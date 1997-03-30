EurUsd Shorter MT4

Trading EURUSD, one of the most traded pairs in the market, demands patience, a strategy and good risk management. EURUSD Shorter seamlessly integrates these elements into a sophisticated system designed for optimal Forex trading. The robot is thoroughly tested from 2014 until now. With 0.01 lotsize it has never exceeded 2.5% (250$ )Drawdown on a $10.000 dollar account. The EA is only made to short, and is completely specialized to trade EURUSD . I The robot itself trades on the 5M chart and waits for a pullback in a downtrend to open short positions. In times of an up trending market the robot will not trade at all. Unlike EA's that have insane profit factors in backtests but don't actually work, EURUSD Shorter trades exactly like the backtests show. I use the robot myself in my personal portfolio. 

Symbol EURUSD
Timeframe M5
 
Capital min. $250
Broker any broker
Account type any, lower spread preferred
Leverage from 1:20
VPS preferred, but not mandatory, also MQL VPS



Hour filters for Risk Scenarios

To further improve its robustness, The robot employs time filters to withstand unpredictable market events, helping to ensure consistent performance even in turbulent conditions.

(20:00 - 3:00 No opening new trades) to avoid the day close, opening and weird price fluctuations at these.

(5:00-8:00 No opening new trades) Avoiding part of the asian session, but starting at London open when there is more activity.

(14:30-16:00 No opening new trades) Not trading New York open and news times, to avoid entering into big price spikes


Intelligent Risk Management

To safeguard your capital, the EA integrates a robust risk management framework. It uses fixed Stop-Loss (SL) and Take-Profit (TP) orders, along with trailing stops to lock in profits as trades move favorably. By avoiding risky techniques like Martingale, the EA prioritizes stability and security over high-risk strategies, ensuring a controlled approach to trading.


Dynamic Trading Frequency Adjustment

One of the robot's standout features is its ability to adjust the frequency of trades according to market volatility. During high-volatility periods, the EA increases the number of trades to take advantage of rapid movements, while in quieter phases, it reduces trading activity, focusing only on the most promising opportunities. This adaptability ensures the EA performs optimally without the need for constant oversight. 

As the robot only waits for perfect short entries, there will be times where it doesnt open a trade for a whole month!

Proven Performance Through Extensive Testing

With over a 14 years of backtesting using realistic market simulations, EURUSD Shorter has demonstrated its robustness and profitability even in challenging market conditions. The EA has shown consistent growth curves with controlled drawdowns, proving its stability across various broker data feeds and volatile phases, such as economic crises. (2020) The robot only places short trades and is completely optimized to capitalize on EURUSD's liquidity

How to Get Started:

  1. Chart Setup: Add EURUSD Shorter to an EUR/USD chart, put the timeframe on 5M and enable automatic trading.
  2. Check settings: The robot is completely optimized for the default settings,
  3. Insert lotsize: For every 0.01 lot I recommend atleast $500 as the max drawdown per 0.01 lot has been $400. 



