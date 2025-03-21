Frankenstein Bot
- Experts
-
Miguel Kami Issobe MarquesI'm a Software Developer over 6 years of experience, working alongside a partner in the MetaTrader field to develop Expert Advisors.
- Version: 1.2
- Updated: 21 March 2025
- Activations: 5
Frankenstein Bot EA is an advanced trading algorithm designed to thrive in ranging market conditions. By leveraging a structured grid trading strategy, this Expert Advisor places buy and sell orders at predefined price intervals, allowing traders to capitalize on market fluctuations within a range. With smart risk management, customizable grid parameters, and volatility filters, Frankenstein Bot EA adapts to different market conditions while maximizing profit potential.
Key Features:
✅ Grid Trading for Ranging Markets – Profits from price oscillations by strategically placing trades within a range.
✅ Adaptive Lot Sizing – Adjustable lot multiplier and risk settings to optimize trade execution.
✅ Volatility & Range Filters – Identifies optimal trading conditions to avoid breakout trends.
✅ Auto Recovery System – Implements a dynamic approach to recover from drawdowns efficiently.
✅ Customizable Parameters – Grid spacing, lot progression, max orders, and time filters can be fine-tuned to match your trading style.
Recommended Pairs: EUR/USD, AUD/USD.
Timeframe: 1H.
Safe Risk Amount : $10000.
For SetFile and manual: https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/760060
if you have any question, I'll try to answer as soon as possible, thank you.