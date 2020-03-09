SPYDR Pro EA

Why Choose SPYDR Pro EA?

 Optimized for Indices: Perfectly tailored for trading major indices like US 500, US 30, US 100, and DAX.
 Daily Timeframe Strategy: Works exclusively on the Daily (D1) chart, ensuring low-frequency, high-probability trades.
 Advanced Risk Management: Built-in stop-loss (SL) and take-profit (TP) levels to protect your capital.
 No Martingale or Grid Strategies: Safe and sustainable trading approach without risky money management techniques.
 User-Friendly: Easy to install and configure, even for beginners.

Key Features

  • Dual Strategy System: Combines two unique trading strategies to identify high-probability buy/sell signals.

  • Flexible Risk Settings: Adjustable lot size, stop-loss, and take-profit levels to suit your risk tolerance.

  • Max Trades Limit: Control the number of simultaneous trades to avoid over-trading.

  • Visual Signals: Displays clear buy/sell arrows on the chart for easy monitoring.

Recommended Settings

  • Pairs: US 500 (S&P 500), US 30 (Dow Jones), US 100 (Nasdaq), DAX (German Index).

  • Timeframe: Daily (D1) only.

  • Broker: Works with any broker offering indices CFDs.

Input Parameters

Here’s a list of customizable inputs to optimize the EA for your trading style:

  1. Lots: Trade volume (default: 0.1).

  2. Take-Profit Multiplier: Adjusts the take-profit level (default: 2.0).

  3. Stop-Loss Multiplier: Adjusts the stop-loss level (default: 4.0).

  4. Max Trades: Maximum number of simultaneous trades (default: 3).

How It Works

  1. Strategy A:

    • Identifies buy opportunities when the market is in a specific condition.

    • Confirms sell opportunities when the market shows a reversal pattern.

  2. Strategy B:

    • Detects buy signals based on price action and trend confirmation.

    • Triggers sell signals when the market shows a strong downward momentum.

Why SPYDR Pro EA Stands Out

  • Proven Performance: Tested and optimized for indices on the Daily timeframe.

  • Low Maintenance: Fully automated – no need for manual intervention.

  • Transparent Logic: Clear and simple strategy based on market conditions.

  • Risk-Aware Design: Focuses on capital preservation and consistent growth.

Get Started Today!

Take your trading to the next level with SPYDR Pro EA. Whether you’re a beginner or an experienced trader, this EA is designed to help you achieve consistent results in the indices market. Download now and start trading like a pro!


