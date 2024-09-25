MT5 Supertrend Indicator

5

Simple SuperTrend indicator, similar to that of TradingView's.


It has buffers for buy and sell signal, if you want to integrate this into an EA.

It helps traders easily identify trends by providing clear buy and sell signals based on price movements. Designed for simplicity, it’s easy to use and integrates well with various trading strategies, making it a great option for traders of all levels.


Happy trading!

Reviews 2
1001035938
475
1001035938 2026.01.09 17:39 
 

Muito bom indicador! Parabéns ao desenvolvedor !Obrigado por ser gratuito !

Pavel Sebastian Dobroucky
272
Pavel Sebastian Dobroucky 2024.12.22 04:49 
 

great. thanks

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LAUNCH PRICE: $99 Axiom Matrix is available at the launch price of $99. The price will increase to $199 after the first 30 purchases. SPECIAL OFFER:  After purchasing Axiom Matrix, send me a private message to claim the Smart Universal EA for FREE and turn your Smart Trend signals into automated trades. [User Manual] , [Online Course] , [PDF]  And [DEMO] Axiom Matrix is a professional multi-symbol, multi-timeframe market scanner and decision dashboard for MetaTrader 5. It scans your Market Watc
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1001035938 2026.01.09 17:39 
 

Muito bom indicador! Parabéns ao desenvolvedor !Obrigado por ser gratuito !

Pavel Sebastian Dobroucky
272
Pavel Sebastian Dobroucky 2024.12.22 04:49 
 

great. thanks

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