Multiple RSI With Button
- Uzman Danışmanlar
- Firoz T P
- Sürüm: 2.0
- Etkinleştirmeler: 5
Description:
This code implements a trading strategy using multiple RSI (Relative Strength Index) indicators from different timeframes. The user can enable or disable the use of RSI values for specific timeframes by setting boolean variables (RSI_M5, RSI_M15, RSI_M30, RSI_H1, RSI_H4) to true or false.
RSI_M5 = true
RSI_M15 = true
RSI_M30 = false
RSI_H1 = false
RSI_H4 = false
In this case, the strategy will only trigger buy/sell signals based on the conditions for M5 and M15, ignoring the other timeframes. The buy or sell orders are placed only if both conditions for M5 and M15 are satisfied.