Session Time Zone

Time Zones and the Forex Market



The Forex market operates continuously 24 hours a day, facilitated by its global distribution across various time zones. The market is anchored by four primary trading centers: Sydney, Tokyo, London, and New York. Each trading center has specific opening and closing times according to its respective time zone. These differences significantly impact market volatility and trading opportunities during each session.

Features

Enable/Disable Date Display

Enable/Disable High Price Time Zone Display

Enable/Disable Low Price Time Zone Display

Enable/Disable Point Movement Display within a Time Zone

Enable/Disable Pip Movement Display within a Time Zone

*** Note: The trading hours are based on GMT+7 and can be adjusted as needed. ***



