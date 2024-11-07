Clicks is a tool to improve the execution, management and accuracy of your trading.





Features:

Allows you to set trading limits and show your statistics right on the chart. Allows you to open, modify, delete/close orders from a panel and makes it easy to set takeprofit and stoploss levels. Helps you trade using the trendlines drawn on your chart. The algo executes your orders when price reaches your trendlines. It has an automatic trailing stops feature so you can milk the market as much as you can.

Set custom partial stoploss. Easy set breakeven. Visual representation of trading sessions on the chart.

Risk & Trade Management made easy. Successful traders always manage risk.

It allows you to automatically open trades and set orders on trend lines & horizontal lines. Something that Metatrader 5 does not allow you to do by default.

It's easy to set up.

Can open orders on touch, retest and breakout of trendlines

Load Clicks on the chart. Draw your trendlines/horizontal lines. Change the colours of your trendlines depending on the actions you want the EA to take. Let the EA handle the execution and management of the trades.

Available Action Buttons:

CC | Change Chart Color

| Change Chart Color S-T-E | Stoploss To Entry

| Stoploss To Entry BE | BreakEven

| BreakEven PART | Partial TakeProfit

| Partial TakeProfit BL | BuyLimit Order

| BuyLimit Order BS | BuyStop Order

| BuyStop Order SL | SellLimit Order

| SellLimit Order SS | SellStop Order

| SellStop Order MODS | Modifications [Entry Price/Stoploss/TakeProfit]

| Modifications [Entry Price/Stoploss/TakeProfit] DEL-PENDINGS | Delete Pending Orders Open orders based on your risk parameters and pre-set lotsize just with a button press. More profits

Take advantage of the trailing stoploss feature.



Automatic Execution Maintain emotional control at all times to enhance performance. Effective

Opening and managing open positions made easy. Daily Statistics The statistics on the panel aim to keep you away from overtrading by clearly showing you when your trading limitations for the day have been reached. Closing Trades Close entire positions or partials, move stop-loss and take-profit prices to preset levels with ease.



Inputs:

All the inputs are self explanatory but if you have questions do not hesitate to contact me.

EA can be used and configured as follows:





Remember:

This Expert Advisor is just a tool to help you trade. It requires your involvement to function correctly.

Using an Expert Advisor carries considerable risk. You should test it on a demo account first to understand how it works .



