Frankenstein Bot

Frankenstein Bot EA is an advanced trading algorithm designed to thrive in ranging market conditions. By leveraging a structured grid trading strategy, this Expert Advisor places buy and sell orders at predefined price intervals, allowing traders to capitalize on market fluctuations within a range. With smart risk management, customizable grid parameters, and volatility filters, Frankenstein Bot EA adapts to different market conditions while maximizing profit potential.

Key Features:

Grid Trading for Ranging Markets – Profits from price oscillations by strategically placing trades within a range.
Adaptive Lot Sizing – Adjustable lot multiplier and risk settings to optimize trade execution.
Volatility & Range Filters – Identifies optimal trading conditions to avoid breakout trends.
Auto Recovery System – Implements a dynamic approach to recover from drawdowns efficiently.
Customizable Parameters – Grid spacing, lot progression, max orders, and time filters can be fine-tuned to match your trading style.

Recommended Pairs: EUR/USD, AUD/USD.

Timeframe: 1H.

Safe Risk Amount : $10000.

For SetFile and manual: https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/760060

if you have any question, I'll try to answer as soon as possible, thank you.

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