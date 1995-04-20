ROC Histogram
- Richard Bystricky
- Versione: 1.2
ROC (Rate of Change) indicator tracks the price movement dynamics by measuring the percentage change between the current price and a previous value over a specified time frame (based on Demark logic). This histogram identifies the speed of trend changes, enabling early recognition of overbought or oversold conditions, reversals in the market. The ROC is a useful tool for traders focused on trend-following as well as short-term strategies.
Indicator is non repainting and working with real-time on tick data.
Indicator settings on attached screenshot.