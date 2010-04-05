Trading News EA
- Experts
- sugeng purwanto
- Versione: 1.0
- Attivazioni: 5
Are you looking to leverage the high price movements during major economic news releases to achieve consistent profits? Trading News EA Multi-Timeframe is here to help you automate your trading with smart, fast, and precise execution during volatile market conditions!
Key Features:
-
📅 Multi-Timeframe Trading: You can schedule up to 10 different trading times within a single chart. The EA automatically places pending orders at the specified times, ensuring you never miss out on the opportunities from key news releases.
-
⚡ Smart Pending Orders Logic: The EA will place Buy Stop and Sell Stop orders in specified trading time. Once one of the pending orders is triggered, the EA will automatically close the other one to minimize risk.
-
🔄 Dynamic Trailing Stop: Equipped with adjustable TrailingStart, TrailingStep, and TrailingStop parameters, this EA automatically optimizes stop-loss levels, allowing you to lock in profits while letting your positions run. Each open position is managed independently with customized trailing stop logic.
-
📉 Spread and Slippage Filters: The EA includes spread and slippage filters to ensure that orders are executed only under optimal market conditions, which is crucial during news events when spreads can widen significantly.
-
🛠️ Broker Compatibility: Works on all MetaTrader 4 brokers, both 4-digit and 5-digit.
Advantages:
- Full flexibility to schedule multiple trading times with a single EA.
- Volatility-based trading strategy that capitalizes on price momentum during economic news releases.
- Automated risk management using pending orders and trailing stops to keep your positions protected.
- Hands-free trading execution – perfect for busy traders!
Who Should Use This EA?
- Professional Traders who want to automate news-based trading strategies and maximize profits from market volatility.
- Part-Time Traders who don’t have time to monitor news events in real-time but still want to take advantage of high-impact news opportunities.
- Investors looking to diversify their portfolio with fundamental trading strategies.
Customizable Input Parameters:
- Lot Size, Take Profit, Stop Loss: Adjust position sizes and risk management settings to your preference.
- TrailingStart, TrailingStep, TrailingStop: Fine-tune your trailing stop strategy according to your trading style.
- Max Spread & Slippage: Protect your order execution from extreme market conditions.
- Trading Dates: Input up to 10 dates and times (separate with comma) to automatically place pending orders during key news events.
Technical Specifications:
- Platform: MetaTrader 4
- Currency Pairs: All Pairs
- Timeframes: Compatible with all timeframes.
- Magic Number: Adjustable for managing multiple EAs on a single trading chart.
How to Use the EA:
- Attach the EA to the chart of your chosen currency pair before the scheduled news release.
- Set the parameters according to your needs, including trading dates and trailing stop levels.
- Let the EA work automatically – no need for constant monitoring!