All in One Supertrend Indicator

All-In-One Supertrend Indicator for MT5

A comprehensive multi-source trend-following system that combines 20 different data sources with customizable Supertrend calculations to deliver robust trend analysis and trading signals.

========================================================================================

Key Features

Multi-Source Architecture

  • 20 diverse data sources working in perfect harmony
  • Fully customizable parameters for each individual source
  • Non-repainting signals with lightning-fast performance
  • Seamless integration between all components

Comprehensive Signal System

  • Trend Direction Indicators: Clear bullish/bearish trend identification
  • Entry/Exit Signals: Precise timing for trade opportunities
  • Color-Coded Candles: Visual trend confirmation at a glance
  • Multi-Layer Alerts: Email, push notifications, and in-platform alerts

Advanced Customization Engine This indicator surpasses traditional Supertrend limitations by offering individual ATR configuration for each source. Users can fine-tune ATR periods, multipliers, and calculation methods (SMA vs RMA) per source, creating a truly personalized trading system that adapts to any market condition or trading style.

========================================================================================

How It Works

The system integrates multiple data sources through Supertrend calculations:

Core Data Sources:

  1. Price-Based (7 types) - Open, High, Low, Close, HL2, HLC3, OHLC4
  2. Volume-Weighted (VWAP) - 4 timeframes × 7 source combinations
  3. Moving Averages - 12 different calculation methods
  4. Advanced Indicators - Pivot Points, Heiken Ashi, HalfTrend, Polyfactor, Ichimoku

Signal Generation Process:

  • Each source calculates its individual Supertrend using customizable ATR parameters
  • Confluence analysis combines signals from selected sources
  • Trend confirmation occurs when multiple sources align
  • Entry/exit points are generated based on source agreement levels

The indicator employs optimized algorithms to process all 20 sources simultaneously without performance degradation.

========================================================================================

Technical Specifications

Professional-Grade Performance:

  • Non-repainting architecture ensures signal reliability
  • Optimized code for fast execution across all timeframes
  • Memory-efficient processing of multiple data streams

Core Parameters:

  • ATR Period (Global/Per Source): Volatility calculation lookback
  • ATR Multiplier (Global/Per Source): Sensitivity adjustment factor
  • ATR Calculation Method: SMA (default) or RMA smoothing option
  • Source Selection: Enable/disable individual sources
  • Visual Settings: Candle coloring, signal display, and alert preferences

Specialized Source Configurations:

  • VWAP Sources: Timeframe and price source selection
  • Moving Average Methods: 12 different calculation algorithms
  • Polyfactor Settings: 3 normalization options for enhanced accuracy
  • Advanced Indicators: Individual parameter control for specialized sources

Alert System:

  • Real-time signal notifications
  • Email integration for remote monitoring
  • Customizable alert messages
  • Multiple notification channels


Filtro:
Nessuna recensione
Rispondi alla recensione