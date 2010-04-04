AstroSignal
- Experts
- Viktoriia Liubchak
- Versione: 1.2
- Aggiornato: 6 febbraio 2025
- Attivazioni: 10
AstroSignal is an automated trading expert designed to implement a flexible grid strategy. It analyzes the market in real time and manages a series of pending orders based on customizable user-defined parameters.
Key Features:
-
Adaptive Grid System
The robot builds a dynamic order grid based on current market volatility. Order spacing adjusts automatically to suit market activity.
-
Risk Management
-
Built-in Stop Loss and Trailing Stop options
-
Automatic lot calculation based on deposit size
-
-
Trade Handling
-
Partial closing of positions
-
Grid expansion as price moves
-
-
Multi-Currency Compatibility
Supports all currency pairs
-
Technical Filters
Integrated indicators (MA and MACD) help identify market conditions and filter trade signals
-
Recovery System
During volatile periods, AstroSignal adjusts grid settings to account for sudden changes
-
Trade Logging
Every trade is recorded for performance review and analysis
Settings Overview:
-
TakeProfit = 10000
-
StopLoss = 10000
-
Fast_ema_period = 30 , Slow_ema_period = 40 (MACD)
-
MATrendPeriod = 20 (Moving Average)
-
Volum = 0.01 (percentage of deposit)
-
Multiplier = 1.4
-
TrailingStop = 0
-
Income = 0.1
-
Distance = 100 (minimum spacing between grid orders, in points)
Usage Recommendations:
-
Best suited for high-volatility instruments:
EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/JPY, XAU/USD
-
Optimal performance on ECN/STP accounts with low latency