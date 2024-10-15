Multiple RSI With Button

Description:

This code implements a trading strategy using multiple RSI (Relative Strength Index) indicators from different timeframes. The user can enable or disable the use of RSI values for specific timeframes by setting boolean variables (RSI_M5, RSI_M15, RSI_M30, RSI_H1, RSI_H4) to true or false. 

RSI_M5 = true

RSI_M15 = true

RSI_M30 = false

RSI_H1 = false

RSI_H4 = false

In this case, the strategy will only trigger buy/sell signals based on the conditions for M5 and M15, ignoring the other timeframes. The buy or sell orders are placed only if both conditions for M5 and M15 are satisfied.



    Produits recommandés
    No Way Home
    Chathusanka Yamasinghe
    Experts
    This package will only be sold at current price for a very limited number of copies.    Price will go to 1499$ very fast    +100 Strategies included   and more coming! Super fast profit gaining EA.  Recommended equity Min 100USD Try demo version before use in real account.    For more info on the bonus scheme, contact me in private message! Traders who value clear entries Phases of increased volatility Markets that often move sideways
    Smart Prospector Expert
    Adeniyi Adedipe
    Experts
    GbpUsd Engineered!  The Smart Prospector  E.A. Is A Smooth Combination Of  The Widely Known "Volume Weighted Average Price (VWAP) Indicator" And The New 'Fibo Reversals_TEMA Indicator" Thereby Making It The Most Realistic Multi-Strategy Expert Advisor You Will Ever Find. Sufficiently Tested In The GbpUsd Currency Pair With Over 25 Years History Data, This E.A Is Sure To Give You Your Own Share Of Wins In The Forex Markets. For Best Performances, set: 'Max_Orders' = 'Zero'. 'Max_Factor' = 1. Happ
    Reversal Overlap Bot mt4
    Mikhail Pigolkin
    Experts
    Reversal Overlap Bot is an automated trading strategy. No technical indicators are used in the work. At the beginning of trading, the first order is placed in a certain direction (at your option). When you open a new candle, this order is closed if it is in profit. Otherwise, the next order opens in the opposite direction. Orders are closed when profit is reached. If there are unprofitable orders on the chart, the robot will close one of them. When closing loss-making orders, the profit covers t
    OtmScalpHedge
    Otmane Achandir
    Experts
    OtmScalp EA V1 - Robot de Scalping IA pour EUR, Or & BTC OtmScalp EA V1 - Le Robot de Scalping Ultime avec IA pour EUR, Or et BTC Offre limitée : Seulement 499$ (Prix original 1200$ - Augmentation imminente !) Pourquoi choisir OtmScalp EA V1 ? Profits quotidiens constants - Conçu pour un scalping agressif mais contrôlé 3 versions spécialisées - Optimisées pour les paires EUR, l'or (XAU/USD) et le Bitcoin (BTC/USD) Trading 100% automatisé - Fonctionne 24h/5j sans intervention Gestion intelligente
    The Arrow Scalper
    Fawwaz Abdulmantaser Salim Albaker
    1 (2)
    Experts
    Dear Friend..  I share with you this simple Expert Adviser .. it is full automatic  this Expert Adviser following the trend of the pair you install on or any stocks or indices , it is works like that: - when the trend on H4 chart show a start of up trend the expert will wait till the 15M & 1H charts show an up trend the EA will open a buy order directly , and do the same for down trend and open a sell order the buy or sell  order lot size and take profit and stop loss will measured manually  by
    FREE
    Binary Hedger FV
    Ayman Magdy
    Experts
    introduction: Hello, I present to you the advanced and final version of the "Binary Hedger FV" Expert Advisor. I won't delve into extensive details about the EA's concept, as I've covered all the information in the initial version or what can be referred to as the EA's trial version, accessible through the following link: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/93688?source=Site +Market+My+Products+Page In this presented version, you have a comprehensive and complete release that incorporates all
    Toumed
    Mohamed Kamel Touati
    Experts
    EA TOUMED ****** Only   10 copies Availible for  $399 ******* ****** Final price  $1499 ***** EA Toumed is a professional  scalping expert with low-risk . the expert select the optimal entry points, a price analysis  is used. The expert does not use  grid, martingale, arbitrage. Every position is protected by a visual stop loss. All open transactions are accompanied by a control algorithm, which is based on trailing stop and a trailing step profit taking system. The expert also have a protect
    Vision Fx v
    Samuel Nancwat Isaac
    Experts
    Introducing the Vision fx EA, a sophisticated trading robot designed to capitalize on the dynamic interplay of short-term and long-term reversal patterns within the Forex market. Unlike other robots, this EA avoids grid, or arbitrage strategies, ensuring a secure and calculated trading experience. Perfect for traders of all backgrounds, whether seasoned or beginners, the vision fx EA accommodates all skill levels. This versatile trading system comes packed with features, including guarding aga
    EuroNest Egg
    Tsoi Chi Kin
    Experts
    EuroNest Egg EA   is a fully automated trading system, which is especially effective in trading EURUSD on the Forex Market. Several trading patterns had been integrated into EuroNest Egg EA to analyze the market trend and find the entry point.  It also integrated with a special designed market filters to protect the capital.  Price: $220 LIVE Signals: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/1636889 Requirements Minimum balance $2000  Recommended leverage 1:200 or more Allow Web Request To allow the
    Magic Flash
    Ho Wai Kee
    Experts
    Magic Flash is going to be a strong investent weapon for you.  Follow your established personal settings.  This EA can be turned into a fast and efficient but relatively high-risk EA,  it can also become a medium or low risk but slower profit.  High growth in a short period of time when in the right market conditions.  But if the market conditions are not right, the "Martingale Stop Loss" function to decisively leave the scene.  This EA is very varied and malleable.  This EA is built on the Sc
    Prof Engine
    Dmitriy Sapegin
    Experts
    https://www.mql5.com/ru/signals/2068887 Торговая стратегия представляет собой "сеточную" технологию с элементами мартингейла.  Робот рассчитан на просадки в 700-800 пунктов без отката. Для торговли подойдут основные валютные пары, такие как EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDJPY, USDCHF, AUDUSD, USDCAD.  Общие настройки Разрешение торговли на продажу   -      Разрешить | Запретить открывать Sell ордера и выставлять SellStop отложенные ордера. Разрешение открывать первый ордер   - Разрешить | запретить боту са
    BreakBot
    Hasan Abdulhussein
    Experts
    BreakBot: This expert advisor is specifically designed for traders seeking smart and secure solutions to transform small capital into substantial profits, reaching $100,000 or more. It employs professional strategies and precise risk management to achieve steady and safe growth. Key Features of the Expert Advisor ️ Smart Capital Management: Utilizes carefully calculated risk percentages to maximize profits while minimizing losses. Automatically adapts to account size, making it ideal for both b
    Winfinity Robot
    Alexandru Mihai Lauric
    Experts
    Winfinity Robot is a fully automatic Expert Advisor.  It is designed for EURUSD on H1 Timeframe and it uses different strategies to minimize the drawdown.  It uses a great volatility algorithm in order to avoid to trade during high volatility.  Using this algorithm, the expert advisor is able to get a high-rate of winning trades. !!! The robot has a smart algorithm to open and close the orders, our recommendation is to not intervene with other scripts or manual over the orders. The Expert was
    PureDailyEA
    Ahmet Metin Yilmaz
    Experts
    Expert's signal link has been working on 25 different instruments since 09.07.2019. It will be stopped after a while. https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/605823 This expert advisor works well on daily charts. Opens a pending order based on daily price movements and may revise this pending order based on price movements during the day.  It can keep the current order by following the price movements and can open two different types of additional orders as soon as it sees the opportunity. If he sees t
    Team Trading Eur Aud Nzd Jpy
    Hulya Cinar
    Experts
    Team Trading System     is based on the logic of order strategies and profit-taking strategies working as a team.  In general, EA consists of two parts as strategies and take profits section. Strategies section are special strategies that we create for symbols. Strategies continue to open buy and sell orders independently.  Takeprofits closes orders that are opened by working as a team. Take Profits logic is that profitable orders go by closing lost orders. They never work selfishly. In this wa
    Stable Investment EA2
    Denis Messias Rodrigues Dos Santos
    Experts
    •NOTRE EA EST À LA POINTE DE LA TECHNOLOGIE, EFFECTUANT DES OPÉRATIONS AUX NIVEAUX DE SUPPORT ET DE RÉSISTANCE, OÙ SE TROUVENT LES GRANDS ACTEURS. •NOUS UTILISONS DES INDICATEURS TELS QUE : LES BANDES DE BOLLINGER, LE RSI, L'ATR, L'OFFRE ET LA DEMANDE, ENTRE AUTRES, COMME FILTRES. •IL S'AGIT D'UN EA AXÉ SUR UN REVENU STABLE, SANS PASSER PAR TROP DE RISQUE. RECOMMANDATIONS : • PAIRE : AUDCAD, AUDNZD, NZDCAD • DURÉE DU GRAPHIQUE : M15 • DÉPÔT RECOMMANDÉ : 1 000 USD • EFFET DE LEVIER : 1 : 2
    Euro Gift EurUsd M15
    Marek Kupka
    3 (5)
    Experts
    Euro Gift (EURUSD M15) I am celebrating my birthday, so i will publish some EAs for FREE. This EA has been developed for EURUSD M15.  Strategy is based on ICHIMOKU indicator and has very little parameters - so its VERY ROBUST. It uses Stop pending orders with   ATR   Stop Loss . At 9:00 pm we are closing trading every Friday to prevent from weekly gaps. !!!Adjust these times to your broker time. Preset values are for UTC+2 only!!! For every candle the pending orders are modified to adapt the mar
    FREE
    Scalpidot M5
    Andrey Kozak
    1 (1)
    Experts
    Dépêchez-vous d'acheter à prix réduit ! Seulement pour 10 clients ! Le prochain prix est de 987 $ Scalpidot est un robot de trading algorithmique avancé conçu pour un scalping efficace sur le marché des changes (Forex). Grâce à une technologie de pointe et des algorithmes uniques, Scalpidot garantit un trading automatisé avec une grande vitesse et précision, permettant aux utilisateurs de maximiser leurs profits grâce aux mouvements du marché. Recommandations de trading avec paramètres par défa
    Limitreversal
    Tao He
    Experts
    Limitreversal EA Hello, traders! I am "Limitreversal,", The latest addition to the Limitreversal Smart Trading System family, with exceptional capabilities. My specialties? AUD/CAD, CAD/NZD, NZD/CAD. Correct, I trade the AUD/CAD, CAD/NZD, and NZD/CAD pairs with precision and confidence, Delivering unparalleled trading opportunities for you in the dazzling foreign exchange market. Let me prove that I am the most advanced intelligent trading system for currency transactions to date. Discounte
    Intensive
    Evgeniy Zhdan
    Experts
    The Expert Advisor algorithm determines on daily charts those candlestick patterns, which set the intraday trading direction. The trading EA determines how long the price is moving in overbought/oversold zones and starts working in the direction of the expected trend movement. Each position is accompanied with a tight stop loss and take profit. Only one active position can be open in the market. The EA was developed and tested using 99% quality quotes. The Expert Advisor has a built-in news filt
    Team Trading Gbp Aud Nzd Jpy
    Hulya Cinar
    Experts
    Team Trading System   is based on the logic of order strategies and profit-taking strategies working as a team.  In general, EA consists of two parts as strategies and take profits section. Strategies section are special strategies that we create for symbols. Strategies continue to open buy and sell orders independently.  Takeprofits closes orders that are opened by working as a team. Take Profits logic is that profitable orders go by closing lost orders. They never work selfishly. In this way,
    Five Star Galaxy
    Lee Ka Ying
    Experts
    According to my 18+ years of trading experience, it is too naive to believe that you will get rich by buying a junk EA and let it run automatically without any fundamental knowledge in investment. For those who want to be serious about investing they should buy this EA and train themselves as professional traders with appropriate minimal intervention to the EA. User friendly Interface. On panel fat finger protection. High speed for sending   manual  orders. Auto follow up for manual orders plac
    Golden Daybreak for Gold
    Francisco Javier Garzon Mendez
    Experts
    IMPORTANT! Only Works in XAU/USD 30% Discount on the first 5 purchases Introducing a sophisticated algorithmic trading strategy, meticulously designed for the exclusive operation on the Gold (XAU/USD) currency pair. This Expert Advisor is based on the confluence of specific hourly confirmation signals and the validation of the CCI indicator, exclusively generating high-probability buy signals. Trade execution occurs only when predefined and rigorous criteria are met, with an automatic closure
    SmartDCA Ea
    Ionut-danut Cardos
    Experts
    Unlock the Power of Smart Trading with SmartDCA Trader! SmartDCA Trader is your ultimate companion in navigating the dynamic world of Forex trading. Leveraging the highly effective Dollar-Cost Averaging (DCA) strategy, this expert advisor is designed to optimize your trades, minimize risks, and maximize profits—all with precision and simplicity. Why Choose SmartDCA Trader? Powerful DCA Strategy: Automatically adjusts and averages positions during market fluctuations to secure better entry prices
    Gilded Egg
    Tsoi Chi Kin
    Experts
    Gilded Egg EA  is a fully automated trading system, which is especially effective in trading  XAUUSD  on the Forex Market. Several trading patterns had been integrated into Gilded Egg EA to analyze the market trend and find the entry point.  It also integrated with a special designed market filters to protect the capital.  Price: $220 LIVE Signals: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/1636889 Requirements Minimum balance $2000  Recommended leverage 1:200 or more Allow Web Request To allow the ma
    KT COG Robot
    KEENBASE SOFTWARE SOLUTIONS
    Experts
    KT COG Robot is a fully automated Expert Advisor based on the KT COG Indicator . The COG indicator was originally presented by John F. Ehlers in the May 2002 edition of Technical Analysis of Stocks & Commodities magazine. The EA fires a long trade when COG line cross above the signal line and a short trade is fired when the COG line cross below the signal line.  Adaptive Filtration Our adaptive filtration algorithm combines the original COG formula with the major trend direction and market acce
    MagicIshimoku
    Evgeniy Zhdan
    Experts
    The trading robot works on the basis of determining price consolidation zones due to three overlapping Ishimoku indicator readings with different settings according to the Golden Ratio number. This analysis method allows you to predict price movement with high accuracy. Each position has Stop Loss and Take Profit. Each position is controlled by a short trailing stop. Recommended trading tools, 5m: EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDJPY, USDCAD. Settings: MaxRisk - Percentage risk for the calculation of the tr
    Japanese Trend EA
    Taman Talappetsakun
    Experts
    The Japanese Trend is an algorithmic trading system that uses the EMA indicator to detect bullish or bearish trends. The strategy involves the use of pullback technical and RSI indicators. This EA places orders when the super trend appears and applies a hedging strategy to minimize potential losses. The risk/reward ratio is set at 1:17 and the martingale is adjusted to 1.3. Trading statistics (2021-2024) List Details Initial Deposit $300-1,000 Currency Pair USD/JPY Time Frame H4 Max DD 49.78% Re
    Super VIP EA1
    Tran Cao Cho
    Experts
    Hello all investors. Most of you do not know how to trade in this financial market. As far as I know 95% of market participants will lose. Today I want to introduce to you an EA, it   operates on the principles of capital management and price balancing. EA trades multiple currency pairs at the same time to increase profits while reducing account risk. The EA works and gives orders 24/5 so you don't miss the opportunity.   If possible, use it for a better experience. See my expert account at the
    Xgrid Scalper MT4
    Prafull Manohar Nikam
    Experts
    This trading robot is strictly made for 10K Capital Trading Account and EURUSD H1. DO NOT use it on smaller accounts, because it has minimum free margin limit i.e. Free Margin > 500 (this value is in "actual money" not in "percentage"!) This is a Simple Grid Trading System which works on ADX indicator's volatility and with High Winrate. IMPORTANT: Default input settings are the bare minimum settings (not ideal) instead use the recommended settings (OR find your own best settings) provided in th
    Les acheteurs de ce produit ont également acheté
    AI Forex Robot MT4
    MQL TOOLS SL
    5 (4)
    Experts
    AI   Forex Robot - The Future of Automated Trading. AI Forex Robot is powered by a next-generation   Artificial Intelligence   system based on a hybrid LSTM Transformer neural network, specifically designed for analyzing gold (XAUUSD) price movements on the Forex market. The system analyzes complex market structures, adapts its strategy in   real time   and makes data-driven decisions with a high level of precision. AI Forex Robot is a modern, fully automated system powered by   artificial intel
    Aura Black Edition
    Stanislav Tomilov
    4.62 (21)
    Experts
    Aura Black Edition est un EA entièrement automatisé conçu pour trader uniquement l'OR. L'expert a montré des résultats stables sur XAUUSD sur la période 2011-2020. Aucune méthode dangereuse de gestion de l'argent n'est utilisée, pas de martingale, pas de grille ou de scalp. Convient à toutes les conditions de courtier. EA formé avec un réseau neuronal perceptron multicouche (MLP) est une classe de réseau neuronal artificiel à rétroaction (ANN). Le terme MLP est utilisé de manière ambiguë, parfoi
    XG Gold Robot MT4
    MQL TOOLS SL
    4.41 (37)
    Experts
    The XG Gold Robot MT4 is specially designed for Gold. We decided to include this EA in our offering after   extensive testing . XG Gold Robot and works perfectly with the   XAUUSD, GOLD, XAUEUR   pairs. XG Gold Robot has been created for all traders who like to   Trade in Gold   and includes additional a function that displays   weekly Gold levels   with the minimum and maximum displayed in the panel as well as on the chart, which will help you in manual trading. It’s a strategy based on  Price
    Big Forex Players MT4
    MQL TOOLS SL
    4.8 (41)
    Experts
    We proudly present our cutting-edge robot, the  Big Forex Players EA  designed to maximize your trading potential, minimize emotional trading, and make smarter decisions powered by cutting-edge technology. The whole system in this EA took us many months to build, and then we spent a lot of time testing it. This unique EA includes three distinct strategies that can be used independently or in together. The robot receives the positions of the  biggest Banks  (positions are sent from our database t
    Fundamental hunter
    Sara Sabaghi
    Experts
    Fundamental Hunter – The Smart Money Tracking Expert Advisor You don't just buy an EA; you buy a unique opportunity. Early buyers get the power first... at a price they'll never get back. Next price will be: $1600 | 6/10 spot remains Next price will be: $2000  | 10/10 Final price: $2400 Live result If you are looking for an Expert Advisor that goes beyond indicators and actually understands the market through real economic data , Fundamental Hunter is the solution. This EA combines artificial
    Stock Indexes EA MT4
    MQL TOOLS SL
    5 (4)
    Experts
    Stock Indexes EA is a sophisticated trading robot meticulously engineered to capitalize on the dynamics of the US30. This Expert Advisor uses advanced algorithms and carefully selected technical indicators to analyze market trends, identify optimal entry and exit points, and execute trades with high precision . One of its key features is the built-in news filter, which prevents the robot from opening new positions during high-impact economic events. This significantly reduces unnecessary risk a
    Aura Neuron MT4
    Stanislav Tomilov
    4.55 (11)
    Experts
    Aura Neuron est un Expert Advisor distinctif qui poursuit la série de systèmes de trading Aura. En s'appuyant sur des réseaux neuronaux avancés et des stratégies de trading classiques de pointe, Aura Neuron offre une approche innovante avec d'excellentes performances potentielles. Entièrement automatisé, cet Expert Advisor est conçu pour négocier des paires de devises telles XAUUSD (GOLD). Il a démontré une stabilité constante sur ces paires de 1999 à 2023. Le système évite les techniques de ges
    Bitcoin Robot MT4
    MQL TOOLS SL
    4.63 (65)
    Experts
    The Bitcoin Robot  MT4 is engineered to execute Bitcoin trades with unparalleled   efficiency and precision . Developed by a team of experienced traders and developers, our   Bitcoin Robot   employs a sophisticated algorithmic approach (price action, trend as well as two personalized indicators) to analyze market and execute trades swiftly with   M5 timeframe , ensuring that you never miss out on lucrative opportunities.   No grid, no martingale, no hedging,   EA only open one position at the sa
    Exorcist Projects
    Ivan Simonika
    3 (1)
    Experts
    Exorcist Bot   is a multi-currency, multi-functional advisor that works on any time frame and in any market conditions. - The robot’s operation is based on an averaging system with a non-geometric progression of constructing a trading grid. - Built-in protection systems: special filters, spread control, internal trading time limitation. - Construction of a trading network taking into account important internal levels. - Ability to customize the aggressiveness of trading. - Working with pending
    Dynamic Pips MT4
    Thi Thu Ha Hoang
    5 (1)
    Experts
    ️ Déjà propriétaire du  Boring Pips EA  ? Vous êtes éligible à une  réduction supplémentaire de 30 %  ! Contactez-nous pour en savoir plus : Comment réclamer votre remise (rebate) Le second mandat de Trump a ravivé une vague de politiques commerciales agressives, commençant par le retour de tarifs douaniers massifs qui secouent les marchés mondiaux. Les tensions au Moyen-Orient se sont intensifiées — plus récemment entre Israël et l’Iran — ce qui pourrait influencer la hausse des pri
    Trillion Pips GridX EA
    Sivaramakrishnan Natarajan
    Experts
    Trillion Pips GridX EA — Advanced Grid & Hedging Expert Advisor Trillion Pips GridX EA by Trillion Pips is a professional-grade, fully automated Expert Advisor designed for traders who want to harness the power of grid, martingale, and hedging strategies under intelligent risk control. It dynamically manages positions to capitalize on both trending and ranging markets while optimizing capital deployment and drawdown recovery. Core Features Advanced Grid Strategy – Automatically opens and ma
    Waka Waka EA
    Valeriia Mishchenko
    4.31 (48)
    Experts
    EA has a live track record with 4.5 years of stable trading with low drawdown: Live performance MT5 version can be found here Waka Waka is the advanced grid system which already works on real accounts for years. Instead of fitting the system to reflect historical data (like most people do) it was designed to exploit existing market inefficiencies. Therefore it is not a simple "hit and miss" system which only survives by using grid. Instead it uses real market mechanics to its advantage to make p
    Three Little Birds
    Ahmad Aan Isnain Shofwan
    Experts
    ️ THREE LITTLE BIRDS EA Forgé par la perte. Perfectionné dans la douleur. Développé avec détermination. ️ STRUCTURE. PAS DE SPÉCULATION. Three Little Birds EA n'est pas un simple robot de trading. C'est un moteur forgé au combat, conçu au fil d'années d'échecs réels, et conçu pour une seule mission :   protéger, récupérer et accroître vos capitaux propres, même lorsque le marché devient cruel. Il combine   trois stratégies puissantes   en parfaite synchronisation : Grille sur le
    PinTrade MT4
    Evgeniy Zhdan
    Experts
    The trading Expert Advisor's strategy is based on one of the most powerful technical analysis signals - the Pin Bar. When determining this figure, a trading expert studies the current market situation and, if there is a combination of certain factors, it starts working. It is recommended to start working with a small trading lot . As you become familiar with the work of an expert, the trading lot can be increased (use money management) to a psychologically acceptable size. Attention : the fo
    MM Flip CodePro
    Allistair Kabelo Mandow
    Experts
    "MM 3.0 FLIP CODEPRO IS DESIGNED TO MULTIPLY YOUR CAPITAL UP TO 300 TIMES OR MORE A WEEK ON SMALL ACCOUNTS USING 1:UNLIMITED THIS POWERFUL TRADING ROBOT CAN TURN SMALL INVESTMENTS INTO MASSIVE RETURNS DEPENDING ON MARKET CONDITIONS" "WITH JUST $100 FOR FORISTANCE YOU HAVE THE POTENTIAL TO GENERATE $30 000+ IN A SINGLE WEEK....BASED ON OUR EXPERIENCE CONSTANT CONSISTENT PROFITS WITHIN 7 TRADING DAYS DAYSARE ACHIEVABLE" "OUR TEAM IS HERE TO GUIDE AND SUPPORT YOU EVERY STEP OF THE WAY WITH MM3
    Us30 and Xauusd Hedging Scalper
    Harsh Tiwari
    Experts
    ### Forex Hedging Expert Advisor: No Loss Strategy #### Overview The Forex Hedging Expert Advisor (EA) with a No Loss Strategy is an advanced automated trading system designed to mitigate risk and protect against adverse market movements. The core principle behind this EA is to implement a sophisticated hedging strategy that aims to lock in profits and minimize losses in volatile forex markets. This EA is ideal for traders who seek a robust, risk-averse trading solution that maintains capital
    Tree Of Life
    Oeyvind Borgsoe
    Experts
    Tree Of Life EA is a fully automated trading robot that executes trades using a sophisticated blend of indicators and internal algorithms. It is developed through years of testing and live trading, and recognises market patterns and trends in a highly accurate manner. The  live trading accounts  confirm this. The main indicators Tree Of Life uses are the Moving Average and Stochastic. Together with the internal calculations, our combinations have proven to be a solid recipe.    The News Filte
    Trending Mechanisms
    Tatiana Savkevych
    Experts
    **Description of the Trending Mechanism Forex Trading Bot** **Trending Mechanism** is a high-tech trading bot for the MetaTrader 5 platform designed for automatic market analysis and trading in the Forex market. By utilizing the latest market analysis and capital management technologies, this bot allows traders to effectively identify trends and make informed trading decisions based on current market conditions. It is ideal for both experienced traders and beginners, thanks to its intuitive se
    Scipio Gold Bot
    Stefano Frisetti
    Experts
    BEWARE of SCAM! SCIPIO GOLD BOT is only distributed by MQL5.com. Please note: this is not a commercial BOT, but a professional one. Distribution is limited to 100 copies in total, and the price may increase without notice. Thisi is MT4 versione, Mt5 version is here:  https://www.mql5.com/it/market/product/148820 The differences that make SCIPIO EA unique are: + no variable settings or settings that the TRADER must enter + only opens one trade at a time + always uses close and fixed STOP LOSSES
    Gold Lady
    Dmitriq Evgenoeviz Ko
    Experts
    The Gold Lady Expert Advisor for gold trading in the MetaTrader 4 (MT4) platform is an automated trading system specifically designed for gold (XAU/USD) trading. Such advisors typically use algorithms to execute trades based on technical analysis and other market data. the full list for your convenience is available https://www.mql5.com/ru/users/pants-dmi/seller The advisor employs neural networks to analyze market data in real time, skillfully adapting to changing conditions and issuing highl
    Velora
    Ahmad Aan Isnain Shofwan
    5 (5)
    Experts
    Velora EA – Grille et système de rupture adaptatif Velora est un Expert Advisor de haute qualité conçu à partir du cœur d'Instant Volatility Breakout (IVB), avec un moteur de grille adaptatif, une logique de suivi dynamique, des mécanismes de clôture partielle et des entrées automatisées basées sur la volatilité. Conçu pour les traders recherchant un mélange d'agressivité, de sécurité et d'adaptabilité, Velora n'est pas seulement réactif, il est réactif. Points forts principaux Moteur de rupture
    Secret Impulse MT4
    Eugen Funk
    Experts
    L'EA (Expert Advisor) ouvre une position lorsque le marché commence à bouger pendant la session de New York (volume accru). De cette manière, l'élan est soutenu par le volume, et nous pouvons atteindre le Take Profit avec une forte probabilité instantanément. Signal (292%, 10% DD) :   https ://www .mql5 .com /en /signals /2274145 Entrée basée sur l'élan pendant la session de New York L'EA détecte l'élan caché via les FVG (Fair Value Gaps) sur des unités de temps inférieures. Lorsque l'élan est d
    EA Quantum IQ7 ALL in ONE
    Tjia Elisabeth Jasmine Canadi
    Experts
    It is time to change the game !; the Expert Advisor (EA) that once dominated you has evolved into an EA Mastermind. There are EA-AutoRobot algorithms, EA-Panel Trading algorithms, and advanced AI Analysts available. It is time for you to become a self-taught expert. You can even compare eight Pair systems and their precise predictions. Here, you have the capability to perform three activities simultaneously. Become an Analyst, Trader, and Investor on five robot machines that can operate identic
    Sigma Trend Protocol EA STP
    Bashir Abdi Jama
    Experts
    Français (French) SIGMA Trend Protocol EA (MT4) Conseiller Expert à règles pour XAUUSD (Gold) et GBPJPY . Il ne trade que lorsque des conditions prédéfinies sont réunies. Sans martingale, sans grille, sans arbitrage. Fichier EX4 compilé ; aucun appel DLL . Aperçu • Entrées sélectives grâce à des confirmations multi-couches (régime, direction, timing). • Risque fixe par trade avec SL/TP stricts , protection de l’équité quotidienne/hebdomadaire et limites d’exposition. • Dimensionnement en pourcen
    Trend rider pro
    Okezie Ojimadu
    Experts
    Live Result:  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/1924716 Download set file for EURUSD Trend Rider Pro V2 is a trading robot that works on all forex pair and helps you trade automatically. It is uniquely coded to manage your forex investments and optimize the best result from the complexities of the forex market. Whether you’re just getting started or are a full-time trader, Trend Rider Pro V2 is the perfect choice for optimized growth and verifiable result. This EA utilizes a sophisticated combinat
    Pearl Robot MT4
    Meinrik Sikuvi Sipahu
    Experts
    Meet Pearl – The Intelligent Trading Assistant by FXGoldTraders Pearl   is not just an Expert Advisor – she’s your strategic trading partner, designed with precision by   Forex Prince   and co-created under the   FXGoldTraders   brand. Inspired by the style and strength of a smart, trend-savvy female trader, Pearl is the   first EA   of her kind in our lineup, representing both innovation and intuition in the market. Crafted for   MetaTrader 4 and 5 , Pearl specializes in trading   Gold, Forex
    Guran xauusd
    Ran Gu
    Experts
    Currently discounted: $30 per month for the first ten users, then back to $1000 per month after  Feature Introduction When the edit box above the screen displays "Trading Volume Heatmap = 0," please wait patiently 1. When the edit box above the screen displays "Reverse=0" (Wait=1: ready to buy, Wait=-1: ready to sell) 2. When the waiting count is not zero and the waiting equals the reverse value, the EA officially opens a position. You can consider adding positions based on the timing 3. In
    Perfect Smart Scalper
    Abdelmaseh Adel Azez Abdelmaseh
    5 (2)
    Experts
    We are pleased to introduce our new and innovative product, the high-quality automated trading robot, designed to be a lifelong Passive income source. Live Monitoring Accounts Contact me on messages After renting or purchasing, please contact me via private message to receive the link to our Telegram group. Also  You can test the product for a period of 3 months before purchasing it for only $30. Instructions: Use Default Setting On Those Pairs(Change only the risk type depending on Each pai
    Benefit EA
    Vsevolod Merzlov
    Experts
    Benefit EA is a non-indicative flexible grid adviser with special entry points that provide a statistical advantage, revealed through the mathematical modeling of market patterns. The EA does not use stop loss. All trades are closed by take profit or trailing stop. It is possible to plan the lot increments. The "Time Filter" function is set according to the internal time of the terminal as per the displayed time of the instrument's server, not the operating system (can match). This function allo
    Meat EA
    Roman Kanushkin
    5 (1)
    Experts
    The Meat EA is a fully automatic, 24-hour trading system. It trades based on analysis of market movement on the basis of a built-in indicator and the Moving Average trend indicator. The system is optimized for working with the EURUSD currency pair on the M30 timeframe. It is recommended to use an ECN/STP broker with low spread, low commission and fast execution. Signal monitoring Working currency pair/timeframe: EURUSD M30. Advantages never trades against the market; the higher the risk, the hi
    Plus de l'auteur
    Rsi M15 M30 H1 With Button
    Firoz T P
    Experts
    RSI M15, M30, H1-Based Expert Advisor The RSI M15, M30, H1-Based Expert Advisor (EA) is a sophisticated automated trading system designed to execute trades based on the Relative Strength Index (RSI) across multiple timeframes: 15-minute (M15), 30-minute (M30), and 1-hour (H1). This multi-timeframe approach allows the EA to provide a more comprehensive view of market conditions, leading to more informed and accurate trading decisions. Multi-Timeframe RSI Analysis: The EA monitors the RSI on thre
    Filtrer:
    Aucun avis
    Répondre à l'avis