Alwinson Gold Zero vCP

Zero Version of Alwinson Gold EA


Looking for better trading results without relying on complex candlestick analysis?

Our Trading Robot uses accurate candlestick pattern signals to help you achieve consistent and stable profits with relatively low risk.


Key Features:

  • Safety mechanisms for investment stability


Backtest Result Default:

  • Back-tested from January 2019 to December 2024 with impressive results (with minimum Lot 0.01):

    • Initial Deposit: $1,000
    • Total Net Profit: $657
    • Average Annual Profit: 10.95%
    • Maximum Risk (Max Drawdown): 23.58%

  • Back-tested from January 2019 to December 2024 with impressive results (with minimum Lot 0.02):

    • Initial Deposit: $1,000
    • Total Net Profit: $1,314
    • Average Annual Profit: 21.90%
    • Maximum Risk (Max Drawdown): 39.00%

  • Back-tested from January 2019 to December 2024 with impressive results (with minimum Lot 0.03):

    • Initial Deposit: $1,000
    • Total Net Profit: $1,971
    • Average Annual Profit: 32.85%
    • Maximum Risk (Max Drawdown): 49.86%

Setup for Similar Results:

  • Symbol: XAUUSD (Gold)
  • Timeframe: Daily (D1)
  • Broker Spread: Under 50


    Backtest Result Custom:

    • Back-tested from January 2019 to December 2024 with impressive results (with minimum Lot 0.01 and SL-TP value 0.618):

      • Initial Deposit: $1,000
      • Total Net Profit: $968
      • Average Annual Profit: 16.13%
      • Maximum Risk (Max Drawdown): 11.65%

    • Back-tested from January 2019 to December 2024 with impressive results (with minimum Lot 0.02  and SL-TP value 0.618 ):

      • Initial Deposit: $1,000
      • Total Net Profit: $1,966
      • Average Annual Profit: 32.76%
      • Maximum Risk (Max Drawdown): 19.58%

    • Back-tested from January 2019 to December 2024 with impressive results (with minimum Lot 0.03  and SL-TP value 0.618 ):

      • Initial Deposit: $1,000
      • Total Net Profit: $2,964
      • Average Annual Profit: 49.40%
      • Maximum Risk (Max Drawdown): 25.33%

    Custom Setup for Similar Results:

    • Symbol: XAUUSD (Gold)
    • Timeframe: Daily (D1)
    • Broker Spread: Under 50
    • SL and TP Value: 0.618


    Adjust transaction volume based on your risk tolerance while considering the potential annual maximum drawdown.


    Broker Recommendations:


    However, you are free to choose any broker that suits your needs.

    For questions, feel free to reach out via private message.

    Thank you!

    レビューに返信