市场分析因素。此工具旨在支持您的黄金交易分析。 限时价格机会 这是在价格上涨之前拥有 Gold Sniper Scalper Pro 的机会。 产品价格将在每接下来的 10 次购买后增加 $50。 最终价格: $498 定义您的分析优势的功能 Gold Sniper Scalper Pro 是一个全面的工具包，旨在为您提供深刻见解和清晰的统计优势： 详细的指标使用指南，包括系统信息、输入自定义设置以及指标使用注意事项，已在下方 MQL 文章中呈现。请参阅该文档。 Gold Sniper Scalper Pro - Gold (XAU/USD) Trading System on MetaTrader 5 - Trading Systems - 8 November 2025 - Traders' Blogs 多算法架构: 系统的核心是多个分析算法的智能组合，它们同步运行以过滤市场噪音并确定潜在
Divergence Bomber
Ihor Otkydach
4.96 (76)
指标
购买该指标的每位用户将额外免费获得以下内容： 原创工具“Bomber Utility”，该工具会自动跟踪每一笔交易，设置止损和止盈点，并根据策略规则自动平仓； 适用于不同交易品种的指标设置文件（Set 文件）； 三种不同风险模式下的 Bomber Utility 设置文件：“最低风险”、“平衡风险” 和 “观望策略”； 一套详细的 视频操作手册，帮助您快速完成安装、配置并开始使用本交易系统。 注意： 要获取以上所有赠品，请通过 MQL5 的私人消息系统联系卖家。 我为您介绍原创的自定义指标 “Divergence Bomber”（背离轰炸机），它是一套基于 MACD 背离交易策略 的“全功能”交易系统。 该技术指标的主要任务是识别 价格与 MACD 指标之间的背离，并发出交易信号（包括推送通知），指示未来价格可能的运动方向。平均而言，这些信号的准确率超过 98%。有关该指标如何工作的详细说明，请观看本页面上的视频演示。 该系统使用 止损订单 和 动态回撤平仓机制 来管理交易。 Divergence Bomber 指标的主要特点： 支持交易的品种： AUDCAD、AUDCHF、AUDSG
Azimuth Pro
Ottaviano De Cicco
指标
上市促销 Azimuth Pro 前 100 位买家特惠价 299 美元。 最终价格为 499 美元。 散户与机构入场的区别不在于指标，而在于位置 。 大多数交易者在任意价格水平入场，追逐动量或对滞后信号做出反应。机构投资者等待价格到达供需真正转换的结构性水平。 Azimuth Pro 自动映射这些水平：波段锚定VWAP、多时间框架结构线，以及仅在高概率位置出现的ABC形态。 Azimuth Pro 专为需要结构分析和智能自动化的专业交易者打造。 Azimuth 以外科手术般的精度映射市场结构，而Azimuth Pro增加了智能层：自动检测您的交易风格、智能配置的移动平均线，以及经过20年数据回测优化的参数。结果是专业级分析自动适应您的交易品种和时间框架。 这是我们Merkava Labs每天为自己和客户使用的指标。 PRO版本的独特之处 智能配置 Pro版本理解您的交易环境。将它放在EURUSD M15上，它知道您在做日内交易。放在BTCUSD H4上，它会调整为波段交易。无需手动调整。 自适应移动平均线 标准EMA有效。但ATR自适应StepMA（响应波
ARIPoint
Temirlan Kdyrkhan
1 (1)
指标
ARIPoint is a powerful trading companion designed to generate high-probability entry signals with dynamic TP/SL/DP levels based on volatility. Built-in performance tracking shows win/loss stats, PP1/PP2 hits, and success rates all updated live. Key Features: Buy/Sell signals with adaptive volatility bands Real-time TP/SL/DP levels based on ATR Built-in MA Filter with optional ATR/StdDev volatility Performance stats panel (Success, Profit/Loss, PP1/PP2) Alerts via popup, sound, push, or email Cu
Grabber System MT5
Ihor Otkydach
4.8 (20)
指标
向您介绍一款优秀的技术指标——Grabber，它是一套即开即用的“全包式”交易策略。 在一个代码中集成了强大的市场技术分析工具、交易信号（箭头）、提醒功能和推送通知。 每位购买该指标的用户还可免费获得以下内容： Grabber辅助工具：用于自动管理已开仓位 视频操作指南：逐步教学如何安装、设置和使用该指标进行交易 原创Set文件：可快速自动配置，帮助实现最佳交易效果 忘掉其他策略吧！只有Grabber能够真正激励你在交易中攀登新高峰！ Grabber策略的主要特点： 交易周期：从M5到H4 适用资产：任意，但我推荐我亲自测试过的品种（GBPUSD、GBPCAD、GBPCHF、AUDCAD、AUDUSD、AUDSGD、AUDCHF、NZDUSD、NZDCAD、EURCAD、EURUSD、EURAUD、EURGBP、EURCHF、USDCAD、USDSGD） 交易时间：全天候 24/7 交易效果：我分享自己的真实交易结果，并在此教学如何操作： https://www.mql5.com/ru/market/product/134563?source=Site+Market+MT5+Indic
Atomic Analyst MT5
Issam Kassas
4.31 (26)
指标
首先值得强调的是，该交易指标是非重绘、非延迟的指标，这使其成为手动和机器人交易的理想选择。 用户手册：设置、输入和策略。 Atomic Analyst是一种PA价格行动指标，利用价格的力量和动量来寻找市场上更好的机会。配备了高级过滤器，可帮助去除噪音和假信号，并提高交易潜力。使用多层复杂的指标，Atomic Analyst扫描图表，并将复杂的数学计算转化为任何初学者都能理解并用来做出一致交易决策的简单信号和颜色。 “Atomic Analyst”是专为新手和经验丰富的交易者量身定制的综合交易解决方案。它将高级指标和一流功能融合为一体的交易策略，使其成为所有类型交易者的多功能选择。 日内交易和剥头皮策略：专为快速准确的日内交易和短期交易而设计。 日内和摆动交易策略：可用作追求价格大幅波动的日内和摆动交易者的可靠工具。 多货币和市场：凭借其可靠的精度，在不同的工具和市场上运作。 多个时间框架：可在多个时间框架上使用，性能良好。 稳定性：所有指标均不重绘、不重绘和不滞后，确保可靠的信号。 信号清晰度：提供箭头信号，用于清晰的入场和出场点。 实时警报：通过交易入场、SL和TP警报通知交易者
Quantum TrendPulse
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
5 (20)
指标
介绍 Quantum TrendPulse   ，这是一款终极交易工具，它将 SuperTrend   、   RSI 和 Stochastic 的强大功能整合到一个综合指标中，以最大限度地发挥您的交易潜力。该指标专为追求精准和效率的交易者而设计，可帮助您自信地识别市场趋势、动量变化以及最佳进入和退出点。 主要特点： 超级趋势整合： 轻松跟随当前的市场趋势并乘上盈利浪潮。 RSI 精度： 检测超买和超卖水平，非常适合把握市场逆转时机，可用作 SuperTrend 的过滤器 随机精度： 利用随机振荡在波动的市场中寻找隐藏的机会， 用作超级趋势的过滤器 多时间范围分析： 从 M5 到 H1 或 H4，在不同时间范围内关注市场动态。 可定制的警报： 当您的自定义交易条件得到满足时收到通知，这样您就不会错过任何交易。 无论您是新手还是经验丰富的交易员，   Quantum TrendPulse 都能为您提供所需的优势，帮助您增强策略并自信地进行交易。借助这一强大的指标，将洞察力转化为利润 — 掌控您的交易！ ***购买 Quantum TrendPulse，即可免费获得 Quantum Tr
RelicusRoad Pro MT5
Relicus LLC
5 (24)
指标
您购买了多少次交易指标，它们拥有 出色的回测， 真实账户表现证明 拥有惊人的数字和 各种统计数据， 但使用后您却 账户爆仓？ 您不应该只相信一个信号本身，您需要知道它最初出现的原因，这正是 RelicusRoad Pro 的最佳之处！ 用户手册 + 策略 + 培训视频 + 带 VIP 访问权限的私人群组 + 提供移动版本 观察市场的新方式 RelicusRoad 是 全球最强大、最好的交易指标 ，适用于外汇、期货、加密货币、股票和指数，为交易者提供发展账户所需的所有信息和工具。我们提供 技术分析 和 交易计划 ，帮助 每位交易者取得成功 ，无论是 初学者 还是 高级交易者 。 它是一个 关键交易指标 ，提供足够的信息来 预测 未来市场。我们相信一个 完整的解决方案 ，而不是图表上几个没有意义的不同指标。这是一个 一体化指标 ，显示 信号 、 箭头 + 价格行为 信息，这是 无与伦比 且 非常准确的 。   RelicusRoad 利用机器学习 (AI) 技术，为交易者提供必要的信息和工具，帮助他们成为成功的、知情的交易者。   通过领先指标预测未来价格 几乎 所有技术指标都滞后 ，
Smart Price Action Concepts MT5
Issam Kassas
4 (14)
指标
首先，值得强调的是，这个交易工具是非重绘、非重画和非滞后的指标，非常适合专业交易。 在线课程，用户手册和演示。 智能价格行动概念指标是一个非常强大的工具，既适用于新手，也适用于经验丰富的交易者。它将超过20个有用的指标合并到一个指标中，结合了高级交易思想，如内圈交易员分析和智能资金概念交易策略。该指标侧重于智能资金概念，提供有关大型机构交易方式的见解，帮助预测它们的动向。 它在流动性分析方面尤其擅长，有助于理解机构的交易方式。它擅长预测市场趋势，并仔细分析价格波动。通过将您的交易与机构策略对齐，您可以更准确地预测市场走向。该指标多才多艺，擅长分析市场结构，识别重要的订单区块，并识别各种模式。 它擅长识别BOS和CHoCH等模式，理解动量的转变，并突出显示供需强劲的关键区域。它还擅长发现强大的不平衡，并分析价格创造更高高点或更低低点的模式。如果您使用斐波那契回撤工具，该指标可以满足您的需求。它还可以识别相等的高点和低点，分析不同的时间框架，并通过仪表板显示数据。 对于使用更高级策略的交易者，该指标提供了工具，如公平价值差指标和优惠和折扣区域的识别。它特别关注高时间框架订单区块，并
Macroeconomic Analyzer
DARIO GALLIONE
指标
Prices move for many reasons and these can vary from one operator to another: software, private and institutional traders simultaneously contribute to the formation of the price, making predictive art very difficult. However, there are measurable factors that bind the price to an underlying trend in line with the physical reality that the financial asset represents: these are the macroeconomic indicators. Large investors use this information wisely to set their strategies. Understanding these m
Matreshka
Dimitr Trifonov
5 (2)
指标
Matreshka self-testing and self-optimizing indicator: 1. Is an interpretation of the Elliott Wave Analysis Theory. 2. Based on the principle of the indicator type ZigZag, and the waves are based on the principle of interpretation of the theory of DeMark. 3. Filters waves in length and height. 4. Draws up to six levels of ZigZag at the same time, tracking waves of different orders. 5. Marks Pulsed and Recoil Waves. 6. Draws arrows to open positions 7. Draws three channels. 8. Notes support and re
Ace Trend
Mikhail Sergeev
5 (2)
指标
我们为您呈现一个革命性的指标，它改变了趋势交易世界的游戏规则。 该指标旨在重新思考性能并将您的交易体验提升到前所未有的高度。 我们的指标拥有先进功能的独特组合，使其有别于竞争对手。 "真实定价因素"的先进技术即使在最困难和最不稳定的市场条件下也能确保无与伦比的稳定性。 告别不稳定的模式，破碎的指标，欢迎有意识的，受控的交易。 该指标不仅仅是一个美丽的画面！ 指标应该将赔率转移到交易者身边，从而赚取利润。 熟悉基于指标信号的交易结果(全自动模式): https://www.mql5.com/zh/signals/2339244 AceTrend在根据RBTI版本的趋势指标排名中排名第一。 您可以通过在互联网上搜索有关"测试AceTrend趋势指标"的信息来了解更多信息。 AceTrend-最大的盈利能力和交易控制. 我们的指标根据当前市场报价而不是历史来突出盈利能力。 加入革命-释放您的交易经验的潜力! 指标不会在已形成的柱上重绘。 如果柱形已形成，指标读数保持不变。 该指标适用于从M1到MN的任何时间框架。 标准是H1时间框架。 您的反馈非常重要！ 您有任何问题，建议，或只是想分享您的
Advanced Supply Demand MT5
Bernhard Schweigert
4.5 (14)
指标
任何新手或专业交易者的最佳解决方案！ 该指标是一款独特、高质量、且价格合理的交易工具，因为我们已经整合了许多专有功能和新公式。 依据此更新，您将能够显示双重时间帧区域。 您不仅可以显示一个较高的时间帧，还可以同时显示图表时间帧，加上更高的时间帧：显示嵌套时区。 供需双方所有交易者都会喜欢它。 :) 重要信息披露 高级供需的最大潜力，请访问 https://www.mql5.com/zh/blogs/post/720245   想象您的交易如何得以改善，是因为您能够精准定位入场或目标位吗？ 构建于新的底层算法，它可以更轻松地识别出买卖双方之间的潜在失衡。 这是因为它以图形方式展示供需最强劲区域，及其过去的表现（显示旧区域）。 这些功能旨在帮助您更轻松地发现最佳入场区域和价位。 现在您可以针对您的交易品种和时间帧来优化和编辑区域强度！ 高级供需指标适用于所有产品和时间帧。 它是一个新的公式，非常新的功能是两个区域强度函数可由用户输入进行调整！ 这在交易中是一大优势。 当您学习如何使用专有功能，例如带有价格游离最小 X 因子的区域强度时，您能够判断该区域强劲与否。 供需区域用作警报触发器。
TPSproTREND PrO MT5
Roman Podpora
4.74 (19)
指标
TPSproTrend PRO 能够识别市场真正改变方向的时刻，并在行情开始时形成入场点。 你应该在价格刚刚开始波动时入场，而不是在波动已经发生之后。 指标   它不会重新绘制信号，并自动显示入场点、止损点和止盈点，使交易清晰、直观、有条理。 俄语说明 -   MT4 版本 主要优势 信号不重绘。 所有信号均为固定值。 如果出现箭头 -     它不会再改变也不会消失了。 您可以基于稳定的数据做出交易决策，而无需承担虚假信号的风险。 现成的买卖入场点 该指标会自动确定最佳交易时机，并在图表上用箭头显示出来。 无需猜测或主观分析——只有清晰的信号。 自动止损和止盈区域 信号发出后，您立即会看到： 入口点 风险限制区（止损） 止盈区 这允许   在达成交易前评估交易条款   并遵守风险管理规定。 自适应止损（移动止损） 该指标采用智能交易支持逻辑，随着时间的推移……     降低止损规模，从而降低初始风险。 支持更高时间框架（MTF） TPSproTrend PRO 显示： 来自更高时间框架的关键 MIN/MAX 修正 实际趋势变化 修正编号显示了运动的结构 交易很有帮助   顺应大
Quantum Trend Sniper
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.74 (53)
指标
介绍   量子趋势狙击指标 ，突破性的 MQL5 指标，正在改变您识别和交易趋势反转的方式！由拥有超过13年交易经验的资深交易员团队开发，     量子趋势狙击指标   旨在通过其创新的方式以极高的准确度识别趋势反转，将您的交易之旅推向新的高度。 ***购买量子趋势狙击指标，即可免费获得量子突破指标！*** 当量子突破指标识别出趋势反转时，它会向您发出警报和信号箭头，并建议您三个止盈水平。 它既适合新手交易者，也适合专业交易者。 量子 EA 通道：       点击这里 MT4版本：       点击这里 建议： 时间范围： 所有时间范围。为了获得最佳结果，我们建议在 M15、M30 和 H1 时间范围内使用它。 货币对：欧元兑美元、英镑兑美元、澳元兑美元、欧元兑英镑、, EURAUD,  XAUUSD 账户类型：ECN、Raw 或 Razor，点差极低 经纪时间：任意 经纪商：IC Markets、Pepperstone with Raw 和 Razor 的点差最低 建议止损：50 点 建议止盈水平：20 点、50 点和 100 点 规格： 不重漆！ 最
Entry Points Pro for MT5
Yury Orlov
4.47 (136)
指标
这款指标用于 MT5，可提供准确的入场交易信号，且无重绘。 它可应用在任何金融资产：外汇、加密货币、贵金属、股票、指数。 它将提供极其精准的评估，并告诉您何时开仓和平仓的最佳时机。 观看 视频 (6:22)，其中包含一个仅处理单一信号的示例，该信号即可值回指标购价！ 大多数交易者在 Entry Points Pro 指标的帮助下，在第一个交易周内即改善了他们的交易结果。 订阅我们的 Telegram 群 ！ Entry Points Pro 指标的益处。 入场信号无重绘 如果信号出现，并得到确认，则它不会再消失；不像是重绘指标，它会导致重大的财产损失，因为它们可以在显示信号后再将其删除。 无差错开仓 指标算法可令您找到入场交易（买入或卖出资产）的理想时机，从而提高每位交易者的成功率。 Entry Points Pro 可操作任何资产 它允许您在 MT5 平台上交易任何经纪商的加密货币、股票、贵金属、指数、大宗商品和货币。 提供任何方向的信号 Entry Points Pro 指标提供针对任意价格走势的入场交易信号 - 上涨、下跌或横盘（横向）。 最大盈利潜力 离场信号
Blahtech Market Profile MT5
Blahtech Limited
5 (10)
指标
Was: $249  Now: $99   Market Profile defines a number of day types that can help the trader to determine market behaviour. A key feature is the Value Area, representing the range of price action where 70% of trading took place. Understanding the Value Area can give traders valuable insight into market direction and establish the higher odds trade. It is an excellent addition to any system you may be using. Inspired by Jim Dalton’s book “Mind Over Markets”, this indicator is designed to suit the
SynaptixQuant Dominance Matrix
Devie Arevalo Montemayor
5 (1)
指标
SynaptixQuant Dominance Matrix: Institutional-Grade Market State Extraction Engineered for traders who require a data-driven view of market behaviour beyond surface-level indicators. The Synaptix Quant (SQ) Dominance Matrix is not a conventional currency strength display. Behind its intentionally streamlined interface runs a sophisticated analytical architecture designed to quantify market conditions with precision. Every output is generated through layered signal processing built to identify d
FootprintOrderflow
Jingfeng Luo
5 (3)
指标
FootprintOrderflow权威指南 （本指标还适配不提供DOM数据和BID/ASK数据的经济商） 1. 指标核心理念 Footprint orderflow 是一款基于 订单流（Order Flow） 理论的高级图表工具。与传统的 K 线图只展示 OHLC（开高低收）不同，足迹图通过实时解析 Tick 数据，剖析每根 K 线内部的微观结构。 它能告诉你： 谁在主导？ （买方还是卖方） 哪里成交量最大？ （机构主要筹码交换区） 价格是否被认可？ （停留时间与价值区域） 趋势是否竭尽？ （通过背离信号） 关键背离是否需要提醒？ （通过背离的信号发送MT5弹窗警告，并推送通知到手机） 2. 图表界面深度解析 2.1 基础足迹图 (Standard View) 在普通模式下，K 线被拆解为一个个价格格子（Bin）： 左侧数字 (Bid/Sell) ：代表主动卖出成交量（市价卖单撞击买一价）。 右侧数字 (Ask/Buy) ：代表主动买入成交量（市价买单撞击卖一价）。 背景热力图 ：颜色越深（或亮度越高），代表该价位的总成交量越大，直观展示流动性聚集区。 失衡高亮 (Imba
Gartley Hunter Multi
Siarhei Vashchylka
5 (11)
指标
Gartley Hunter Multi - An indicator for searching for harmonic patterns simultaneously on dozens of trading instruments and on all possible timeframes. Manual (Be sure to read before purchasing) | Version for MT4 Advantages 1. Patterns: Gartley, Butterfly, Shark, Crab. Bat, Alternate Bat, Deep Crab, Cypher 2. Simultaneous search for patterns on dozens of trading instruments and on all possible timeframes 3. Search for patterns of all possible sizes. From the smallest to the largest 4. All fou
Shock Pullback
Suleiman Alhawamdah
5 (1)
指标
简单来说，当白色数字（称为“点”）开始出现在当前蜡烛图旁边时，您就可以开始交易了。白色“点”表示当前的买入或卖出交易正在进行，并且方向正确，其白色即为标志。当白色点的移动停止并变为静态绿色时，这表示当前动能已结束。绿色数字表示以“点”为单位的总利润，无论是来自买入还是卖出交易。 此外，还可以通过指标中的其他高级专业分析工具来开仓。通过观察指标中显示的信号和颜色，您可以高精度地捕捉大量剥头皮交易机会。只需确保在测试或实时图表中理解该指标的运作方式。 适用于大多数外汇市场：非常适合交易黄金和热门指数市场——道琼斯、标普500、纳斯达克、DAX等，以及外汇货币对如欧元/美元、英镑/美元、美元/日元等众多强势货币对。也支持主要加密货币如比特币、以太坊和稳定币——非常适合在数字资产与传统市场之间进行多元化策略。 限时特价优惠。 Shock Pullback 指标在识别回调和积累区域方面是一项真正的突破。它基于完全创新的算法构建，使交易者能够轻松而清晰地识别交易机会、跟踪价格走势，并检测回调、积累区域、缺口和突破。 Shock Pullback V 3.3 新版本更新 Shock Pullbac
Real Trend Zigzag PRO
Timo Kosiol
指标
Real Trend Zigzag PRO   shows the real trend of a market, u nlike the default Zigzag indicator. It calculates the trend in real time and shows green lines for upwards trends, red lines for downward trends and blue lines for no trends.  Regarding the old slogan "the trend is your friend" it helps you to decide if should open a buy or sell position. The PRO version is a multi timeframe zigzag (MTF). Means, it shows the trend of the current timeframe as well as the trend of a higher or lower time.
Gann Method Scan MT5
Elif Kaya
5 (2)
指标
- Real price is 200$ - 50% Discount (It is 99$ now) -   It is enabled for 4 purchases. Contact me for extra bonus (Gann Trend indicator), instruction or any questions! - Non-repaint, No lag - I just sell my products in Elif Kaya Profile, any other websites are stolen old versions, So no any new updates or support. - Lifetime update free Gann Gold EA MT5 Introduction W.D. Gann’s theories in technical analysis have fascinated traders for decades. It offers a unique approach beyond traditional cha
Advanced Currency Strength28 MT5
Bernhard Schweigert
5 (3)
指标
任何新手或专家交易者的最佳解决方案! 这个指标是一个独特的、高质量的、可负担得起的交易工具，因为我们纳入了一些专有的功能和一个新的公式。只需一个图表，你就可以读出28个外汇对的货币强度！想象一下，你的交易将如何得到改善，因为你的交易是在你的手中进行的。想象一下，你的交易将如何改善，因为你能够准确地确定新趋势或剥头皮机会的触发点？ 用户手册：点击这里  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/697384 这是第一本，原版的! 不要买一个毫无价值的崇拜者的克隆品。 特别的 子窗口中的箭头显示强劲的货币势头GAP将指导你的交易! 当基础货币或报价货币处于超卖/超买区域（外盘斐波那契水平）时，在个人图表的主窗口中出现警告信号。 当货币力量从外围区间回落时，回撤/反转警报。 十字星模式的特别警报 可选择多个时间框架，以快速查看趋势! 货币强度线在所有的时间框架中都非常平稳，当使用较高的时间框架来识别总体趋势，然后使用较短的时间框架来确定精确的入口时，效果非常好。你可以根据自己的意愿选择任何时间框架。每个时间框架都由其自身进行了优化。 建立在新的基础算法
Trend Hunter MT5
Andrey Tatarinov
5 (3)
指标
Trend Hunter 是外汇、加密货币和差价合约市场的趋势指标。 该指标的一个特点是，它可以自信地跟随趋势，当价格略微刺穿趋势线时不会改变信号。 指标不会重新绘制；收盘后会出现入市信号。 当沿着趋势移动时，指标会显示趋势方向上的其他入场点。 根据这些信号，您可以使用较小的止损进行交易。 趋势猎人是一个诚实的指标。 当您将鼠标悬停在指标信号上时，会显示该信号的潜在利润和可能的止损。 当出现新信号时，您可以收到以下通知： 警报 推送通知 通过电子邮件通知 电报中的通知 图表的屏幕截图也会发送到 Telegram，因此您无需打开终端即可做出交易决定。 指标信号可以在电报频道中在线查看 https://www.mql5.com/zh/market/product/11085#!tab=comments&page=13&comment=50356403 趋势猎人扫描仪可帮助您评估其他货币对和时间范围的趋势方向。 您还可以使用扫描仪接收其他仪器的入场信号。 要自动化交易，您可以使用使用指标信号进行交易的顾问  该指标通过位于图表下方的便捷面板进行控制。 MT4 版本 https://www.
Blahtech Supply Demand MT5
Blahtech Limited
4.54 (13)
指标
Was: $299  Now: $99  Supply Demand uses previous price action to identify potential imbalances between buyers and sellers. The key is to identify the better odds zones, not just the untouched ones. Blahtech Supply Demand indicator delivers functionality previously unavailable on any trading platform. This 4-in-1 indicator not only highlights the higher probability zones using a multi-criteria strength engine, but also combines it with multi-timeframe trend analysis, previously confirmed swings a
Quantum Currency Array Indicator for MT5
QUANTUM TRADING SOFTWARE LIMITED
指标
This indicator has been developed to identify and display these trends quickly and easily, allowing you to see instantly, those currency pairs which are trending, and those which are not – and in all timeframes, with just one click. The 28 currency pairs are displayed as a fan as they sweep from strong to weak and back again, and this is why we call it the ‘currency array’. All 28 pairs are arrayed before you, giving an instant visual description of those pairs that are trending strongly, those
All Trend power
Israr Hussain Shah
指标
TrendPower All-In-One Strict v1.00 Description TrendPower All-In-One Strict   is a comprehensive trend-following trading system designed for MetaTrader 5. It acts as a "confluence detector," meaning it filters market noise by requiring multiple technical indicators to agree before generating a signal. The indicator utilizes a "Strict" logic engine, meaning a signal is only generated when momentum, trend direction, and volatility filters all align perfectly. It displays data in a separate sub-win
ARIScalping
Temirlan Kdyrkhan
指标
ARIScalp is a powerful trading companion designed to generate high-probability entry signals with dynamic TP/SL/DP levels based on volatility. Built-in performance tracking shows win/loss stats, PP1/PP2 hits, and success rates all updated live. Key Features: Buy/Sell signals with adaptive volatility bands Real-time TP/SL/DP levels based on ATR Built-in MA Filter with optional ATR/StdDev volatility Performance stats panel (Success, Profit/Loss, PP1/PP2) Alerts via popup, sound, push, or email Cus
作者的更多信息
Equity Guard AI
Niccyril Chirindo
实用工具
EquityGuard AI - Advanced Account Protection System Description EquityGuard AI is a professional account monitoring tool designed to protect your trading capital through automated equity surveillance and instant response mechanisms. Message me after purchase to get an additional program (free) that   disables the Algo Trading button  when Equity Breach Detected . This additional program requires   "Allow DLL imports" . Key Features Equity Protection Real-time equity monitoring with customizable
Mega Spikes Max
Niccyril Chirindo
1 (2)
指标
Mega Spikes Max is a specialized indicator for Boom and Crash synthetic indices that generates trading signals with automatic alert notifications. Features The indicator analyzes market conditions using proprietary algorithms and displays buy/sell arrows directly on the chart. It works specifically with Boom and Crash indices on M5 timeframe. Signal generation combines multiple technical analysis methods to identify potential trading opportunities. The system provides two TP levels and SL calcu
Gold Crash
Niccyril Chirindo
指标
GOLD CRASH - Gold Scalping Indicator for M1/M5 Gold Crash is a professional non-repainting scalping indicator specifically designed for XAUUSD trading on M1 and M5 timeframes. Features a modern dashboard with real-time gold trend analysis and precise entry signals. Key Features Non-Repainting - Signals confirmed on bar close only, never change Gold Optimized - Settings fine-tuned specifically for XAUUSD volatility Multi-Timeframe Analysis - M1/M5 with M15 higher timeframe confirmation Smart Fil
Sahwira Trade Manager
Niccyril Chirindo
实用工具
Sahwira Trade Manager - Advanced Forex Trading Panel for MT5 Boost Your Trading Efficiency with Precision and Control Elevate your trading experience with Sahwira Trade Manager, a powerful and user-friendly Expert Advisor (EA) designed for MetaTrader 5 (MT5). Whether you're a beginner or a seasoned forex trader, this advanced trade management tool offers a sleek, customizable dashboard to execute market and pending orders, manage risk, and monitor your account performance in real-time—all from
AI Daily Trend
Niccyril Chirindo
指标
AI Trading Dashboard - Retracement Signal Indicator for BOOM & CRASH Plaese Leave  Review OVERVIEW Technical analysis indicator for BOOM, CRASH synthetic indices. Monitors daily trends and identifies retracement entry points based on configurable parameters. KEY FEATURES Signal Generation • BUY signals on BOOM indices during uptrend pullbacks • SELL signals on CRASH  indices during downtrend bounces • Adjustable retracement threshold (default: 10 pips, can set to 20-30+ pips) • Signal cooldow
Trade Mirror Pro
Niccyril Chirindo
实用工具
"Trade Mirror Pro - Multi Terminal Position Copier Trade Mirror Pro - Professional Multi-Terminal Trade Copying Solution Trade Mirror Pro provides reliable position copying between multiple MT5 terminals using file-based communication. No DLL imports required, ensuring compatibility with all MT5 installations including VPS and restricted environments. Key Features: Master/Slave architecture supporting unlimited slave terminals Real-time position opening, modification, and closing synchronization
CRT Bomb Pro
Niccyril Chirindo
指标
CRT Bomb Indicator - MT5 Full Version The CRT Bomb is a professional trading indicator that detects high-probability 3-candle reversal patterns (CRT - Candle Reversal Technique) across all timeframes and symbols.   VPS is recomended so that you dont miss any CRT setups as they form , for entries you can use your manual analysis for confirmation like FVG, OBS etc Works on all Pairs ,Metals & Indices Key Features: Identifies impulse-trap-reversal candle structures Provides visual arrows and patter
MT5 Trade Copier Plus
Niccyril Chirindo
实用工具
SMART TRADE COPIER MT5 - LOCAL TRADE REPLICATOR Copy trades instantly between multiple MT5 accounts on the same computer or VPS. Fast, reliable local copying system. WHAT IT DOES Replicates all trading activity from one master account to unlimited slave accounts running on the same machine. Copies: Market orders (Buy/Sell) Pending orders (all types) TP/SL modifications Trade closures and deletions KEY FEATURES Smart Symbol Matching Handles different broker suffixes (.a, .z, .m, .ecn, etc.) Works
筛选:
Dante Gonzalez
23
Dante Gonzalez 2025.02.25 20:23 
 

No stars should be given to this app, worthless no signals no alarms no nothing

Niccyril Chirindo
5030
来自开发人员的回复 Niccyril Chirindo 2025.02.26 03:12
Did you set everything well on chart , i can help you sort out the issue , signals are just few but they are generated
回复评论