MTF Volume Weighted Average Price
Volume Weighted Average Price (VWAP) is a measure that combines price and volume data to reflect the average price at which a security has traded throughout a specific period. This indicator calculates the VWAP based on your selected timeframe and plots it on the main chart. It automatically identifies new sessions for the chosen timeframe and resets the calculation accordingly, ensuring that the displayed VWAP remains current. Use VWAP MTF to observe areas where trading activity is concentrated, which can help in identifying price levels that may act as support or resistance.