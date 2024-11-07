Clicks

Clicks is a tool to improve the execution, management and accuracy of your trading.


Features:

  1. Allows you to set trading limits and show your statistics right on the chart.
  2. Allows you to open, modify, delete/close orders from a panel and makes it easy to set takeprofit and stoploss levels.
  3. Helps you trade using the trendlines drawn on your chart.
  4. The algo executes your orders when price reaches your trendlines.
  5. It has an automatic trailing stops feature so you can milk the market as much as you can.
  6. Set custom partial stoploss.
  7. Easy set breakeven.
  8. Visual representation of trading sessions on the chart.
  9. Risk & Trade Management made easy. Successful traders always manage risk.

 It allows you to automatically open trades and set orders on trend lines & horizontal lines. Something that Metatrader 5 does not allow you to do by default.

  • It's easy to set up.
  • Can open orders on touch, retest and breakout of trendlines

Clicks EA can be used and configured as follows:
  1. Load Clicks on the chart.
  2. Draw your trendlines/horizontal lines.
  3. Change the colours of your trendlines depending on the actions you want the EA to take.
  4. Let the EA handle the execution and management of the trades.

    Available Action Buttons:

    • CC                   |   Change Chart Color
    • S-T-E               |   Stoploss To Entry
    • BE                   |   BreakEven
    • PART               |   Partial TakeProfit
    • BL                   |   BuyLimit Order
    • BS                   |   BuyStop Order
    • SL                   |   SellLimit Order
    • SS                   |   SellStop Order
    • MODS              |   Modifications [Entry Price/Stoploss/TakeProfit]
    • DEL-PENDINGS |   Delete Pending Orders

    Open orders based on your risk parameters and pre-set lotsize just with a button press.

    More profits
    Take advantage of the trailing stoploss feature.

    Automatic Execution

    Maintain emotional control at all times to enhance performance.

    Effective
    Opening and managing open positions made easy.

    Daily Statistics

    The statistics on the panel aim to keep you away from overtrading by clearly showing you when your trading limitations for the day have been reached.

    Closing Trades

    Close entire positions or partials, move stop-loss and take-profit prices to preset levels with ease.


    Inputs:

    • All the inputs are self explanatory but if you have questions do not hesitate to contact me.


    Remember:

    • This Expert Advisor is just a tool to help you trade. It requires your involvement to function correctly.
    • Using an Expert Advisor carries considerable risk. You should test it on a demo account first to understand how it works.


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    Indicator Automator EA: The Ultimate Indicator Automation Tool Tired of being chained to your desk, waiting for signals from your favorite indicator? Do you want to eliminate emotional trading and unlock the true potential of your manual strategy? Indicator Automator EA is a powerful and highly versatile Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5 designed to automate any trading indicator that provides clear Buy and Sell signals through its indicator buffers. You don't need to be a programmer. If you have
    MT5 To Interactivebrokers Trader
    Shaoping Kuang
    3.67 (3)
    Utilities
    Features   With MT5 to Interactive Brokers(IB) Trader, you can: 1. Load chart data from IB to MT5, and Analyze with all standard or customer Indicators. 2. Place Orders to IB Account Directly in MT5. 3. Make your Own EAs upon IB Securities by only making minus changes of the trading function. Usage 1) Installation Copy the "Mt5ToIBTraderEn.ex4" and sample files to [MT5 Data Folder]->MQL5->Experts.  2)  MT5 Settings Add the IP Address to the MT5 Allowed URLs in 'Tools->Options->Expert Adviso
    HINN Lazy Trader
    ALGOFLOW OÜ
    5 (1)
    Utilities
    LIMITED SUMMER SALE -40% ! ONLY $470 insead of $790!  Maximum real discount! ONLY UNTIL 08/22 The core idea: using the user interface, you configure the parameters the chart must meet before entering a position (or positions), choose which entry models to use, and set the rules for when trading and planning should end. Lazy Trader  handles the rest: it  takes over all the routine chart watching and execution! full description  :: 3 key videos [1] ->  [2]   ->  [3] What can it do? - Understand
    Active Lines
    Yury Kulikov
    5 (2)
    Utilities
    Attention: Demo version for review and testing can be downloaded here . It does not allow trading and can only be run on one chart. Active Lines - a powerful professional tool for operations with lines on charts. Active Lines provides a wide range of actions for events when the price crosses lines. For example: notify, open/modify/close a position, place/remove pending orders. With Active Lines you can assign several tasks to one line, for each of which you can set individual trigger conditions
    Telegram To MT5 Receiver
    Levi Dane Benjamin
    4.53 (15)
    Utilities
    Copy trade signals from Telegram channels you already belong to (including private and restricted channels) directly into MetaTrader 5. Set your risk rules once, monitor execution, and manage positions with built-in protections designed to reduce mistakes and overtrading. Fast setup : configure your channels, select what to copy, and start within minutes using a clean on-chart interface. User Guide + Demo | MT4 Version Who this is for Traders who follow one or more signal providers and want cons
    Telegram to mt5 pro
    Janet Abu Khalil
    4 (4)
    Utilities
    Telegram to MT5 Pro — Advanced Telegram Signal Copier with Auto-Fix, Multi-TP, Risk Control and Full Trade Management Telegram to MT5 Pro — Professional Telegram Signal Copier Telegram to MT5 Pro is a high-performance trade copier that automatically executes signals from Telegram directly into your MetaTrader 5 account, with full control over risk, execution, and trade management. The system consists of two components: • The Expert Advisor (EA) running inside MetaTrader 5 • A companion desktop
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