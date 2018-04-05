Closed Gate

Closed Gate EA: Your Strategic Trend Following Ally


Unlock the Gate to Consistent Profits

Overview:
Closed Gate is a powerful MetaTrader 5 Expert Advisor designed for traders seeking a reliable trend-following solution. Its sophisticated strategy combines momentum trading with a breakout system, excelling in capturing opportunities within trending markets.

Trend Following Mastery:
Closed Gate's core strength lies in its ability to adeptly follow trends. Utilizing a momentum trading approach, it tactfully identifies and capitalizes on breakout opportunities, ensuring that you stay ahead of the market trends.

Dynamic Range Avoidance:
Closed Gate is engineered to navigate through market complexities by avoiding ranges to a significant extent. Its intelligent algorithm enables it to discern range-bound conditions and strategically adapt to ensure optimal performance during trending phases.

Tailored Configuration:
The flexibility of Closed Gate empowers users to customize their trading experience. Choose whether to integrate a trend filter, tailoring the EA's performance to your specific preferences and market outlook.

Risk Management Precision:
Closed Gate offers meticulous risk management options. Traders can opt for a strictly stop-loss-based approach or combine it with a profit target, providing a personalized risk management strategy that aligns with individual risk appetites.

VPS Compatibility:
Seamlessly integrate Closed Gate into your trading environment with VPS compatibility. Experience uninterrupted, automated trading that adapts to market conditions in real-time.

Risk Disclaimer

Closed Gate is not a get-rich-quick scheme. While consistently profitable, it's essential to acknowledge the possibility of losing streaks. Exercise caution and evaluate your risk tolerance before implementing this EA. 
Understanding the inherent risks is crucial for making informed decisions in the dynamic world of trading.

Conclusion:

Unlock the gate to consistent profits with Closed Gate – your strategic companion in navigating the complexities of the financial markets. Whether you're a seasoned trader or just starting, Closed Gate's dynamic features and trend-following prowess make it an invaluable asset in your journey towards sustained trading success.

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Launch Offer:   Grab Gold Naural Core and bundle it with   XAU Momentum   and get 2 free EAs of your choice from my entire MQL5 store. DM me for details. Learn how I personally manage risk when using grid systems:  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/767250 Read the user guide to any TickStack grid system:  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/767232 Gold Neural Core — Hyper-Scalping Grid System for XAUUSD Gold Neural Core is a high-frequency grid trading system engineered specifically for gold (X
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Prop Firm Ready! Chiroptera is a non-martingale, non-grid, multi-currency Expert Advisor that operates in the quiet hours of the night. It uses single-placed trades (of all 28 pairs!) with tactically placed Take Profits and Stop Losses, that are continuously adjusted to maximize gains and minimize losses. It keeps track of past and upcoming news reports to ensure impacts are minimized and carefully measures real-time volatility to prevent impacts due to unpredictable geo-political disturbances c
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Experts
100K Real Signal:  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2386516 No gimmicks. No empty claims. Iron Stops caters to traders focused on one crucial aspect: consistency . Whether you’re working through a prop challenge or overseeing client funds, this EA keeps within set boundaries and delivers reliable results. Positions close within 36 hours. Run it on a single chart: Simply apply it to XAUUSD using the M30 timeframe. That’s all you need. One chart. One powerful tool. Proper configuration is essen
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Have you ever wondered why most expert advisors are not effective in live trading, despite their perfect backtest performance? The most likely answer is  Over-fitting . Many EAs are created to ‘learn’ and adapt perfectly to the available historical data, but they fail to predict the future due to a lack of generalizability in the constructed model. Some developers simply don't know about the existence of over-fitting, or they know but don't have a way to prevent it. Others exploit it as a tool
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