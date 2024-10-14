MTF countdown and spread

MTF (Multi-Timeframe) Countdown Timer indicator, designed for MetaTrader 4 (MT4). The indicator displays the remaining time for new candles across multiple timeframes, along with other essential trading information such as server time, local time, and the spread of custom currency pairs.

Features:

  1. Multi-Timeframe Countdown: Displays the time remaining for the next candle in up to six configurable timeframes, such as M5, H1, or D1.
  2. Customizable Appearance:
    • Background, border, and text colors can be personalized.
    • Font size and style are adjustable, supporting fonts like Consolas or Courier New.
    • The user can position the panel anywhere on the chart (top-left, bottom-right, etc.).
  3. Time Information:
    • Shows both server time and local time in the chosen colors.
  4. Currency Pair Spread: Displays the current spread (in pips) for a list of predefined or custom currency pairs.
  5. Flashing Countdown: As the timer approaches a configurable threshold (e.g., 10 seconds), the countdown flashes to alert the trader of the imminent new candle.
  6. Panel Title: A configurable title is displayed at the top of the panel for clarity.

Inputs:

  • Custom Timeframes: The user can enable/disable specific timeframes (e.g., M5, H1) to show or hide them from the countdown.
  • Custom Currency Pairs: A list of currency pairs can be customized to show the spread for the pairs of interest.

Label Creation:

The indicator dynamically creates labels for the timeframes, time data, and currency pairs. Each label shows information like the remaining time for the current candle and the current spread for each currency.

Design:

The panel is visually customizable with options for colors, fonts, and spacing, allowing traders to tailor the appearance to their preferences. It includes a countdown timer that updates every second for active timeframes, showing the remaining time until the next candle.

This code provides a highly informative and visually customizable interface for traders who rely on multi-timeframe analysis and real-time data.


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TREND LINES PRO    helps understand where the market is truly changing direction. The indicator shows real trend reversals and points where major players re-enter. You see   BOS lines   Trend changes and key levels on higher timeframes — without complex settings or unnecessary noise. Signals don't repaint and remain on the chart after the bar closes. VERSION MT 5     -     Reveals its maximum potential when paired with the   RFI LEVELS PRO  indicator What the indicator shows: Real shifts   tren
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Crypto_Forex Indicator "ReTest Histogram" for MT4, No Repaint. - ReTest_Histogram indicator can be used for search of entry signals into the main trend direction after the retesting of strong S/R level. - ReTest Histogram can be in 2 colors: red for bearish trend and green for bullish one. - Once you see steady consecutive histogram columns of the same color it means new trend takes place. - ReTest signal is 1 column with opposite color in histogram and next column with trend color (see the pic
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