Raziel EA is a versatile and robust Expert Advisor designed to combine the power of multiple strategies and advanced risk management features. By leveraging moving averages for trend identification, Raziel EA adapts seamlessly to varying market conditions, offering traders precision and flexibility. With integrated trend filters, time filters, and adjustable trailing stops, this EA ensures controlled and informed trading decisions.

Soon will have more updates to not only improve the strategies but the entire EA.

Key Features:

No Martingale.

Multi-Strategy Design: Supports up to three independently managed trading strategies, each customizable with unique parameters.

Supports up to three independently managed trading strategies, each customizable with unique parameters. Trend Filters: Enables trading only in the direction of a predefined trend using moving averages.

Enables trading only in the direction of a predefined trend using moving averages. Trailing Stop and Breakeven Management: Locks in profits and minimizes risks with dynamic trade management tools.

Locks in profits and minimizes risks with dynamic trade management tools. Risk Management Options: Fixed or percentage-based lot sizing, cooldown periods, and maximum volume thresholds.

Recommended Settings:

Pairs: XAUUSD.

XAUUSD. Timeframe: Any, they work in individuals timeframes.

Any, they work in individuals timeframes. Minimum balance of $500. Risk Management is always important! Do you test and adjust for your trading style.

For more information, including the set file and detailed manual, visit: Raziel EA Manual.

If you have any questions, feel free to ask, and I'll respond as soon as possible. Thank you!



































