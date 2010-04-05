Alwinson Gold Zero vCP

My Birthday Special Promo!
All Expert Advisors Only $52 Until the End of February 2025.
Grab Yours Now!

Only $52 for unlimited use purchase. (Promo ENDED)


Zero Version of Alwinson Gold EA


Looking for better trading results without relying on complex candlestick analysis?

Our Trading Robot uses accurate candlestick pattern signals to help you achieve consistent and stable profits with relatively low risk.


Key Features:

  • Safety mechanisms for investment stability


Backtest Result Default:

  • Back-tested from January 2019 to December 2024 with impressive results (with minimum Lot 0.01):

    • Initial Deposit: $1,000
    • Total Net Profit: $657
    • Average Annual Profit: 10.95%
    • Maximum Risk (Max Drawdown): 23.58%

  • Back-tested from January 2019 to December 2024 with impressive results (with minimum Lot 0.02):

    • Initial Deposit: $1,000
    • Total Net Profit: $1,314
    • Average Annual Profit: 21.90%
    • Maximum Risk (Max Drawdown): 39.00%

  • Back-tested from January 2019 to December 2024 with impressive results (with minimum Lot 0.03):

    • Initial Deposit: $1,000
    • Total Net Profit: $1,971
    • Average Annual Profit: 32.85%
    • Maximum Risk (Max Drawdown): 49.86%

Setup for Similar Results:

  • Symbol: XAUUSD (Gold)
  • Timeframe: Daily (D1)
  • Broker Spread: Under 50


    Backtest Result Custom:

    • Back-tested from January 2019 to December 2024 with impressive results (with minimum Lot 0.01 and SL-TP value 0.618):

      • Initial Deposit: $1,000
      • Total Net Profit: $968
      • Average Annual Profit: 16.13%
      • Maximum Risk (Max Drawdown): 11.65%

    • Back-tested from January 2019 to December 2024 with impressive results (with minimum Lot 0.02  and SL-TP value 0.618 ):

      • Initial Deposit: $1,000
      • Total Net Profit: $1,966
      • Average Annual Profit: 32.76%
      • Maximum Risk (Max Drawdown): 19.58%

    • Back-tested from January 2019 to December 2024 with impressive results (with minimum Lot 0.03  and SL-TP value 0.618 ):

      • Initial Deposit: $1,000
      • Total Net Profit: $2,964
      • Average Annual Profit: 49.40%
      • Maximum Risk (Max Drawdown): 25.33%

    Custom Setup for Similar Results:

    • Symbol: XAUUSD (Gold)
    • Timeframe: Daily (D1)
    • Broker Spread: Under 50
    • SL and TP Value: 0.618


    Adjust transaction volume based on your risk tolerance while considering the potential annual maximum drawdown.


    Broker Recommendations:


    However, you are free to choose any broker that suits your needs.

    For questions, feel free to reach out via private message.

    Thank you!


    Prodotti consigliati
    Ai Major EA MT4
    Indra Maulana
    5 (1)
    Experts
    30% discount only for 3-month subscription, message me : https://www.mql5.com/en/users/taiberhyphecu 70% refund policy (full version only) MT5 Version : https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/126049 A fully automatic expert Designed and produced 100% by artificial intelligence, with the world's most advanced technology All trades have profit and loss limits, with the best and least risky market strategy, without using dangerous strategies such as Martingale and hedges, etc. A specialist who has
    CHF Portal
    Ngo Yung Lau
    Experts
    CHF Portal is designed for Trading USDCHF specifically. Trading Concept The operation concept of CHF Portal is based on an algorithm which tries to determine the Trend. To be more specific, CHF Portal works with its own calculation logic according to historical volatility and price movement. It is trying to find out the Top or Bottom in a Trend, and open the Short or Long Position accordingly. Don't expect CHF Portal can be able to open the trade on the highest or lowest level, because CHF Port
    Smoothed Duster EA
    John Wangombe
    Experts
    This trading expert advisors is an clone & upgrade of  "EA Rough Duster ", also trades best on GBPNZD minute 5 timeframe. Maintains a constant account growth and runs best on low spread and commission based accounts. Uses Martingale & perfect hedging to recover unprofitable positions ensuring no loss. Its consistent profit curves,low DrawDowns & risk proves the record for itself in reliability and consistency plus its unique market analysis ensures quick extraction of profits by scalping the mar
    FxGold marathon breakout
    Mr Anuchat Udomsin
    Experts
    FxGold Marathon BreakOut is a simple but effective trading system based on breaking out price parttern. EA is a long term stable growth  trading system with realistic result . EA designed for XAUUSD (GOLD) which  is a volatile and highly liquid commodity Features: Account protection by acceptable consecutive loss. Auto MM Don't need fast VPS just laptop or pc and stable internet connection, you can shut down at the weekend then start it up before market opening like i'm doing. All opened positi
    EA Night Fox Scalper MT4
    Ruslan Pishun
    Experts
    The EA uses scalping strategy at night, trading consists of three algorithms and each algorithm works in its own time interval. The EA uses many smart filters to adapt to almost any economic situation. Pending orders are used for the least slippage when trading scalping. The adviser is safe and does not require any settings from the user, just install it on the chart and you are ready. The EA sets a protective stop order, so the trader does not have to worry that the robot will allow significant
    Ai Captain EA MT4
    Indra Maulana
    Experts
    30% discount only for 3-month subscription, message me : https://www.mql5.com/en/users/taiberhyphecu 70% refund policy (full version only) MT5 Version : https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/125970 Our other products : https://www.mql5.com/en/users/taiberhyphecu/seller A fully automatic expert Designed and produced 100% by artificial intelligence, with the world's most advanced technology All trades have profit and loss limits, with the best and least risky market strategy, without using dange
    EaMaster
    Hai Chuan Su
    Experts
    eaMaster (Expert Advisor) Introduction 1. Overview This EA is a technical analysis-based automated trading system designed to help traders make automated trading decisions in the market. It follows the Bollinger Bands indicator combined with candlestick patterns, executing precise trades on specified timeframes. The EA is applicable to multiple financial instruments and supports both short-term and long-term trading strategies, catering to different risk preferences and trading approaches. 2
    Kilimanjaro EA
    Botond Ratonyi
    5 (1)
    Experts
    Check out my youtube channel about forex trading robots:  https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCL_p6fuQtNkg-1rRY69t5Ig Message me on telegram if you have any questions:  https://t.me/BRobotTrader H1 TIMEFRAME Updates and improvements(2021.08.12): USE THE SET FILES FROM THE COMMENT SECTION! This is the biggest update in the life of the KILIMANJARO EA, it got new features and NEW engine, plus many new parameters to optimize and play around with. ---It got the official TheNomadTrader Dynamic e
    ANOVA Seeking
    Mano Boonsok
    Experts
    **Multi-Strategy EA with Advanced Statistical Analysis (ANOVA & R-squared)** **Core Statistical Framework:** 1. **ANOVA Analysis:**    - One-way ANOVA: For trend direction significance    - Two-way ANOVA: For market variable interactions    - P-value thresholds < 0.15 for trade validation 2. **R-squared Analysis:**    - ATR R² (Strong correlation ≥ 0.75)    - Standard Deviation R² (Moderate: 0.50-0.74)    - EMA R² (Weak: 0.25-0.49)    - Combined R² for overall market state    - Determines sid
    QuantumGuard Pro Safe Trading with Risk Panel
    Nan Wang
    Utilità
    QuantumGuard Pro - Intelligent Quantum Risk Management Trading System Core Features Five independent fund management groups for smart risk diversification Triple protection mechanism: profit target + drawdown protection + global risk control Professional trading panel for one-stop trade execution 24/7 real-time risk monitoring and protection Automatic display of average price lines for each group One-click close single group orders for precise control Order group highlighting for clear status o
    Fisher Steels
    Ivan Simonika
    Experts
    The   Fisher Steel  bot implements the maximum of the HFT definitions. The expert system goes through the entire history and all currency pairs with a single setting. If there is a commission on the account, it must be converted into the equivalent of the spread and fill in the Commission field. Both virtual and real stop losses are used. Normal working conditions: The lower the commission and the spread, the greater the profit. The more latency your broker has in the amount of the Internet ch
    Jarvis Meta 4
    Marta Gonzalez
    Experts
    Jarvis it is a Secure Automated Software for trade Forex market and indices. The architecture is a Fully Automatic Autonomous Robot Expert capable of independently analyzing the market and making trading decisions          Jarvis It is an advanced and professional trading system. This is a FULL configurable system.    Jarvis       is a professional system, Ready to personalized your profile.                                       You can download the demo and test it yourself.                 
    NIGHTCrusher
    Christian Opperskalski
    4 (1)
    Experts
    NIGHTCRUSHER is a fully automated expert advisor, designed for scalping on quite market situation. you can also run different strategies like swing trading or grid different Trade Entry Signals different Exit Strategies included (MA Cut / Signal Change / Trailing TP) clever Risk & Money management - Balance based - Longrun trades tracking You can also use a Grid function or Lot multipier, if needed News Feature included - to protect you of miss trades in news times Important: Get informed about
    Two Candle Smart
    Sumini
    Experts
    The advantages of EA TWO CANDLE SMART are: It is equipped with various filters, including: maxspread, maxlot, takeprofit (4 step), stop loss (3 step), profit target per day, and many more. Open order BUY = If iClose[2] > iOpen[2] && iClose[1] > iOpen[1]. Open order SELL = If iClose[2] < iOpen[2] && iClose[1] < iOpen[1]. Target_profit_perday=50; ==> can work on forward test. lockprofit=2;//Minimal Profit in money Step_LockProfit_in_Money=25; Stoploss_in_Money=1000; Stoploss_in %=50;==> Stoploss
    Jupiter Mt4
    Marta Gonzalez
    Experts
    JUPITER  it is a Secure Automated Software for trade Forex market and indices. The architecture is a Fully Automatic Autonomous Robot Expert capable of    independently analyzing the market and making trading decisions    JUPITER        It is an advanced trading system. This is a fully automatic Expert Advisor.      JUPITER  . It is a 100% automatic system,  The system is self-sufficient, performing all the work.     Is a revolution in the  customization of the trading. You can dow
    Imperium Pattern EA
    Botond Ratonyi
    5 (2)
    Experts
    Imperium Pattern EA   USE IT ONLY WITH THE SET FILES I POSTED TO THE COMMENT SECTION.  This is the biggest update in the life of the Imperium Pattern EA, it got new features and engine. ---It got the official TheNomadTrader Dynamic engine system alongisde with good risk:reward ratio ---New feature that allows traders to tell the EA after how much time(X value in minutes) the EA can close trades by dynamic exit. This feature boosts the EA perfoemance and it is a key feature in crisis situati
    Datrada
    Letiks Business Engineering
    Experts
    This Expert Advisor takes a look at the market each day and try to study the market direction using the candle formation at a specific time of that day, and based on its conclusions it places trades in opposite directions and wait for the market to trigger either (Buy or Sell) of the directions. Once a direction is triggered, it focuses on that trade until it hits its targets. As such, trades are one per time and runs until a complete predefined circle of profit or loss is reached before another
    GoldMinerRobot
    Burak Can Kislak
    5 (2)
    Experts
    To celebrate the launch of our latest product from "Keyvan Trading Bots" — the “Keyvan Bitcoin Bot,” one of the most powerful and advanced trading robots specialized for Bitcoin — all of our products are now available for a limited time with discounts more than 50%. During this special launch event, the price of the "Gold Miner Robot" has been reduced from $345to only $197. Don’t miss out — complete your purchase today ! “Gold Miner Robot” is a very powerful AI-Based robot designed and built to
    Sonic MT4
    Jalaluddin Raheemi
    1 (1)
    Experts
    only 3 copies will be sold at the current price and then the price will increase to $399. Sonic EA is the result of studying and testing our best trading strategies and combining them with Artificial Intelligence technology. This EA is a perfect combination of quality, technology, intelligence, safety, and experience. This is just the start of this project, Every week our team works hard to improve this trading algorithm and add the best features to it.   Monitoring : Sonic MT5 1 Signal new (M
    MA turn and 6 MA trend EA
    Klein Gyula
    Experts
    I speak in Hungarian. Magyarul beszélek benne. Első felvétel. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=MapbQrJ0uPU&t=9s (Első felvétel. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=i2id5O1KPrI Második felvétel. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Zp2i7QN-IMc Első felvétel. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=h7UbTWiM-Lw Második felvétel. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=y54q4Rasf2A&t=1s Harmadik felvétel. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=13zYjsoe6ZQ Negyedik felvétel. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=NGiB1AnxxfU ) Nice Day Sign
    Rocrosoft Gold Magic
    Mahesh Ramji Joshi
    Experts
    In the dynamic and often unpredictable world of forex trading, the quest for consistent profitability can feel like chasing a mirage. However, the introduction of the "Rocrosoft Gold Magic EA" has shifted the landscape, offering traders a robust and reliable trend tool designed to excel on XAUUSD.  Developed by a team of experienced Bankers and Professional traders with trading experience of over 15 years. The Expert Advisor Doesn't incorporate any of the following Risky Stratrgy which includes
    Gold Go Goal
    Kittipong Runganotipanich
    Experts
    GOLD GO GOAL ( GGG SYSTEM ) NEW RELEASES..!! Updated June 2020 Pure Indicator Technical Not  Martingale Not  Hedging Not  Grid Less  risk / More  reward Lots Size : 200 $ / 0.01 standard lots Currency : best on GOLD (XAUUSD) & SILVER (XAGUSD) **********  : ( not recommended ) NZD , JPY , CHF  Time Frame : H1 ( recommended ) or higher Survive on Sideway / Strong gain on Trend / Lower Drawdown ( less than 30% )
    EU Compounder
    Caroline Wanjiku Maina
    Experts
    Presenting to you my baby...The EU Compounder. Beautiful. This EA was designed for use by the financial institutions. The big players. If you want smooth consistent gains on your account, this is the go-to product.  Free demo version to test it out and confirm the alpha returns made by the EA. Parameter: Risk Level - (to control the amount of risk depending on the account balance) Recommended Setting: 1 = at least $1000 deposit 2 = at least $2000 deposit 3 = at least $3000 deposit 4 = at least
    Azath MT4
    Lin Lin Ma
    Experts
    Azath EA: Traduzione in italiano   Azath EA è un programma di trading automatizzato progettato specificamente per il trading a breve termine dell'oro (XAUUSD) sulla piattaforma MT4. Adotta la strategia Martingale come struttura centrale, sfrutta le caratteristiche di fluttuazione ad alta frequenza del mercato dell'oro, cattura i piccoli movimenti di prezzo intraday dell'oro e persegue profitti considerevoli attraverso il trading ad alta frequenza. Per i trader che intendono entrare nel mercato
    Theranto v3
    Hossein Davarynejad
    Experts
    //////  THEHRANTO V3  ///////       https://www.nxfx.ca/                                                                                                                                                             Live Signal  =     signals An expert based on    (   AUD , CAD   ) Download Setfile on Comment    Time frame     =    M15  Working Time    24 hours   5 day week  Make sure To Active Filter News  in  backtest news filter is not working      Have Stop loss Base on Max DD  it is a ful
    Inquisitor ECN
    Yury Salikaev
    Experts
    A non-indicator trading expert that works after the end of the American trading session, 22 (CET). Ideal for working on accounts with low spreads with or without commission    https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/779500 Differences from EA Inquisitor Lite: - commission accounting, the algorithm is adapted to work on ECN, Raw-spread accounts with a spread close to zero; -  prohibition of entries in the direction of trend departure in Murrey reversal zones; - the option to work with virtual Stop-Loss
    Perfection
    Mikhail Senchakov
    Experts
    Perfection is a multicurrency, fully automated and secure trading robot. The robot is designed for both portfolio trading and trading a single instrument. The EA does not use averaging methods, the volume of positions is strictly regulated. Orders are opened only in the direction of market movement in a grid. Due to this, the robot operates efficiently on any strong movements. The decision making algorithm does not use indicators. Instead, the robot automatically calculates the key levels, which
    BreakBot
    Hasan Abdulhussein
    Experts
    BreakBot: This expert advisor is specifically designed for traders seeking smart and secure solutions to transform small capital into substantial profits, reaching $100,000 or more. It employs professional strategies and precise risk management to achieve steady and safe growth. Key Features of the Expert Advisor ️ Smart Capital Management: Utilizes carefully calculated risk percentages to maximize profits while minimizing losses. Automatically adapts to account size, making it ideal for both b
    Guardian of the Galaxy
    Arwan Prabowo
    5 (1)
    Utilità
    Protect your account from Margin Call when the market is going opposite with your trades. Manage your risk when you're using Martingale, Grid, Average . They are not dangerous anymore, but manageable  Use this EA utilities to accompany your every MT4 installation This EA is a utility to protect your capital when your trading are unfavorable : Maximum loss in money, Maximum Draw-down/ equity loss in percentage, Your minimum equity reached Those are whichever reached first It's simple, straightfor
    FREE
    Lightning Scalper MT4
    Agus Santoso
    Experts
    Versione MT4: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/141828 Versione MT5: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/141829 "Lightning Scalper" è un Expert Advisor di breakout progettato per ingressi rapidi, rischio controllato e configurazione semplice. Funziona posizionando livelli virtuali pendenti sopra e sotto il prezzo corrente, quindi eseguendo un ordine di mercato quando il livello viene toccato. Caratteristiche principali Motore di breakout: esegue ordini di ACQUISTO/VENDI quando il pre
    Gli utenti di questo prodotto hanno anche acquistato
    AI Forex Robot MT4
    MQL TOOLS SL
    5 (4)
    Experts
    AI   Forex Robot - The Future of Automated Trading. AI Forex Robot is powered by a next-generation   Artificial Intelligence   system based on a hybrid LSTM Transformer neural network, specifically designed for analyzing gold (XAUUSD) price movements on the Forex market. The system analyzes complex market structures, adapts its strategy in   real time   and makes data-driven decisions with a high level of precision. AI Forex Robot is a modern, fully automated system powered by   artificial intel
    Aura Black Edition
    Stanislav Tomilov
    4.62 (21)
    Experts
    Aura Black Edition è un EA completamente automatizzato progettato per negoziare solo ORO. L'esperto ha mostrato risultati stabili su XAUUSD nel periodo 2011-2020. Non sono stati utilizzati metodi pericolosi di gestione del denaro, nessuna martingala, nessuna griglia o scalping. Adatto a qualsiasi condizione di brokeraggio. EA addestrato con un perceptron multistrato La rete neurale (MLP) è una classe di rete neurale artificiale (ANN) feedforward. Il termine MLP è usato in modo ambiguo, a volte l
    Vortex Gold MT4
    Stanislav Tomilov
    5 (6)
    Experts
    Vortex - il vostro investimento nel futuro L'expert advisor Vortex Gold EA è stato creato appositamente per il trading sull'oro (XAU/USD) sulla piattaforma Metatrader. Costruito utilizzando indicatori proprietari e algoritmi segreti dell'autore, questo EA impiega una strategia di trading completa progettata per catturare movimenti redditizi nel mercato dell'oro. I componenti chiave della sua strategia includono indicatori classici come il CCI e l'indicatore parabolico, che lavorano insieme per
    XG Gold Robot MT4
    MQL TOOLS SL
    4.41 (37)
    Experts
    The XG Gold Robot MT4 is specially designed for Gold. We decided to include this EA in our offering after   extensive testing . XG Gold Robot and works perfectly with the   XAUUSD, GOLD, XAUEUR   pairs. XG Gold Robot has been created for all traders who like to   Trade in Gold   and includes additional a function that displays   weekly Gold levels   with the minimum and maximum displayed in the panel as well as on the chart, which will help you in manual trading. It’s a strategy based on  Price
    Quantum Emperor MT4
    Bogdan Ion Puscasu
    4.85 (170)
    Experts
    Presentazione       Quantum Emperor EA   , l'innovativo consulente esperto MQL5 che sta trasformando il modo in cui fai trading sulla prestigiosa coppia GBPUSD! Sviluppato da un team di trader esperti con esperienza di trading di oltre 13 anni. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. ***Acquista Quantum Emperor EA e potresti ottenere Quantum StarMan  o  Quantum King   gratis!*** Chiedi in privato per maggiori
    The Gold Reaper MT4
    Profalgo Limited
    4.58 (31)
    Experts
    PUNTELLO AZIENDA PRONTO!   (   scarica SETFILE   ) PROMOZIONE LANCIO: Sono rimaste solo poche copie al prezzo attuale! Prezzo finale: 990$ Ottieni 1 EA gratis (per 2 account commerciali) -> contattami dopo l'acquisto Ultimate Combo Deal   ->   click here JOIN PUBLIC GROUP:   Click here Live Signal Benvenuti al Mietitore d'Oro! Basato sul Goldtrade Pro di grande successo, questo EA è stato progettato per funzionare su più intervalli di tempo contemporaneamente e ha la possibilità di impostare
    Indicement MT4
    Profalgo Limited
    5 (2)
    Experts
    Benvenuti a Indicement! PROP FIRM PRONTO! -> scarica i file del set   qui PROMOZIONE DI LANCIO: Ne sono rimaste solo poche copie al prezzo attuale! Prezzo finale: 990$ NEW: Choose 1 EA for FREE! (limited to 2 trading account numbers) Offerta Combo Ultimate     ->     clicca qui UNISCITI AL GRUPPO PUBBLICO:   Clicca qui   VERSION 4.0 LIVE RESULTS OLD VERSION FINAL RESULTS INDICEMENT   mette a frutto i miei 15 anni di esperienza nella creazione di algoritmi di trading professionali per i mercati
    DS Gold Robot MT4
    MQL TOOLS SL
    4.5 (10)
    Experts
    Introducing the DS Gold Robot, your ultimate companion in navigating the intricate world of XAUUSD trading. Developed with precision and powered by cutting-edge algorithms, DS Gold is a forex robot meticulously crafted to optimize your trading performance with  XAUUSD pairs . With its advanced analytical capabilities,  DS Gold  Robot   constantly monitors the gold market, identifying key trends , patterns, and price movements with lightning speed. The DS Gold Robot opens positions every day from
    Big Forex Players MT4
    MQL TOOLS SL
    4.8 (41)
    Experts
    We proudly present our cutting-edge robot, the  Big Forex Players EA  designed to maximize your trading potential, minimize emotional trading, and make smarter decisions powered by cutting-edge technology. The whole system in this EA took us many months to build, and then we spent a lot of time testing it. This unique EA includes three distinct strategies that can be used independently or in together. The robot receives the positions of the  biggest Banks  (positions are sent from our database t
    The Infinity EA MT4
    Abhimanyu Hans
    3.73 (30)
    Experts
    Tecnologia basata sull'intelligenza artificiale con ChatGPT Turbo Infinity EA è un Expert Advisor di trading avanzato progettato per GBPUSD e XAUUSD. Si concentra su sicurezza, rendimenti costanti e redditività infinita. A differenza di molti altri EA, che si basano su strategie ad alto rischio come martingala o trading a griglia. Infinity EA impiega una strategia di scalping disciplinata e redditizia basata su reti neurali integrate su apprendimento automatico, tecnologia basata su intelligenz
    Fundamental hunter
    Sara Sabaghi
    Experts
    Fundamental Hunter – The Smart Money Tracking Expert Advisor You don't just buy an EA; you buy a unique opportunity. Early buyers get the power first... at a price they'll never get back. Next price will be: $1600 | 6/10 spot remains Next price will be: $2000  | 10/10 Final price: $2400 Live result If you are looking for an Expert Advisor that goes beyond indicators and actually understands the market through real economic data , Fundamental Hunter is the solution. This EA combines artificial
    HFT Fast M1 Gold Scalper V8 EA
    Martin Alejandro Bamonte
    3.67 (3)
    Experts
    VERSIONE ULTRA OTTIMIZZATA – MT4 HFT FAST M1 GOLD SCALPER V8.2 , nella sua versione MT4, è il rilascio più potente, stabile e raffinato fino ad oggi. HFT è uno scalper ad alta frequenza che opera esclusivamente sull’Oro (XAUUSD) nel timeframe M1, eseguendo un gran numero di operazioni ogni giorno. Supporta una leva finanziaria fino a 1:500 e funziona con size di lotto molto ragionevoli per una vera strategia di scalping. Per questo motivo, è necessario utilizzare conti dedicati al trading scalpi
    Algo Gold EA
    Stuart James Winter
    5 (1)
    Experts
    Presentazione di Algo Gold EA, un consulente esperto sofisticato e a basso rischio realizzato meticolosamente per i trader che cercano una potente strategia di scalping. Con l'obiettivo di ridurre al minimo i prelievi e implementare una solida gestione del rischio, questo sistema di trading automatizzato è progettato per fornire risultati coerenti sia nei conti reali che in quelli demo. Una delle caratteristiche distintive di Algo Gold EA è la sua capacità di interrompere l'attività di tradi
    Gold Trend Scalping MT4
    Lo Thi Mai Loan
    5 (4)
    Experts
    Benvenuto in Gold Trend Scalping PROMOZIONE DI LANCIO: Prossimo prezzo: $899 Prezzo finale: $1999 Gold Trend Scalping è il primo EA che ho progettato specificamente per l'oro. L'EA utilizza una strategia di trading seguendo la tendenza, basata su timeframe più grandi. Utilizza un super trend per rilevare la tendenza principale del timeframe più grande e poi apre operazioni su timeframe più piccoli. L'EA utilizza sempre uno stop loss fisso per ogni operazione, impostato a 100 pips. Incorpora an
    ToTheMoon MT4
    Daniel Moraes Da Silva
    5 (1)
    Experts
    ONE OF THE FEW ROBOTS WITH A SIGNAL HISTORY OF MORE THAN 3 YEARS AND AMONG THE TOP 10.   LINK TO MY ROBOTS AND SIGNAL PRESETS: In my profile there is a link to download the PRESETS that I use in my SIGNALS, you can download and Backtest for free, there are explanations in the my WebSite. https://www.mql5.com/en/users/tec_daniel   LINK TO OTHER ROBOT VERSIONS: MT4:  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/97963 MT5:  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/97962   SOME EXAMPLES OF SIGNALS ON “mql5.
    Stock Indexes EA MT4
    MQL TOOLS SL
    5 (4)
    Experts
    Stock Indexes EA is a sophisticated trading robot meticulously engineered to capitalize on the dynamics of the US30. This Expert Advisor uses advanced algorithms and carefully selected technical indicators to analyze market trends, identify optimal entry and exit points, and execute trades with high precision . One of its key features is the built-in news filter, which prevents the robot from opening new positions during high-impact economic events. This significantly reduces unnecessary risk a
    Aura Neuron MT4
    Stanislav Tomilov
    4.55 (11)
    Experts
    Aura Neuron è un Expert Advisor distintivo che continua la serie di sistemi di trading Aura. Sfruttando reti neurali avanzate e strategie di trading classiche all'avanguardia, Aura Neuron offre un approccio innovativo con eccellenti prestazioni potenziali. Completamente automatizzato, questo Expert Advisor è progettato per negoziare coppie di valute XAUUSD (GOLD). Ha dimostrato una stabilità costante su queste coppie dal 1999 al 2023. Il sistema evita pericolose tecniche di gestione del denaro,
    Gold Trade Pro
    Profalgo Limited
    4.61 (23)
    Experts
    Promo lancio! Sono rimaste solo poche copie a 449$! Prossimo prezzo: 599$ Prezzo finale: 999$ Ottieni 1 EA gratis (per 2 account commerciali) -> contattami dopo l'acquisto Ultimate Combo Deal   ->   click here New live signal:   https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2084890 Live Signal high risk :  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2242498 Live Signal Set Prop Firm Set JOIN PUBLIC GROUP:   Click here Parameter overview Gold Trade Pro si unisce al club degli EA che commerciano oro, ma con una grand
    Bitcoin Robot MT4
    MQL TOOLS SL
    4.63 (65)
    Experts
    The Bitcoin Robot  MT4 is engineered to execute Bitcoin trades with unparalleled   efficiency and precision . Developed by a team of experienced traders and developers, our   Bitcoin Robot   employs a sophisticated algorithmic approach (price action, trend as well as two personalized indicators) to analyze market and execute trades swiftly with   M5 timeframe , ensuring that you never miss out on lucrative opportunities.   No grid, no martingale, no hedging,   EA only open one position at the sa
    Exorcist Projects
    Ivan Simonika
    3 (1)
    Experts
    Exorcist Bot   is a multi-currency, multi-functional advisor that works on any time frame and in any market conditions. - The robot’s operation is based on an averaging system with a non-geometric progression of constructing a trading grid. - Built-in protection systems: special filters, spread control, internal trading time limitation. - Construction of a trading network taking into account important internal levels. - Ability to customize the aggressiveness of trading. - Working with pending
    Advanced Scalper
    Profalgo Limited
    3.96 (114)
    Experts
    PIÙ DI 4 ANNI DI RISULTATI COMMERCIALI IN DIRETTA GIÀ     ->    https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/413850 NUOVA PROMO: Solo poche copie disponibili a 349$ Prossimo prezzo: 449$ Ottieni 1 EA gratis! Assicurati di dare un'occhiata al nostro "   pacchetto combo Ultimate EA   " nel nostro   blog promozionale   !!   LEGGERE LA GUIDA ALL'INSTALLAZIONE PRIMA DI ESEGUIRE L'EA!!    ->    https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/705899 Altri risultati live   :    https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/1931084 Advanc
    Dynamic Pips MT4
    Thi Thu Ha Hoang
    5 (1)
    Experts
    ️ Possiedi già il  Boring Pips EA ? Hai diritto a uno  sconto aggiuntivo del 30% ! Contattaci per scoprire: Come richiedere il tuo rebate (rimborso) Il secondo mandato di Trump ha riacceso un'ondata di politiche commerciali aggressive, a partire dal ritorno di dazi doganali su larga scala che stanno scuotendo i mercati globali. Le tensioni in Medio Oriente sono aumentate — recentemente tra Israele e Iran — influenzando potenzialmente l’aumento del prezzo del petrolio. La guerra tra R
    Trillion Pips GridX EA
    Sivaramakrishnan Natarajan
    Experts
    Trillion Pips GridX EA — Advanced Grid & Hedging Expert Advisor Trillion Pips GridX EA by Trillion Pips is a professional-grade, fully automated Expert Advisor designed for traders who want to harness the power of grid, martingale, and hedging strategies under intelligent risk control. It dynamically manages positions to capitalize on both trending and ranging markets while optimizing capital deployment and drawdown recovery. Core Features Advanced Grid Strategy – Automatically opens and ma
    Waka Waka EA
    Valeriia Mishchenko
    4.31 (48)
    Experts
    EA has a live track record with 4.5 years of stable trading with low drawdown: Live performance MT5 version can be found here Waka Waka is the advanced grid system which already works on real accounts for years. Instead of fitting the system to reflect historical data (like most people do) it was designed to exploit existing market inefficiencies. Therefore it is not a simple "hit and miss" system which only survives by using grid. Instead it uses real market mechanics to its advantage to make p
    Three Little Birds
    Ahmad Aan Isnain Shofwan
    Experts
    ️ THREE LITTLE BIRDS EA Forgiato dalla perdita. Perfezionato dal dolore. Rilasciato con uno scopo. ️ STRUTTURA. NON SPECULAZIONE. Three Little Birds EA non è solo un altro robot di trading. È un motore forgiato in battaglia, creato attraverso anni di veri fallimenti e progettato per una missione:   proteggere, recuperare e far crescere il tuo capitale, quando il mercato diventa crudele. Combina   tre potenti strategie   in perfetta sincronia: Grid on Loss con Martingala   : asso
    Unstoppable Breakthrough
    Pinjia Liu
    1 (1)
    Experts
    Unstoppable Breakthrough   is a trading strategy designed specifically for gold trading (XAUUSD) in the financial markets. This strategy identifies potential trading opportunities based on market price behavior and the breakout of key price levels. The core of the strategy lies in accurately setting buy stop and sell stop orders, which automatically enter the market when gold prices break through these preset levels. Test Report: (Download XAUUSD 10 year Test report on fixed hands) Test Report:
    PinTrade MT4
    Evgeniy Zhdan
    Experts
    The trading Expert Advisor's strategy is based on one of the most powerful technical analysis signals - the Pin Bar. When determining this figure, a trading expert studies the current market situation and, if there is a combination of certain factors, it starts working. It is recommended to start working with a small trading lot . As you become familiar with the work of an expert, the trading lot can be increased (use money management) to a psychologically acceptable size. Attention : the fo
    Omega Code
    Nguyen Hang Hai Ha
    Experts
    Introduction EA Omega Code is a core strategy that has been distilled over many years of research and optimization for the Forex and Gold markets. The strategy combines Scalper and Trailing to optimize performance and reduce risk. Trading orders have Stop Loss, Trailing for customization, and provide many other parameters to optimize the system to suit each user's trading plan. Promotion: with the purchase of Omega Code, users can access the source-code. If you are really interested in the sour
    MM Flip CodePro
    Allistair Kabelo Mandow
    Experts
    "MM 3.0 FLIP CODEPRO IS DESIGNED TO MULTIPLY YOUR CAPITAL UP TO 300 TIMES OR MORE A WEEK ON SMALL ACCOUNTS USING 1:UNLIMITED THIS POWERFUL TRADING ROBOT CAN TURN SMALL INVESTMENTS INTO MASSIVE RETURNS DEPENDING ON MARKET CONDITIONS" "WITH JUST $100 FOR FORISTANCE YOU HAVE THE POTENTIAL TO GENERATE $30 000+ IN A SINGLE WEEK....BASED ON OUR EXPERIENCE CONSTANT CONSISTENT PROFITS WITHIN 7 TRADING DAYS DAYSARE ACHIEVABLE" "OUR TEAM IS HERE TO GUIDE AND SUPPORT YOU EVERY STEP OF THE WAY WITH MM3
    Greedy Golden MT4
    Mihails Babuskins
    4.75 (4)
    Experts
    Recommended:  it's better to  use in accounts with lower swap or swap-free accounts. SEE AND COMPARE WITH OTHER EA's , Real monitoring signals:  Greedy Golden +1000% Signal Contact me after payment to send you the user manual PDF file See the real monitoring signal in my profile. Use only on gold and on the  BUY direction. Trading gold is attractive to many traders due to the high volatility and depth of the market. Should we invest in gold or just scalp it? Answering this question is a big cha
    Altri dall’autore
    Alwinson Range CI
    Albinus Tejo Sungkowo
    Indicatori
    This indicator displays the Daily Range of a selected pair directly on your chart, providing a clear and concise view of the pair’s movement for the day. It simplifies tracking how far a pair has moved, offering traders a practical advantage in analyzing market activity. This feature is especially useful for making faster and more accurate trading decisions. Whether you’re a beginner or an experienced trader, it helps streamline your strategy by highlighting key market insights in real-time.
    FREE
    Alwinson Active Trades Info MT4
    Albinus Tejo Sungkowo
    Indicatori
    Simple. Informative. Instantly Visible on Your Chart. Alwinson Active Trades Info (MT4 Version)   is a lightweight custom indicator that displays a   real-time summary of your currently open trades —right on your chart. No more switching tabs just to see what pairs are active and how much lot size is in play. Alwinson Active Trades Info is also available for the MetaTrader 5 (MT5) version . Key Features: Displays a   list of all symbols with open positions   in your trading account. Shows th
    Alwinson Active Trades Info
    Albinus Tejo Sungkowo
    Indicatori
    Simple. Informative. Instantly Visible on Your Chart. Alwinson Active Trades Info is a lightweight custom indicator that displays a real-time summary of your currently open trades —right on your chart. No more switching tabs just to see what pairs are active and how much lot size is in play. Alwinson Active Trades Info is also available for the MetaTrader 4 (MT4) version . Key Features: Displays a list of all symbols with open positions in your trading account. Shows the dominant position ty
    Filtro:
    Nessuna recensione
    Rispondi alla recensione