False Break Portfolio MT4

Low-Risk Portfolio - Expert Advisor False Break Strategy

Designed to identify buying opportunities in USDJPY and GBPJPY, this fully automated strategy combines advanced technical analysis with risk control, focusing on achieving consistent long-term profitability.

Key Features:

False Breakout Trading Logic: The strategy detects ranges formed in sessions prior to New York and London. During these key sessions, it monitors downward breakouts and, upon identifying a false breakout through the formation of a bullish engulfing candle, executes precise buy trades.

Advanced Filters for Precision: Utilizes technical indicators such as Bollinger Bands and RSI, along with a maximum size filter for the engulfing candle, ensuring that entries occur only under optimal market conditions.

Adaptability to Various Market Conditions: Designed to perform stably across diverse market conditions, maximizing opportunities even in scenarios of high volatility or consolidation.

Superior Risk Control: Limits to one active trade at a time, minimizing exposure and maximizing stability.

Commitment to Long-Term Success:

This strategy does not promise quick profits or miraculous results, but it has been meticulously optimized since 2015 to deliver consistency, low drawdown, and a sustainable growth curve over time. It is ideal for traders focused on building a solid and profitable account, particularly those aiming to meet the requirements of proprietary trading firms.

Full Automation:

With this strategy, all analysis and execution processes are carried out automatically, removing the stress of manual trading and allowing you to focus on your long-term objectives.

Why Choose This Strategy?

Developed for experienced traders with a focus on stability and performance.

Ideal for those who value progressive and controlled growth of their trading accounts.

Suitable for independent traders and aspiring funded account holders.

The parameters for each currency pair are as follows:

USDJPY

Expert: Expert Advisor False Break Strategy

Symbol: USDJPY

Inputs: VARIABLES_ENTRADA = *****************

candle_min_size = 0

candle_max_size = 44

VARIABLES_SALIDA = *****************

atr_period = 14

atr_multiply_SL = 3

atr_multiply_TP = 3.9

VARIABLES_FILTRO = *****************

RSI_period = 14

Nivel_RSI_sobreventa = 24

Nivel_RSI_sobrecompra = 55

bands_period = 21

deviation = 1.75

VARIABLES_GESTION = *****************

porcentaje_del_SL_para_breakeven = 100.0

VARIABLES_RIESGO = *****************

porcentaje_de_riesgo = 1.0

GBPJPY

Expert: Expert Advisor False Break Strategy

Symbol: GBPJPY

Inputs: VARIABLES_ENTRADA = *****************

candle_min_size = 0

candle_max_size = 58

VARIABLES_SALIDA = *****************

atr_period = 14

atr_multiply_SL = 2.7

atr_multiply_TP = 4.1

VARIABLES_FILTRO = *****************

RSI_period = 14

Nivel_RSI_sobreventa = 30

Nivel_RSI_sobrecompra = 52

bands_period = 22

deviation = 1.75

VARIABLES_GESTION = *****************

porcentaje_del_SL_para_breakeven = 100.0

VARIABLES_RIESGO = *****************

porcentaje_de_riesgo = 1.0



