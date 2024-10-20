Chart Maximizer

  • Utilities
  • Yang Liu
    Yang Liu

    Yang Liu

    • Senior Developer at  China
    • China
    • 292
    I'm a software engineer. I have studied the technical analysis of securities for over 20 years and have written a lot of technical indicators.

    Since 2017, I have written a lot of indicators and EA scripts for MetaTrader 5.
  • Version: 1.0

Maximize or restore the main chart or indicator windows by double-clicking them.


Double-clicking a main chart window will hidden all the indicator windows and expand the main chart to the maximum. Double-clicking again to restore.


Double-clicking an indicator window will hide all the other indicator windows and expand the double-clicked indicator window to the free space. Double-clicking again to restore.


Video Chart Maximizer
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Working Demo Download Copy Cat More Trade Copier MT5 is a local trade copier and a complete risk management and execution framework designed for today’s trading challenges. From prop firm challenges to personal portfolio management, it adapts to every situation with a blend of robust execution, capital protection, flexible configuration, and advanced trade handling. The copier works in both Master (sender) and Slave (receiver) modes, with real-time synchronization of market and pending orders,
Exp5 VirtualTradePad PRO SE for MT5
Vladislav Andruschenko
5 (1)
Utilities
VirtualTradePad PRO SE MT5 — professional trading control center for MetaTrader 5 VirtualTradePad PRO SE is a premium chart-based trading panel and trade-management workspace for MetaTrader 5 . It is designed for traders who want faster execution, clearer position control, structured trade management, visual level planning and a professional workflow directly from the chart. This is not only a BUY / SELL panel. PRO SE combines manual trading, pending orders, position management, partial exits, b
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