Data Logger MT5

This program, is designed to automatically log and monitor trading account performance metrics in MetaTrader 5. It tracks daily balance and equity, calculates performance metrics, and records them in a CSV file for later analysis.

Key Features:

1. Initialization:

• Inputs for account name (Account_Name), starting day balance (Start_Day_Balance), and equity (Start_Day_Equity) are accepted.

• If the starting balance or equity is not provided or is ≤ 0, it defaults to the current account balance and equity.

2. Daily Data Logging:

• On a new day, it generates a CSV file (<Account_Name>_log_<YYYYMMDD>.csv) with column headers to store daily trading data.

• Resets the highest and lowest balance and equity to the starting day’s balance and equity.

3. Real-Time Tracking:

• On every market tick, it records:

• Current balance and equity

• Difference between equity and balance (Delta)

• Percentage difference (% Difference)

• Highest and lowest daily balance and equity

• Used and free margin

4. Data Recording:

• Appends the tracked data to the CSV file in real-time for continuous monitoring.

5. Visual Display:

• Displays the CSV file name on the trading chart using an on-screen label for easy identification.



