Auto Multi Positions Executer

The Multi Position Expert Advisor (EA) is a powerful and flexible trading tool designed to open multiple trades simultaneously, allowing traders to manage several positions on a single chart. With customizable inputs, this EA provides precise control over trading parameters, including lot size, stop loss, take profit, and the number of positions to open.

Key Features:

Customizable Lot Size : Adjust the lot size for each trade to suit your risk management strategy.

: Adjust the lot size for each trade to suit your risk management strategy. Stop Loss and Take Profit : Set your desired stop loss and take profit in pips for each position, ensuring your trades are protected and targets are met.

: Set your desired stop loss and take profit in pips for each position, ensuring your trades are protected and targets are met. Multiple Positions : Open multiple trades at once with the option to define the exact number of positions you want to open.

: Open multiple trades at once with the option to define the exact number of positions you want to open. Buy and Sell Flexibility : Choose whether to open buy or sell positions, based on your market analysis.

: Choose whether to open buy or sell positions, based on your market analysis. Efficient and Reliable: The EA ensures that all trades are executed with the correct parameters and in line with your strategy, minimizing errors and maximizing efficiency.

Whether you're trading in trending markets or taking advantage of short-term price movements, the Multi Position EA is designed to automate your trading and streamline your workflow, saving you time and effort.



