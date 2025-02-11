All in One Supertrend Indicator

All-In-One Supertrend Indicator for MT5

A comprehensive multi-source trend-following system that combines 20 different data sources with customizable Supertrend calculations to deliver robust trend analysis and trading signals.

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Key Features

Multi-Source Architecture

  • 20 diverse data sources working in perfect harmony
  • Fully customizable parameters for each individual source
  • Non-repainting signals with lightning-fast performance
  • Seamless integration between all components

Comprehensive Signal System

  • Trend Direction Indicators: Clear bullish/bearish trend identification
  • Entry/Exit Signals: Precise timing for trade opportunities
  • Color-Coded Candles: Visual trend confirmation at a glance
  • Multi-Layer Alerts: Email, push notifications, and in-platform alerts

Advanced Customization Engine This indicator surpasses traditional Supertrend limitations by offering individual ATR configuration for each source. Users can fine-tune ATR periods, multipliers, and calculation methods (SMA vs RMA) per source, creating a truly personalized trading system that adapts to any market condition or trading style.

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How It Works

The system integrates multiple data sources through Supertrend calculations:

Core Data Sources:

  1. Price-Based (7 types) - Open, High, Low, Close, HL2, HLC3, OHLC4
  2. Volume-Weighted (VWAP) - 4 timeframes × 7 source combinations
  3. Moving Averages - 12 different calculation methods
  4. Advanced Indicators - Pivot Points, Heiken Ashi, HalfTrend, Polyfactor, Ichimoku

Signal Generation Process:

  • Each source calculates its individual Supertrend using customizable ATR parameters
  • Confluence analysis combines signals from selected sources
  • Trend confirmation occurs when multiple sources align
  • Entry/exit points are generated based on source agreement levels

The indicator employs optimized algorithms to process all 20 sources simultaneously without performance degradation.

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Technical Specifications

Professional-Grade Performance:

  • Non-repainting architecture ensures signal reliability
  • Optimized code for fast execution across all timeframes
  • Memory-efficient processing of multiple data streams

Core Parameters:

  • ATR Period (Global/Per Source): Volatility calculation lookback
  • ATR Multiplier (Global/Per Source): Sensitivity adjustment factor
  • ATR Calculation Method: SMA (default) or RMA smoothing option
  • Source Selection: Enable/disable individual sources
  • Visual Settings: Candle coloring, signal display, and alert preferences

Specialized Source Configurations:

  • VWAP Sources: Timeframe and price source selection
  • Moving Average Methods: 12 different calculation algorithms
  • Polyfactor Settings: 3 normalization options for enhanced accuracy
  • Advanced Indicators: Individual parameter control for specialized sources

Alert System:

  • Real-time signal notifications
  • Email integration for remote monitoring
  • Customizable alert messages
  • Multiple notification channels


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Currency Strength Wizard   is a very powerful indicator that provides you with all-in-one solution for successful trading. The indicator calculates the power of this or that forex pair using the data of all currencies on multiple time frames. This data is represented in a form of easy to use currency index and currency power lines which you can use to see the power of this or that currency. All you need is attach the indicator to the chart you want to trade and the indicator will show you real s
Advanced Supply Demand MT5
Bernhard Schweigert
4.53 (15)
Indicators
Best Solution for any Newbie or Expert Trader! This indicator is a unique, high quality and affordable trading tool because we have incorporated a number of proprietary features and a new formula. With this update, you will be able to show double timeframe zones. You will not only be able to show a higher TF but to show both, the chart TF, PLUS the higher TF: SHOWING NESTED ZONES. All Supply Demand traders will love it. :) Important Information Revealed Maximize the potential of Advanced Supply
FX Volume MT5
Daniel Stein
4.79 (24)
Indicators
FX Volume: Experience Genuine Market Sentiment from a Broker’s Perspective Quick Overview Looking to elevate your trading approach? FX Volume provides real-time insights into how retail traders and brokers are positioned—long before delayed reports like the COT. Whether you’re aiming for consistent gains or simply want a deeper edge in the markets, FX Volume helps you spot major imbalances, confirm breakouts, and refine your risk management. Get started now and see how genuine volume data can
PZ Lopez Trend MT5
PZ TRADING SLU
Indicators
Noise filtering: the key to mastering trends This indicator tracks the market trend with an unmatched reliability, by ignoring sudden fluctuations and market noise. It has been designed to trend-trade intraday charts and small timeframes. Its winning ratio is around 85%. [ Installation Guide | Update Guide | Troubleshooting | FAQ | All Products ] Amazingly easy to trade Find oversold/overbought situations Enjoy noise-free trading at all times Avoid being whipsawed in intraday charts The indi
ZAB Supply Demand MTF
Mr Adisorn Mayang
Indicators
ZAB Supply Demand MTF automatically detects institutional supply and demand zones across up to 9 timeframes and draws them directly on your chart. Based on Sam Seiden's methodology, this indicator identifies the exact zones where banks and institutions placed their orders. Why This Indicator? Unlike basic support/resistance tools, ZAB Supply Demand MTF classifies every zone by its formation pattern and merges overlapping zones from different timeframes into high-probability confluence areas. Key
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Simple SuperTrend indicator, similar to that of TradingView's. It has buffers for buy and sell signal, if you want to integrate this into an EA. It helps traders easily identify trends by providing clear buy and sell signals based on price movements. Designed for simplicity, it’s easy to use and integrates well with various trading strategies, making it a great option for traders of all levels. Happy trading!
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Dual-Period Williams %R Oscillator for MT5 A sophisticated trend exhaustion detector that combines two Williams %R oscillators to identify high-probability reversal opportunities through confluence analysis. ======================================================================================== Key Features Intelligent Dual-Signal System Fast and Slow Williams %R periods working in confluence Real-time trend exhaustion detection with reliable signals Optimized calculations for smooth MT5 perfor
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