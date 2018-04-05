Introducing the Forex Trading EA on Elliott Waves – Optimizing Profit with Minimal Capital

The Elliott Wave Theory is one of the foundational principles of technical analysis in any market. Most traders aim to trade within the primary market trend. However, through AI-powered analysis, I have tested and validated that predicting exactly when a main trend begins and ends is virtually impossible. My machine-learning algorithms revealed an intriguing insight during research: there are specific wave lengths that trigger a price retracement. The more I explored, the closer I came to developing a data-based algorithm capable of accurately predicting wave length metrics for each two-month cycle.

I have built an Expert Advisor (EA) based on this unique strategy using Elliott Waves, specifically designed for traders who wish to maximize returns in the forex market. With an intelligent strategy, my EA has been backtested and proven effective in real-market conditions, generating significant profits from a modest initial investment.

Setfile

setfile for 2024.10.01 to 2024.12.01





Trading Strategy

The EA operates on Zigzag waves, a popular technical tool that helps identify precise market trends. When the Zigzag wave reaches a certain level, the EA opens a sell order. If the wave continues to rise, the EA will open additional sell orders, with a maximum of three sell orders on a single wave. A distinctive feature of this strategy is that each subsequent sell order doubles in volume from the previous one, optimizing profit as the price reverses.

Risk Management

Risk management is a key aspect emphasized by my EA. If the trend does not meet expectations, the EA will automatically set a stop loss at the new Zigzag peak, minimizing losses and preserving investment capital.

Backtest Performance

To validate the strategy, I conducted a backtest on the XAUUSD pair with the following parameters:

Initial order volume: 0.01 lot

Initial balance: $100

The results were impressive, with a profit of over $200 in just two months of trading, showcasing the EA’s high profitability and exceptional potential.

Optimized for Investors

My Zigzag-wave EA is an ideal choice for traders looking to capitalize on short-term fluctuations and generate returns from minimal capital. Experience the power of this strategy today!

Important Notes

Through testing, I found that parameter adjustments are necessary every two months to adapt to market conditions. I have developed an AI algorithm to predict these parameter sets and will provide set files every two months! Trading Principles: Symbol: XAUUSD

Timeframe: M5

Volume: 1% balance or 0.01 lot for a $100 balance.

PLEASE! DO NOT INCREASE VOLUME.



