Data Logger MT5
- Utilities
- Suleman Basit
- Version: 1.0
This program, is designed to automatically log and monitor trading account performance metrics in MetaTrader 5. It tracks daily balance and equity, calculates performance metrics, and records them in a CSV file for later analysis.
Key Features:
1. Initialization:
• Inputs for account name (Account_Name), starting day balance (Start_Day_Balance), and equity (Start_Day_Equity) are accepted.
• If the starting balance or equity is not provided or is ≤ 0, it defaults to the current account balance and equity.
2. Daily Data Logging:
• On a new day, it generates a CSV file (<Account_Name>_log_<YYYYMMDD>.csv) with column headers to store daily trading data.
• Resets the highest and lowest balance and equity to the starting day’s balance and equity.
3. Real-Time Tracking:
• On every market tick, it records:
• Current balance and equity
• Difference between equity and balance (Delta)
• Percentage difference (% Difference)
• Highest and lowest daily balance and equity
• Used and free margin
4. Data Recording:
• Appends the tracked data to the CSV file in real-time for continuous monitoring.
5. Visual Display:
• Displays the CSV file name on the trading chart using an on-screen label for easy identification.