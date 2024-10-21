Surper Gold MT5

A brand new product has been launched and is on sale now , the charge will start at $499, and the price will increase by $50 each time, up to $1,000!

Surper Gold MT5 is a very effective trading strategy, this method has been widely proven to be feasible, and is professionally developed for trading gold (XAUUSD/GOLD). It is designed to perform fast and precise transactions using scalping techniques (such as trend following and taking advantage of short-term price fluctuations). It does not rely on any manual assistance and is a fully automatic EA transaction. With a money management system. Set Balance/0.01, and the robot will automatically calculate the number of lots based on your account's available margin.

Surper Gold MT5 uses the most mature trading principles since the existence of the market - entering positions in the direction of unique market impulses and subsequent corrections. Any impulsive price fluctuations will be corrected, and the market will always try to reach a balance. This is the magical law of nature at work, just like those mysterious rules, although it is difficult to prove, but it exists.

Surper Gold MT5 is not a grid, a martingale or other risky strategy EA. Only one order is held at a time. Each order comes with a stop loss. There is no martingale, no grid, and other dangerous ways to lose all your capital. Surper Gold MT5 is a textbook classic trading strategy that uses reasonable stop loss levels and effective entry and exit trade logic.


application

  • Cycle: 5M
  • Type: XAUUSD
  • Minimum deposit: $30, high risk. Medium risk recommended deposit: $50, 0.01 lot. Low risk recommended deposit: $70, 0.01 lot. Risk warning: Do not trade with heavy positions.
  • Account: ECN/RaW/STP, (Doo's STP or ECN account, icmarkets raw spread account or standard account, XM raw spread account or standard account, etc.).
  • Recommended Broker: IC Markets. Please note: Always use a GMT2/3 Forex broker, as the built-in time parameters use this time zone by default.
  • It is recommended to use a VPS.


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Stanislav Tomilov
5 (11)
Experts
Full Throttle DMX - Real strategy  Real results   Full Throttle DMX is a multi-currency trading expert advisor designed to operate with EURUSD, AUDUSD, NZDUSD, EURGBP, and AUDNZD currency pairs. The system is built on a classical trading approach, using well-known technical indicators and proven market logic. The EA contains 10 independent strategies, each designed to identify different market conditions and opportunities. Unlike many modern automated systems, Full Throttle DMX does not use ris
Precise Pair Trading Pro
Arkadii Zagorulko
3.75 (12)
Experts
Please note that I do not sell this EA through any third-party resellers, affiliates, or alternative distribution channels. Monitoring -  Live signal Public channel - Here This EA trades two symbols and looks for short-term imbalance between them. When the symbols move differently from their normal relationship, the EA can open trades and close them when the imbalance becomes smaller. This is not a grid EA. This is not martingale. The EA does not open many recovery orders. It uses only 1 positio
Aura Gold Pro Edition
Stanislav Tomilov
5 (2)
Experts
Built to dominate the gold market. Official Information Seller profile Official channel User Guide Special Introductory Price: Only $500 for the first buyers! Price increases by $100 every 10 copies sold. Final price: $2,000. Maximum slots: 1,000. Live Trading Signal  Roboforex https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2366593 FPMarkets https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2358523 Description Aura Gold PRO Edition is a well-thought-out and reliable trading algorithm for the Gold market. We have created a syste
Waka Waka EA MT5
Valeriia Mishchenko
4.13 (40)
Experts
8+ years of live track record with +12,000% account growth: Live performance MT 4 version can be found here Waka Waka is the advanced grid system which already works on real accounts for years. Instead of fitting the system to reflect historical data (like most people do) it was designed to exploit existing market inefficiencies. Therefore it is not a simple "hit and miss" system which only survives by using grid. Instead it uses real market mechanics to its advantage to make profit Supported cu
Impulse MT5
Simon Reeves
5 (15)
Experts
Are you ready to power up your Gold trading? Impulse by Starpoint Trading — A six-strategy gold EA that waits for the perfect shot. Come chat with us in our public MQL5 channel!  https://www.mql5.com/en/channels/starpoint Impulse v2.00 is here! The biggest update in Impulse's history has arrived. Version 2.00 takes everything that made Impulse a disciplined, patient Gold trading system and elevates it across the board: A brand-new sixth strategy — Conviction Momentum joins the squad, hunting de
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