ROC Histogram

ROC (Rate of Change) indicator tracks the price movement dynamics by measuring the percentage change between the current price and a previous value over a specified time frame (based on Demark logic). This histogram identifies the speed of trend changes, enabling early recognition of overbought or oversold conditions, reversals in the market. The ROC is a useful tool for traders focused on trend-following as well as short-term strategies.





Indicator is non repainting and working with real-time on tick data.





Indicator settings on attached screenshot.







