Why Choose SPYDR Pro EA?

✅ Optimized for Indices: Perfectly tailored for trading major indices like US 500, US 30, US 100, and DAX.

✅ Daily Timeframe Strategy: Works exclusively on the Daily (D1) chart, ensuring low-frequency, high-probability trades.

✅ Advanced Risk Management: Built-in stop-loss (SL) and take-profit (TP) levels to protect your capital.

✅ No Martingale or Grid Strategies: Safe and sustainable trading approach without risky money management techniques.

✅ User-Friendly: Easy to install and configure, even for beginners.

Key Features

Dual Strategy System : Combines two unique trading strategies to identify high-probability buy/sell signals.

Flexible Risk Settings : Adjustable lot size, stop-loss, and take-profit levels to suit your risk tolerance.

Max Trades Limit : Control the number of simultaneous trades to avoid over-trading.

Visual Signals: Displays clear buy/sell arrows on the chart for easy monitoring.

Recommended Settings

Pairs : US 500 (S&P 500), US 30 (Dow Jones), US 100 (Nasdaq), DAX (German Index).

Timeframe : Daily (D1) only.

Broker: Works with any broker offering indices CFDs.

Input Parameters

Here’s a list of customizable inputs to optimize the EA for your trading style:

Lots: Trade volume (default: 0.1). Take-Profit Multiplier: Adjusts the take-profit level (default: 2.0). Stop-Loss Multiplier: Adjusts the stop-loss level (default: 4.0). Max Trades: Maximum number of simultaneous trades (default: 3).

How It Works

Strategy A: Identifies buy opportunities when the market is in a specific condition.

Confirms sell opportunities when the market shows a reversal pattern. Strategy B: Detects buy signals based on price action and trend confirmation.

Triggers sell signals when the market shows a strong downward momentum.

Why SPYDR Pro EA Stands Out

Proven Performance : Tested and optimized for indices on the Daily timeframe.

Low Maintenance : Fully automated – no need for manual intervention.

Transparent Logic : Clear and simple strategy based on market conditions.

Risk-Aware Design: Focuses on capital preservation and consistent growth.

Get Started Today!

Take your trading to the next level with SPYDR Pro EA. Whether you’re a beginner or an experienced trader, this EA is designed to help you achieve consistent results in the indices market. Download now and start trading like a pro!



