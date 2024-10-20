Chart Maximizer
- Utilities
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Yang LiuI'm a software engineer. I have studied the technical analysis of securities for over 20 years and have written a lot of technical indicators.
Since 2017, I have written a lot of indicators and EA scripts for MetaTrader 5.
- Version: 1.0
Maximize or restore the main chart or indicator windows by double-clicking them.
Double-clicking a main chart window will hidden all the indicator windows and expand the main chart to the maximum. Double-clicking again to restore.
Double-clicking an indicator window will hide all the other indicator windows and expand the double-clicked indicator window to the free space. Double-clicking again to restore.