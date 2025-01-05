False Break Portfolio MT4

Low-Risk Portfolio - Expert Advisor False Break Strategy
Designed to identify buying opportunities in USDJPY and GBPJPY, this fully automated strategy combines advanced technical analysis with risk control, focusing on achieving consistent long-term profitability.

Key Features:

  • False Breakout Trading Logic: The strategy detects ranges formed in sessions prior to New York and London. During these key sessions, it monitors downward breakouts and, upon identifying a false breakout through the formation of a bullish engulfing candle, executes precise buy trades.
  • Advanced Filters for Precision: Utilizes technical indicators such as Bollinger Bands and RSI, along with a maximum size filter for the engulfing candle, ensuring that entries occur only under optimal market conditions.
  • Adaptability to Various Market Conditions: Designed to perform stably across diverse market conditions, maximizing opportunities even in scenarios of high volatility or consolidation.
  • Superior Risk Control: Limits to one active trade at a time, minimizing exposure and maximizing stability.

Commitment to Long-Term Success:
This strategy does not promise quick profits or miraculous results, but it has been meticulously optimized since 2015 to deliver consistency, low drawdown, and a sustainable growth curve over time. It is ideal for traders focused on building a solid and profitable account, particularly those aiming to meet the requirements of proprietary trading firms.

Full Automation:
With this strategy, all analysis and execution processes are carried out automatically, removing the stress of manual trading and allowing you to focus on your long-term objectives.

Why Choose This Strategy?

  • Developed for experienced traders with a focus on stability and performance.
  • Ideal for those who value progressive and controlled growth of their trading accounts.
  • Suitable for independent traders and aspiring funded account holders.

The parameters for each currency pair are as follows:

USDJPY

Expert: Expert Advisor False Break Strategy

Symbol: USDJPY

Inputs: VARIABLES_ENTRADA = *****************

                candle_min_size = 0

                candle_max_size = 44

                VARIABLES_SALIDA = *****************

                atr_period = 14

                atr_multiply_SL = 3

                atr_multiply_TP = 3.9

                VARIABLES_FILTRO = *****************

                RSI_period = 14

                Nivel_RSI_sobreventa = 24

                Nivel_RSI_sobrecompra = 55

                bands_period = 21

                deviation = 1.75

                VARIABLES_GESTION = *****************

                porcentaje_del_SL_para_breakeven = 100.0

                VARIABLES_RIESGO = *****************

                porcentaje_de_riesgo = 1.0

 

 

GBPJPY

Expert: Expert Advisor False Break Strategy

Symbol: GBPJPY

Inputs: VARIABLES_ENTRADA = *****************

                candle_min_size = 0

                candle_max_size = 58

                VARIABLES_SALIDA = *****************

                atr_period = 14

                atr_multiply_SL = 2.7

                atr_multiply_TP = 4.1

                VARIABLES_FILTRO = *****************

                RSI_period = 14

                Nivel_RSI_sobreventa = 30

                Nivel_RSI_sobrecompra = 52

                bands_period = 22

                deviation = 1.75

                VARIABLES_GESTION = *****************

                porcentaje_del_SL_para_breakeven = 100.0

                VARIABLES_RIESGO = *****************

                porcentaje_de_riesgo = 1.0


Recommended products
Milch Cow Harmonic
Mohamed Nasseem
Experts
Milch Cow Harmonic EA "Tool designed to trade 28 currency pairs according to 88 harmonic patterns plus one customized according to your parameters The expert graph interface guides you to the pattern names when passing over the pattern circle You can activate or disable any number of currency pairs and patterns for your trade by clicking on the currency pair circle or the harmonic pattern (green = activate    red = disable) You can set more than one time frame within which the expert will look f
Darwinex Obtain Funding
Luis Mariano Vazquez Marcos
Experts
Obtain Funding Darwinex Un asesor experto diseñado para cuentas de Darwinex teniendo en cuenta sus reglas de drop y apalancamiento 1:10 .Diseñado especielmente para  la gestión de activos de divisas. Especializado para divisas en el eur usd por el bajo spread recomendación de métrica H1 Darwinex es una excelente plataforma y hemos creado este robot para trabajar expresamente con ella. Este robot de trading de Forex ha sido desarrollado por MRBEAST como una herramienta para facilitar el trading
Infinity Sniper
Said Nabouti
Experts
--- Infinity Sniper: The Ultimate Trend Master Introducing Infinity Sniper, the most powerful and reliable Expert Advisor I have ever developed. This EA takes your trading to the next level, combining pure price action with smart money management and innovative trade strategies. It’s designed for traders who want consistent profits and long-term growth, with a proven track record of success. Why Infinity Sniper is a Game-Changer Infinity Sniper doesn’t just follow the trend—it masters i
Crude Oil Robot MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
Experts
The Best Oil Trading Robot in the World.   Crude Oil Robot   is the undisputed, top-tier trading robot designed for the   XTIUSD or any crude instrument   offered by your broker. This is not a generic algorithm, but it's a   highly specialized system   built exclusively for the crude oil market,   utilizing unique technologies   not available in any other trading bot. Crude Oil Robot is equipped with   exclusive features tailored specifically for the OIL market , such as: Volatility Anomaly Fil
Ea 555
Aleksandr Nadein
Experts
The EA works with pending orders.Recommended Currency Pair GPBUSD H1.With good market valontility gives a good profit.Advisor is fully automated for working in the market.It is also possible to use auto-management.It is possible to use the swap size, ideal for strong volatility or at night.When trading, two pending orders are placed, when one works, the second is deleted. Trading is not intermittent.
Carry Expo Ai Robot
Nirundorn Promphao
Experts
I will support only my client. สำหรับลูกค้า Carry Expo Ai Robot with Current TF, Auto Trading, Current Chart, Any Asset Pairs, Any Brokers located time GMT+0, UTC+0, such as Exness broker He can recovery with level martingale and compare the position win and loss direction. Level 2 Steps Martingale and Hedging Duos position (Long and Short), No more indicator. For martingale step you can set via your money management and frequency trading too. Example1 No martingale   balance $1000, lot = 0.01
Best Grid Hedge
Luis Mariano Vazquez Marcos
Experts
MR BEAST GRID EDGE RECOMMENDED H1 EUR USD 0.01 LOTS SET: euro usd Metric H1 distance pips 20 The expert advisor that I have created focuses on providing highly professional risk management through the use of a hedging strategy. This Forex trading robot has been developed by MRBEAST as a tool to facilitate day trading. Please note that using this robot involves certain risks and does not guarantee consistent profits in the forex market. The trading robot is based on algorithms and strategies
EA Apache Gold MT4
Paulo Roberto Da Costa
Experts
O Apache Expert Advisor 1.0 é um robô que opera no ativo GOLD/XAUUSD utilizando estratégias baseadas em médias móveis e gestão de risco com Martingale. Ele combina múltiplas médias móveis em diferentes timeframes para identificar potenciais pontos de rompimento no mercado. O robô verifica as condições de preço e, ao detectar rompimentos para cima ou para baixo, abre ordens de compra ou venda automaticamente, sempre respeitando os parâmetros definidos. Principais Funcionalidades: Médias Móveis e
Intelligent Machine
Evgeniy Zhdan
Experts
The EA’s unique algorithm calculates the average price (reflected in the form of a trend line on the chart), which is the center of price attraction in the framework of the traded timeframe. At times of increasing volatility, the adviser begins work with the goal of fixing profit in the region of the center of attraction of the price. Advisor does not use dangerous trading methods. It is recommended to install a trading expert on a remote server (VPS). Recommended Trading Instruments (TF 5M)
Red Shark
Elie Almachaalany
Experts
RED SHARK EA – Smart, Ruthless, and Built to Hunt Shorts Red Shark is a sell-only trading system designed specifically for EURUSD on the H1 timeframe.   Based on a layered parabolic mesh logic with adaptive spacing and dynamic recovery, this EA thrives in bearish or ranging markets by capitalizing on micro-movements and pullbacks. Originally launched as "WiT", the core logic has been refined and reborn under a more aggressive identity: Red Shark.   It enters only SELL positions and adapts
Noirtier Scalper
Anvar Gadadov
Experts
Noirtier Scalper is a ready trading solution for your account. This robot can be of interest to those who are at the beginning of their journey in trading, as well as for more advanced traders who wish to diversify their risks. This Expert Advisor performs trading operation at the end of the New York session. Trades are opened and closed based on a special algorithm, which provides the maximum accuracy of entries. Also the Expert Advisor includes the smart Money Management system which is calcul
SPYDR Pro EA
Mhmwd Hsn Mhmwd Mhmd
Experts
Why Choose SPYDR Pro EA?   Optimized for Indices : Perfectly tailored for trading major indices like   US 500, US 30, US 100, and DAX .   Daily Timeframe Strategy : Works exclusively on the   Daily (D1) chart , ensuring low-frequency, high-probability trades.   Advanced Risk Management : Built-in stop-loss (SL) and take-profit (TP) levels to protect your capital.   No Martingale or Grid Strategies : Safe and sustainable trading approach without risky money management techniques.   User
AlphaX Investment King
Michael Martens
Experts
Beschreibung Der Handelsautomat nutzt saisonale Muster. Es sind insgesamt sieben Strategien implementiert. Die Strategien A, B und AB und Christmas Run können mit verschiedenen Sets gefahren werden, für den Turnaround Tuesday lassen sich die gleitenden Durchschnitte variieren. Für die Witchcraft Wonder Strategie lassen sich Ein- und Ausstiegszeitpunkte anpassen. Weiterhin existiert ein variabler Filter, um Einstiege zu optimieren. Unterstützte Märkte AktienIndizes (bspw. S&P 500, DAX) Gold (
Gold Crazy EA MT4
Nguyen Nghiem Duy
Experts
Gold Crazy EA   is an Expert Advisor designed specifically for trading Gold H1/ EU M15. It use some indicators to find the good Entry. And you can set SL or you can DCA if you want. It can be an Scalping or an Grid/ Martingale depend yours setting. This EA can Auto lot by Balance, set risk per trade. You also can set TP/ SL for earch trade or for basket of trade. - RSI_PERIOD - if = -1, then the default strategy works, if >0, then the RSI strategy works - MAX_ORDERS - to trade with only 1 order,
Hermes Gold PRO
Igor Pereira Calil
Experts
The HERMES specialist is a robot for Meta Trader with the objective of working with the robot's own trends and strategies. GET HERMES GOLD PRO FREE INSTALLED AND OPERATING ON YOUR ACCOUNT, ASK ME PRIVATE MESSAGE. TIMEFRAME USAGE RECOMMENDATION: H1 HERMES was developed to work on the American metal XAUUSD (GOLD). HERMES is a long-term Expert in assertive SCALPING, and so, he can stay 1,2,3 days without trading, depending on the value of his "risk (configuration", but, don't worry about that, re
Avatar EA1 Trend Following
Thiti Bunsin
Experts
Automated trading tools [Expert Advisor] using the   Trend Following Strategy   combined with   vertical Griding entry points   on the EURUSD currency pair. The trend following strategy is a simple but powerful strategy that has been widely adapted to create expert advisors for trading, espectially in Forex market. In this Expert Advisor [EA], Trend following strategies are combined with vertical grid entry methods to ensure that trades move in the right direction and close with a profit at the
Range Breaout EA
Biswarup Banerjee
Experts
Range Breakout Pro MT4 is a MetaTrader 4 Expert Advisor that automates trade management using the popular daily range breakout strategy. This utility is valued for its simplicity and effectiveness in capturing significant price movements at the start of each trading day by placing and managing pending orders based on predefined range boundaries. You can download the MT5 version here: Range Breakout Pro MT5 For detailed documentation: Overall Settings/Input Guide For backtests and set files: Bac
Extreme Reversal EA
Elmira Memish
Experts
Extreme Reversal EA EA is designed to trade CS ATR Fibo Channels Indicator :  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/60415 Extreme Reversal EA opens trades according to the following calculations: - ATR - TMA  - Cycles - Murrey Math Calculations - Moving Averages Extreme Reversal EA works on every timeframe and instrument. Full alert and push notification functions. INPUTS: GLOBAL VARIABLES: MAGIC NUMBER: CHANGE THE VALUE TO TRADE ON THE SAME INSTRUMENT / TIMEFRAME ORDER LOTS: MANUAL / USER DEF
KingMaker Ultimate Scalper
Pappathi Murugesan
Experts
KingMaker Ultimate Scalper Expert Advisor TimeFrame - 5 Mins Minimum Balance - 200$ Pairs - Major Currency Pairs , Like - EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDJPY .... etc Run Low Spread Forex Broker Or ECN Broker Money Management Adjust Risk Management SafeMode - True/False Setting : You Have Deposit 200$ , Run EA On 2 or 3 Currency Pairs Only  Automatic Increase And Decrease Lot Size 
Dsc Hedge Average Distance GbpUsd M15 Full
Diogo Sawitzki Cansi
Experts
Recommended broker to use this Expert: https://tinyurl.com/5ftaha7c   Open Standart Account and request in chat FREE SWAP   Dsc Had Mt4   Expert Advisor developed by Diogo Sawitzki Cansi to operate on the active GBPUSD in the 15-minute time frame. It operates by hedging when the market moves a lot in one direction and open positions are closed at the gain limit or at the loss limit. Recommended capital: U$ 1000.00 for Lot of 0.01   Parameters EA: Password: Write only diogo.cansi as shown in ima
Silkyway
Segun Oladipo
Experts
Silkyway is an advanced Expert Advisor that calculates how orders flow in the market and quickly reacts to the flow when it is safe to do so. It complies strictly to the core rules of trading and has its core strength of in its ability to preserve initial capital and taking position when it is deemed safe. No toxic or margin hugging technique, like Martingale, Averaging, Gridding, Zone Recovery Strategy . The EA will always use a hard stop loss and have different early smart exit strategy to exi
Winter
Ivan Akimov
Experts
Принцип работы советника основан на открытии сделок при получении сигнала от своих индикаторов. Закрытие происходит при поступлении противоположного сигнала. Настройки упрощены до минимума, можно выставить только рабочий лот. Советник настроен на работу на паре EUR/USD, таймфреймы  M5, M15, M30, H1 Советник не  использует в торговле, мартингейл и усреднение. Мониторинг советника   https://www.mql5.com/ru/signals/795297
Nusantara MT4
Agus Santoso
Experts
MT4 Version : https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/117011 MT5 Version : https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/117012 Nusantara EA – Smart Breakout with Pending Order Precision "Nusantara" is an Expert Advisor (EA) based on a breakout box strategy that is enhanced with distanced pending order execution, and equipped with a risk management switching system. Designed for serious traders who want an automated, safe strategy that remains flexible in the face of changing market characteristics. M
Gold of the Incas
Dmitriq Evgenoeviz Ko
Experts
Gold of the Incas is a highly effective trading advisor created specifically for the MT4 platform and focused on the gold market and major currency pairs. Using complex algorithms, it analyzes market trends and price fluctuations in real time, ensuring maximum profit with minimal risk. the full list for your convenience is available https://www.mql5.com/ru/users/pants-dmi/seller The effectiveness of Gold of the Incas is confirmed by long testing periods, where it demonstrated outstanding
Fx Lion Gold Trading
Mr Viwat Kongthon
Experts
... *** Signal :  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/1743955 EA Fx Lion Gold Trading is an Expert Advisor designed specifically for trading Gold (XAUUSD) work process will calculate support and resistance including the highest and lowest price of each candlestick  The EA will calculate pending orders at the highest or lowest price after the support/resistance level. and will close the pending order on the next day if not in use -EA does not martingale  -EA  have Stop Loss and Take Profit to prote
TradeLogicPro Long Term Trading
Matsuba Andrew Makwela
Experts
TradeLogic Pro – The Advanced MT4 EA for Long Term Investing TradeLogic Pro   is an advanced   MetaTrader 4 Expert Advisor (EA)   designed to harness the power of price imbalances in the forex trading markets. Whether you’re a beginner or a professional trader,   TradeLogic Pro   uses sophisticated market analysis to identify high-potential entry points, allowing you to trade smarter and more efficiently. How Does TradeLogic Pro Work? At the core of   TradeLogic Pro   is its ability to   detect
Hyper
Aleksandr Valutsa
Experts
Hyper  — is an automated trading advisor based on the fundamental principle of technical analysis: support and resistance levels. The system is designed to work on the Forex market and uses mathematically precise algorithms to determine optimal entry and exit points for transactions. Monitoring All signals are managed by our advisors, details are disclosed only to existing clients - after purchasing/renting any product. https://www.mql5.com/en/users/robotstroi/seller Main characteristics Operati
Golden Pickaxe
Valeriia Mishchenko
4.67 (6)
Experts
EA has high-performance live track records of different set files: XAU Risky Vol XAU Balanced Vol XAU Balanced MT5 version can be found here Golden Pickaxe is a mean-reversion grid trading system that uses machine learning technology to place high-profit potential trades on the Gold market. It uses real market inefficiencies to its advantage to have an edge over the market. The EA has 5 predefined set files, which are essentially 5 different trading systems on gold . You may choose the defaul
Atena Gold EA
Igor Pereira Calil
Experts
The Atena specialist is a EA for Meta Trader with the objective of working with the robot's own trends and strategies. GET Atena Gold EA FREE INSTALLED AND OPERATING ON YOUR ACCOUNT, ASK ME PRIVATE MESSAGE. Atena was developed to operate with greater security on American metal (GOLD, XAUUSD). Atena GOLD is a long-term robot, with WEEKLY AND MONTHLY profits, don't be too alarmed if it sometimes takes some time to close. Remember that Athena operates in both market trends, buying and selling, re
Ai Captain EA MT4
Indra Maulana
Experts
30% discount only for 3-month subscription, message me : https://www.mql5.com/en/users/taiberhyphecu 70% refund policy (full version only) MT5 Version : https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/125970 Our other products : https://www.mql5.com/en/users/taiberhyphecu/seller A fully automatic expert Designed and produced 100% by artificial intelligence, with the world's most advanced technology All trades have profit and loss limits, with the best and least risky market strategy, without using dange
Buyers of this product also purchase
HiJack
Cence Jk Oizeijoozzisa
4.4 (5)
Experts
HiJack Expert Advisor – Advanced AI-Powered Trading  To prevent distribution of cracked versions in the market Live Signal  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2311903     ea new:  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/146447 The HiJack Expert Advisor has been used privately for years, and now, we have decided to make it available to the public so that everyone can benefit from its powerful capabilities HiJack utilizes cutting-edge artificial intelligence to analyze the trading behavior of major
GbpUsd Robot MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
4.79 (89)
Experts
The GBPUSD Robot MT4 is an advanced automated trading system meticulously designed for the specific dynamics of the  GBP/USD  currency pair. Utilizing advanced technical analysis, the robot assesses historical and real-time data to  identify potential trends , key support and resistance levels, and other relevant market signals specific to GBP/USD. The Robot opens positions  every day,  from Monday to Friday, and  all positions are secured  with Take Profit, Stop Loss, Trailing Stop, Break-Even
Quantum Emperor MT4
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.86 (167)
Experts
Introducing   Quantum Emperor EA , the groundbreaking MQL5 expert advisor that's transforming the way you trade the prestigious GBPUSD pair! Developed by a team of experienced traders with trading experience of over 13 years. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. ***Buy Quantum Emperor EA and you could get Quantum StarMan + Quantum Bitcoin for free !*** Ask in private for more details MyFxBook Verified Sign
Vortex Gold MT4
Stanislav Tomilov
5 (1)
Experts
Vortex - your investment in the future The Vortex Gold EA expert Advisor made specifically for trading gold (XAU/USD) on the Metatrader platform. Built using proprietary indicators and secret author's algorithms, this EA employs a comprehensive trading strategy designed to capture profitable movements in the gold market. Key components of its strategy include classic indicators as CCI and Parabolic Indicator, which work together to accurately signal ideal entry and exit points. At the heart of V
Bitcoin Robot Grid MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
5 (16)
Experts
Bitcoin Robot Grid MT4 is an intelligent trading system designed to automate BTCUSD trading using the grid trading strategy. This method takes advantage of market fluctuations by placing a structured series of buy and sell orders at predefined price levels. The robot   continuously monitors market   conditions and executes trades according to its preset parameters, allowing for consistent market engagement without the need for manual intervention. Bitcoin Robot Grid is the   perfect solution  
XG Gold Robot MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
4.45 (33)
Experts
The XG Gold Robot MT4 is specially designed for Gold. We decided to include this EA in our offering after   extensive testing . XG Gold Robot and works perfectly with the   XAUUSD, GOLD, XAUEUR   pairs. XG Gold Robot has been created for all traders who like to   Trade in Gold   and includes additional a function that displays   weekly Gold levels   with the minimum and maximum displayed in the panel as well as on the chart, which will help you in manual trading. It’s a strategy based on  Price
Stock Indexes EA MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
5 (4)
Experts
Stock Indexes EA is a sophisticated trading robot meticulously engineered to capitalize on the dynamics of the US30 . This expert advisor employs advanced algorithms and technical indicators to analyze market trends, identify potential entry and exit points, and execute trades with precision. A news filter has also been added to the robot, which prevents it from opening a position during important economic news , minimizing the risk. In robot, you can also specify the days and hours when the EA
Bitcoin Robot MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
4.71 (63)
Experts
The Bitcoin Robot  MT4 is engineered to execute Bitcoin trades with unparalleled   efficiency and precision . Developed by a team of experienced traders and developers, our   Bitcoin Robot   employs a sophisticated algorithmic approach (price action, trend as well as two personalized indicators) to analyze market and execute trades swiftly with   M5 timeframe , ensuring that you never miss out on lucrative opportunities.   No grid, no martingale, no hedging,   EA only open one position at the sa
PrimAI Power MT4
Andrey Barinov
Experts
PrimAI Power: Where AI is used for trading. The way it is supposed to be used. Finally, the Expert Advisor which uses AI in the right way! PrimAI Power combines sophisticated built-in trading strategy based on proven rules, with the cutting-edge technology of OpenAI’s ChatGPT which servers as additional entry filter. This isn’t just another empty claim — PrimAI Power provides a genuine, fully integrated AI solution that analyzes market data, makes forecasts, and explains them to you in clear, a
DS Gold Robot MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
4 (4)
Experts
Introducing the DS Gold Robot, your ultimate companion in navigating the intricate world of XAUUSD trading. Developed with precision and powered by cutting-edge algorithms, DS Gold is a forex robot meticulously crafted to optimize your trading performance with  XAUUSD pairs . With its advanced analytical capabilities,  DS Gold  Robot   constantly monitors the gold market, identifying key trends , patterns, and price movements with lightning speed. The DS Gold Robot opens positions every day from
Omega Code
Nguyen Hang Hai Ha
Experts
Introduction EA Omega Code is a core strategy that has been distilled over many years of research and optimization for the Forex and Gold markets. The strategy combines Scalper and Trailing to optimize performance and reduce risk. Trading orders have Stop Loss, Trailing for customization, and provide many other parameters to optimize the system to suit each user's trading plan. Promotion: with the purchase of Omega Code, users can access the source-code. If you are really interested in the sour
Green Hawk MT4
Rashed Samir
5 (3)
Experts
Green Hawk is a professional scalping expert. The strategy is based on smart scalping algorithms which trades in certain periods of the market. The system does not use risky strategies such as grid or martingale. Trading is done based on the return of the price in short periods. All trades are closed within hours. I will increase the price in the near future. Next Price: $700    The final price will be $2000. Selling only through the mql5 site Find out more here:  https://www.mql5.com/en/users/
Bitcoin Scalping MT4
Lo Thi Mai Loan
5 (3)
Experts
Introducing Bitcoin Scalping MT4/MT5 – The Smart EA for Crypto Trading LAUNCH PROMO: Only 3 copies left at the current price! Final price: $3333.33 EA LIVE SIGNAL     ( V3.0 coming soon – started running on 2025/02/24 ) MT5 Version Why Bitcoin Matters Today   Bitcoin has become more than just a digital currency—it's a financial revolution. As the pioneer of cryptocurrency, Bitcoin is the most traded and recognized crypto asset globally. With its volatility and growing adoption, Bitcoin presents
Exorcist Projects
Ivan Simonika
5 (1)
Experts
Exorcist Bot   is a multi-currency, multi-functional advisor that works on any time frame and in any market conditions. - The robot’s operation is based on an averaging system with a non-geometric progression of constructing a trading grid. - Built-in protection systems: special filters, spread control, internal trading time limitation. - Construction of a trading network taking into account important internal levels. - Ability to customize the aggressiveness of trading. - Working with pending
Golden Scalper PRO
Felipe Jose Costa Pereira
3.83 (12)
Experts
Golden Scalper PRO: Our Technology by Your Side! Manual and configuration files: Contact me after purchase to receive the manual and configuration files. Price: The price increases according to the number of licenses sold. Available copies: 3 Trading gold, one of the most volatile assets in the financial market, requires high precision, thorough analysis, and extremely effective risk management. Golden Scalper PRO was developed precisely to integrate these pillars into a robust and sophisticate
Secret Impulse MT4
Eugen Funk
3.56 (18)
Experts
The EA enters a position when the market starts moving around the New York session (higher volume). This way, the momentum is preserved by the volume and we can reach the Take Profit with high probability instantly. Signal   (292%, 10% DD):  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2274145   (will update the URL soon) It Enters on Momentum Around New York Session The EA detects the hidden impulse via FVGs on lower time frames. When the impulse is detected closely before or during the New York session, th
The Gold Reaper MT4
Profalgo Limited
4.57 (30)
Experts
PROP FIRM READY! ( download  SETFILE ) LAUNCH PROMO: Only a few copies left at current price! Final price: 990$ Get 1 EA for free (for 2 trade accounts) -> contact me after purchase Ultimate Combo Deal   ->   click here JOIN PUBLIC GROUP:   Click here Live Signal Welcome to the Gold Reaper! Build on the very succesfull Goldtrade Pro, this EA has been designed to run on multiple timeframes at the same time, and has the option to set the trade frequency from very conservative to extreme volatile
Scalping Robot MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
4.09 (23)
Experts
Introducing our advanced Scalping Forex Robot. The scalping algorithm is built to spot high-probability entry and exit points, ensuring that every trade is executed with the highest chance of success within the   M1 timeframe . The best pair to use with the Scalping Robot is   XAUUSD .  This robot is perfect for traders who prefer the   scalping method   and want to take advantage of rapid price movements without having to manually monitor the charts. It is suitable for both beginners looking fo
AI Golden Jet Fighter GTX MT4
Andrei Nazarets
4.29 (7)
Experts
AI Golden Jet Fighter GTX   MT4 is a straightforward and efficient Expert Advisor (EA) for gold trading on the Meta Trader 4 platform. Utilizing Neural Networks, this EA is designed for scalping in the gold market (XAU/USD). The main strategy of AI Golden Jet Fighter GTX focuses on identifying small price fluctuations and opening positions to capture profits within short time frames. The EA analyzes market conditions in real-time and automatically executes trades with predefined stop-loss and t
Dynamic Pips MT4
Thi Thu Ha Hoang
5 (1)
Experts
️  Already own Boring Pips EA? You’re eligible for an   additional 30% discount! Contact to learn more about: How to   claim your rebate Trump’s second term has reignited a wave of aggressive trade policies, starting with the return of sweeping tariffs that are rattling global markets Tensions in the Middle East have flared — most recently between Israel and Iran — sending oil prices surging The Russia–Ukraine war continues with no resolution in sight, fueling ongoing geopolitical i
Big Forex Players MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
4.8 (40)
Experts
We proudly present our cutting-edge robot, the  Big Forex Players EA  designed to maximize your trading potential, minimize emotional trading, and make smarter decisions powered by cutting-edge technology. The whole system in this EA took us many months to build, and then we spent a lot of time testing it. This unique EA includes three distinct strategies that can be used independently or in together. The robot receives the positions of the  biggest Banks  (positions are sent from our database
Supply Demand EA ProBot
Georgios Kalomoiropoulos
4.67 (9)
Experts
Fully Automated EA based on Supply and Demand Principles. The first Supply and Demand EA that is offering Complete Automation . Now trading Becomes Effortless, offering full control over your trading strategy through a User-Friendly graphical Trading Panel. You get a Super High Quality Algorithmic Trading Software that covers all trading styles Manual, Semi-Auto and Full-Auto. Through various settings and customization options, every trader can create a strategy that fits their own needs and per
AlphaFlow EA MT4
Dolores Martin Munoz
5 (1)
Experts
Alpha Flow EA: Elevate Your Trading to New Heights Introducing   Alpha Flow EA —a state-of-the-art trading advisor designed to transform your trading experience through strategic precision, adaptability, and advanced market analysis. Built with proprietary trading algorithms and deep market insights,   Alpha Flow EA   delivers exceptional performance across diverse trading environments, helping you stay ahead of market trends. What Makes Alpha Flow EA Stand Out? Sophisticated Market Analysis Alp
Eternal Engine EA MT4
Wei Tu
Experts
Eternal Engine is an advanced EA that integrates multiple indicators with grid and Martingale strategies. Its core feature is precise entry point control, enabling it to perform exceptionally well even in complex market environments. Eternal Engine EA offers numerous trading opportunities, is not sensitive to spreads, and ensures accurate execution of every trade through strict entry point management. The strategy has been proven in live trading, providing over a year of low-drawdown real-time s
ToTheMoon MT4
Daniel Moraes Da Silva
5 (1)
Experts
ONE OF THE FEW ROBOTS WITH A SIGNAL HISTORY OF MORE THAN 3 YEARS AND AMONG THE TOP 10.   LINK TO MY ROBOTS AND SIGNAL PRESETS: In my profile there is a link to download the PRESETS that I use in my SIGNALS, you can download and backtest for free, there are explanations in the README MANUAL. https://www.mql5.com/en/users/tec_daniel   LINK TO OTHER ROBOT VERSIONS: MT4:  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/97963 MT5:  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/97962   SOME EXAMPLES OF SIGNALS ON “mq
Us30 and Xauusd Hedging Scalper
Harsh Tiwari
Experts
### Forex Hedging Expert Advisor: No Loss Strategy #### Overview The Forex Hedging Expert Advisor (EA) with a No Loss Strategy is an advanced automated trading system designed to mitigate risk and protect against adverse market movements. The core principle behind this EA is to implement a sophisticated hedging strategy that aims to lock in profits and minimize losses in volatile forex markets. This EA is ideal for traders who seek a robust, risk-averse trading solution that maintains capital
Boring Pips MT4
Thi Thu Ha Hoang
4.63 (16)
Experts
Have you ever wondered why most expert advisors are not effective in live trading, despite their perfect backtest performance? The most likely answer is Over-fitting . Many EAs are created to ‘learn’ and adapt perfectly to the available historical data, but they fail to predict the future due to a lack of generalizability in the constructed model. Some developers simply don't know about the existence of over-fitting, or they know but don't have a way to prevent it. Others exploit it as a tool t
CoreX G MT4
Arseny Potyekhin
5 (9)
Experts
Overview The CoreX G EA is an advanced trading system specifically designed to tackle the complexities of the Forex market. By leveraging cutting-edge neural networks, sophisticated machine learning technologies, and an integrated big data strategy, CoreX G delivers exceptional accuracy and security in trading. This Expert Advisor (EA) stands out due to its technological excellence and premium customer support, ensuring users are always assisted with any questions or concerns. Blog: CoreX G EA
Gold ISIS MT4
Lo Thi Mai Loan
4.67 (3)
Experts
EA Gold Isis – A Safe and Effective Gold Trading Solution   Only  1  copies left at current price! Next price: $693 Final price: $1993 LIVE SIGNAL    (Gold Isis + Nasdaq Algo) MT5 version Hello! I am EA Gold Isis, the second EA in the Diamond Forex Group family, specifically designed for trading gold (XAU/USD). With exceptional features and a safety-first approach, I promise to deliver a sustainable and effective gold trading experience for traders.   What Makes EA Gold Isis Different? - Dyn
FIFO Beater
Pejman Alanjari
Experts
This is a fully FIFO compliant EA that performs money management as well as risk management. It is ideal for American residents who deal with FIFO limitations and low 1:50 leverage. The EA entry point is fully customizable and traders can conveniently modify the inputs to serve their own risk apatite. Here is the signal I created to track the progress of this EA live: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/1491511 Since it uses martingale strategy, a gradual delay strategy is defined in the EA that clo
More from author
Trend Continuation Portfolio MT4
Norman Andres Martinez Bravo
Experts
Low-Risk Portfolio – Expert Advisor Trend Continuation for Prop Firms This expert advisor is specifically designed to trade AUD/JPY, USDJPY, GBPJPY, and EURJPY on the 1-hour timeframe, leveraging trend movements and strategic breakouts during the New York and London sessions. Its robust methodology and advanced filters make it an ideal tool for individual traders and those seeking to meet the strict requirements of proprietary trading firms. Key Features: Trend-Based Strategy: Utilizes a moving
Reversal Strategy Portfolio MT4
Norman Andres Martinez Bravo
Experts
Low-Risk Portfolio – Expert Advisor Reversal Strategy This fully automated strategy is specifically designed to identify buying opportunities in AUDJPY , AUDUSD , and AUDCAD pairs. It focuses on capturing significant price movements away from the moving average, optimizing entries through advanced technical analysis and strict risk management. Key Features Mean Reversion Approach: Detects significant price deviations from the moving average, using Bollinger Bands to pinpoint extreme movements an
Trend Continuation Portfolio
Norman Andres Martinez Bravo
Experts
Low-Risk Portfolio – Expert Advisor Trend Continuation for Prop Firms This expert advisor is specifically designed to trade AUD/JPY, USDJPY, GBPJPY, and EURJPY on the 1-hour timeframe, leveraging trend movements and strategic breakouts during the New York and London sessions. Its robust methodology and advanced filters make it an ideal tool for individual traders and those seeking to meet the strict requirements of proprietary trading firms. Key Features: Trend-Based Strategy: Utilizes a moving
False Break Portfolio MT5
Norman Andres Martinez Bravo
Experts
Low-Risk Portfolio - Expert Advisor False Break Strategy Designed to identify buying opportunities in USDJPY and GBPJPY , this fully automated strategy combines advanced technical analysis with risk control, focusing on achieving consistent long-term profitability. Key Features: False Breakout Trading Logic: The strategy detects ranges formed in sessions prior to New York and London. During these key sessions, it monitors downward breakouts and, upon identifying a false breakout through the for
Reversal Strategy Portfolio MT5
Norman Andres Martinez Bravo
Experts
Low-Risk Portfolio – Expert Advisor Reversal Strategy This fully automated strategy is specifically designed to identify buying opportunities in AUDJPY , AUDUSD , and AUDCAD pairs. It focuses on capturing significant price movements away from the moving average, optimizing entries through advanced technical analysis and strict risk management. Key Features Mean Reversion Approach: Detects significant price deviations from the moving average, using Bollinger Bands to pinpoint extreme movements an
Filter:
No reviews
Reply to review