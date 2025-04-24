Grow Up Private

Are you a newbie who feels like trading is rocket science? Fear not! With our new Indicator, you’ll trade like a pro—without the awkward space suit!Say goodbye to the confusion and hello to profits! Now you can impress your friends with your "expert" trading skills—even if you just learned what a stock is! :money_mouth:Trade smart, not hard! Grab the Trade Wiz-A-Matic today and let’s launch your trading journey!

Key Features:

  • Dynamic Levels: The indicator calculates and plots key levels based on the high and low of the previous trading day, allowing traders to quickly assess potential price reversals or continuations in the current day's trading.
  • Trade Signals: The indicator alerts traders when the current price touches or crosses any of the plotted levels, suggesting potential buy or sell opportunities.
  • Customizable Colors: Users can customize the color of each level plotted on the chart, promoting personal preference and visual clarity.
  • Integrated Alerts: The indicator sends alerts when the price approaches specific levels, keeping traders informed of potential market movements.
  • Visual Labels: When a level is touched, the indicator generates visual labels on the chart to clearly denote buy or sell signals, making it easy for traders to identify trading opportunities at a glance.
ImportantNote:Must Get User Manual From Admin After Perchase


