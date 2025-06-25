TEST LekTrade ONE

Introducing TEST Lek Trade ONE

This EA is developed to meet various usage levels at all levels. Whether you are a new investor or an expert in graphs, various technical analysis, no matter what your trading style is, you can adjust the variable values ​​in this EA to suit your needs. The EA is constantly being developed and updated to be in line with the current situation. This EA has special functions that allow users to design orders for both opening purchase orders, opening sales orders, closing purchase orders, closing sales orders, with a stoploss system, a takeprofit system, both automatic and user-defined, as well as an automatic or user-defined profit-taking system when the equity reaches its highest value to protect the user's profits. This EA can only trade 1 pair symbol and users can use it for all assets. It may be necessary to adjust the variable values ​​in the EA to make trading highly efficient in that pair symbol. This EA is not suitable for black testing because it will take a long time and the user has not set the variables according to the user's needs. Therefore, the results will not be consistent with reality. Therefore, it is recommended that users use it for Forward Testing so that users can try adjusting the variable values ​​to meet the user's needs as much as possible so that the trading results are in line with the user's goals.

Features:

Compatible with all brokers

Developed by skilled programmers

All positions are protected by an automatic Take Profit 3 level and Stop Loss by user setting

Support all currency pairs (by user setting related currency pair)

Panel showing parameters settings and show indicator valume





Chart Show 4 EMA 1) EMA30, 2) EMA60, 3) EMA120 and 4) EMA240

RSI, CCI, Volume, PriceAction, Highest-Lowest Price in each time frame, Reversal Pattern and MACD for user can check EA work correctly.

Timer-Open New Order, users can set prevent EA Open Order more one in same time, by users can set prevent open order again start 3 seconds to 1 day, 60seconds as default

All indicator get all current data from 7 periods as PERIOD_M1, PERIOD_M5, PERIOD_M15, PERIOD_M30, PERIOD_H1, PERIOD_H4, PERIOD_D1 and PERIOD_W1 can be calculate for Open Buy, Open Sell, Close Buy and Close Sell

Before Run EA and between Run EA,user always can adjust Paramiters and user can create own strategy condition for Open Buy, Open Sell, Close Buy, Close Sell more 60,000 patterns

Further development of the project based on customer and own suggestions, with all updates provided for Free

Parameters:

Lots size; minimum lots size = 0.01 Users can select auto lots or manual lots (auto lots as default )

Take profit 2 way 1) by Setting Parameters 3 levels 1.1) all time order tp 1.2) today order tp 1.3) up from now order tp 2) Create condition Close Profit Buy or Close Profit Sell

Stop Loss - non stop loss, 2 way stop loss 1) by Setting Parameters and 2) 2) Create condition Close Loss Order Buy or Close Loss Order Sell

Pending System, you can pending order from 1-30 pendings with tp,sl and pitch between pending.

Auto Clear Pending for 5 minutes to 1 week, 240 minutes as default

Equity Balance System, users for auto trade or manual trade 4 selects and each select can always adjust parameter

Information default:

Timeframe: M1 as default

auto lots as default (Minimum lots: 0.01)

Platform: MetaTrader 5

Minimum deposit: depend on your reverlage, minimum users can open order 0.01 lot

§ Pairs: BTCUSD as default (optional all currency pair)

Type of account: Raw, Hedging, Zero, Cent, Micro, Standard, Premium or ECN

Updates:

The current version of this TEST Lek Trade ONE is v1.14 We provide all new updates for free and the most recent version is always available directly from the MT5 platform.



Price:

The TEST Lek Trade ONE no paid, and it can be used with any Forex Broker. Please send me a private message after download EA, if you understand how to use any funciton's EA. We provide excellent support through all the steps.

Remark

This version valid to 2025.08.25