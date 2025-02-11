All in One Supertrend Indicator
- Mudit Agarwal
- Sürüm: 2.0
- Güncellendi: 11 Şubat 2025
- Etkinleştirmeler: 5
All-In-One Supertrend Indicator for MT5
A comprehensive multi-source trend-following system that combines 20 different data sources with customizable Supertrend calculations to deliver robust trend analysis and trading signals.
========================================================================================
Key Features
Multi-Source Architecture
- 20 diverse data sources working in perfect harmony
- Fully customizable parameters for each individual source
- Non-repainting signals with lightning-fast performance
- Seamless integration between all components
Comprehensive Signal System
- Trend Direction Indicators: Clear bullish/bearish trend identification
- Entry/Exit Signals: Precise timing for trade opportunities
- Color-Coded Candles: Visual trend confirmation at a glance
- Multi-Layer Alerts: Email, push notifications, and in-platform alerts
Advanced Customization Engine This indicator surpasses traditional Supertrend limitations by offering individual ATR configuration for each source. Users can fine-tune ATR periods, multipliers, and calculation methods (SMA vs RMA) per source, creating a truly personalized trading system that adapts to any market condition or trading style.
========================================================================================
How It Works
The system integrates multiple data sources through Supertrend calculations:
Core Data Sources:
- Price-Based (7 types) - Open, High, Low, Close, HL2, HLC3, OHLC4
- Volume-Weighted (VWAP) - 4 timeframes × 7 source combinations
- Moving Averages - 12 different calculation methods
- Advanced Indicators - Pivot Points, Heiken Ashi, HalfTrend, Polyfactor, Ichimoku
Signal Generation Process:
- Each source calculates its individual Supertrend using customizable ATR parameters
- Confluence analysis combines signals from selected sources
- Trend confirmation occurs when multiple sources align
- Entry/exit points are generated based on source agreement levels
The indicator employs optimized algorithms to process all 20 sources simultaneously without performance degradation.
========================================================================================
Technical Specifications
Professional-Grade Performance:
- Non-repainting architecture ensures signal reliability
- Optimized code for fast execution across all timeframes
- Memory-efficient processing of multiple data streams
Core Parameters:
- ATR Period (Global/Per Source): Volatility calculation lookback
- ATR Multiplier (Global/Per Source): Sensitivity adjustment factor
- ATR Calculation Method: SMA (default) or RMA smoothing option
- Source Selection: Enable/disable individual sources
- Visual Settings: Candle coloring, signal display, and alert preferences
Specialized Source Configurations:
- VWAP Sources: Timeframe and price source selection
- Moving Average Methods: 12 different calculation algorithms
- Polyfactor Settings: 3 normalization options for enhanced accuracy
- Advanced Indicators: Individual parameter control for specialized sources
Alert System:
- Real-time signal notifications
- Email integration for remote monitoring
- Customizable alert messages
- Multiple notification channels