MACD 6 Colors MTF

5
  • This script generates a MACD with 6 color-coded histogram bars based on the position (above or below zero) and direction (rising or falling) of the histogram.
  • It provides multi-time frame support, allowing users to view the MACD from different time frames on a single chart.
  • The indicator uses customizable settings for MACD periods, histogram width, and vertical scaling.

This script could be useful for traders who want a visually enhanced MACD with clearer trend and momentum representation across different time frames.


Reviews 1
dsh7812
24
dsh7812 2025.08.16 07:41 
 

非常棒

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Crypto_Forex Indicator "ReTest Histogram" for MT4, No Repaint. - ReTest_Histogram indicator can be used for search of entry signals into the main trend direction after the retesting of strong S/R level. - ReTest Histogram can be in 2 colors: red for bearish trend and green for bullish one. - Once you see steady consecutive histogram columns of the same color it means new trend takes place. - ReTest signal is 1 column with opposite color in histogram and next column with trend color (see the pic
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dsh7812
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dsh7812 2025.08.16 07:41 
 

非常棒

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