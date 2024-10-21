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Surper Gold MT5 is a very effective trading strategy, this method has been widely proven to be feasible, and is professionally developed for trading gold (XAUUSD/GOLD). It is designed to perform fast and precise transactions using scalping techniques (such as trend following and taking advantage of short-term price fluctuations). It does not rely on any manual assistance and is a fully automatic EA transaction. With a money management system. Set Balance/0.01, and the robot will automatically calculate the number of lots based on your account's available margin.

Surper Gold MT5 uses the most mature trading principles since the existence of the market - entering positions in the direction of unique market impulses and subsequent corrections. Any impulsive price fluctuations will be corrected, and the market will always try to reach a balance. This is the magical law of nature at work, just like those mysterious rules, although it is difficult to prove, but it exists.

Surper Gold MT5 is not a grid, a martingale or other risky strategy EA. Only one order is held at a time. Each order comes with a stop loss. There is no martingale, no grid, and other dangerous ways to lose all your capital. Surper Gold MT5 is a textbook classic trading strategy that uses reasonable stop loss levels and effective entry and exit trade logic.





application

Cycle: 5M

Type: XAUUSD

Minimum deposit: $30, high risk. Medium risk recommended deposit: $50, 0.01 lot. Low risk recommended deposit: $70, 0.01 lot. Risk warning: Do not trade with heavy positions.

Account: ECN/RaW/STP, (Doo's STP or ECN account, icmarkets raw spread account or standard account, XM raw spread account or standard account, etc.).

Recommended Broker: IC Markets. Please note: Always use a GMT2/3 Forex broker, as the built-in time parameters use this time zone by default.

It is recommended to use a VPS.



