False Break Portfolio MT4

Low-Risk Portfolio - Expert Advisor False Break Strategy
Designed to identify buying opportunities in USDJPY and GBPJPY, this fully automated strategy combines advanced technical analysis with risk control, focusing on achieving consistent long-term profitability.

Key Features:

  • False Breakout Trading Logic: The strategy detects ranges formed in sessions prior to New York and London. During these key sessions, it monitors downward breakouts and, upon identifying a false breakout through the formation of a bullish engulfing candle, executes precise buy trades.
  • Advanced Filters for Precision: Utilizes technical indicators such as Bollinger Bands and RSI, along with a maximum size filter for the engulfing candle, ensuring that entries occur only under optimal market conditions.
  • Adaptability to Various Market Conditions: Designed to perform stably across diverse market conditions, maximizing opportunities even in scenarios of high volatility or consolidation.
  • Superior Risk Control: Limits to one active trade at a time, minimizing exposure and maximizing stability.

Commitment to Long-Term Success:
This strategy does not promise quick profits or miraculous results, but it has been meticulously optimized since 2015 to deliver consistency, low drawdown, and a sustainable growth curve over time. It is ideal for traders focused on building a solid and profitable account, particularly those aiming to meet the requirements of proprietary trading firms.

Full Automation:
With this strategy, all analysis and execution processes are carried out automatically, removing the stress of manual trading and allowing you to focus on your long-term objectives.

Why Choose This Strategy?

  • Developed for experienced traders with a focus on stability and performance.
  • Ideal for those who value progressive and controlled growth of their trading accounts.
  • Suitable for independent traders and aspiring funded account holders.

The parameters for each currency pair are as follows:

USDJPY

Expert: Expert Advisor False Break Strategy

Symbol: USDJPY

Inputs: VARIABLES_ENTRADA = *****************

                candle_min_size = 0

                candle_max_size = 44

                VARIABLES_SALIDA = *****************

                atr_period = 14

                atr_multiply_SL = 3

                atr_multiply_TP = 3.9

                VARIABLES_FILTRO = *****************

                RSI_period = 14

                Nivel_RSI_sobreventa = 24

                Nivel_RSI_sobrecompra = 55

                bands_period = 21

                deviation = 1.75

                VARIABLES_GESTION = *****************

                porcentaje_del_SL_para_breakeven = 100.0

                VARIABLES_RIESGO = *****************

                porcentaje_de_riesgo = 1.0

 

 

GBPJPY

Expert: Expert Advisor False Break Strategy

Symbol: GBPJPY

Inputs: VARIABLES_ENTRADA = *****************

                candle_min_size = 0

                candle_max_size = 58

                VARIABLES_SALIDA = *****************

                atr_period = 14

                atr_multiply_SL = 2.7

                atr_multiply_TP = 4.1

                VARIABLES_FILTRO = *****************

                RSI_period = 14

                Nivel_RSI_sobreventa = 30

                Nivel_RSI_sobrecompra = 52

                bands_period = 22

                deviation = 1.75

                VARIABLES_GESTION = *****************

                porcentaje_del_SL_para_breakeven = 100.0

                VARIABLES_RIESGO = *****************

                porcentaje_de_riesgo = 1.0


