Multiple Entry Calculator

Fun fact: Do you know that a 1:2 Risk to Reward earns you less? that is, if you risk $50 you win $100.

There's a better way to do this, if you split your stop loss into 3 and have pending orders with a total risk of the same $50 you can win up to $227.52.

Let's break it down, a GBPUSD 1:2 buy stop position @ 1.3, with 50 pip stop loss and a risk of $50 would win $100.

Entry Stop Loss Pips Stop Loss Price Take Profit Pips Take Profit Price Risk Per Pair Volume Profit
Entry 1 1.30000 500.00 1.29500 1000.00 1.31000 $50.00 0.10 $100.00


But if you split your stop loss into 3 entries, with same stop loss level per level and same take profit level per level, you'd have different entries with different volume sizes

Doing this gives a total risk of $48.33 and a total profit of $221.67, which is a 4.58 RR on the same 1:2 you initially wanted to place!!!

Entry Stop Loss Pips Stop Loss Price Take Profit Pips Take Profit Price Risk Per Pair Volume Profit
Entry 1 1.30000 500.00 1.29500 1000.00 1.31000 $15.00 0.03 $30.00
Entry 2 1.29833 333.33 1.29500 1166.67 1.31000 $16.67 0.05 $58.33
Entry 3 1.29667 166.67 1.29500 1333.33 1.31000 $16.67 0.10 $133.33


Sounds insane right? Check it out yourself, you have the entries, stop loss and take profits, draw a buy tool on trading view and see the difference.

So that's what this utility does for you, calculates the entries based on how many you want, auto calculates the lot size based on the SL points and your risk percent.

It can also open multiple lot sizes, e.g lot size of 250, would be opened 100, 100, 50.



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VirtualTradePad PRO SE MT5 — professional trading control center for MetaTrader 5 VirtualTradePad PRO SE is a premium chart-based trading panel and trade-management workspace for MetaTrader 5 . It is designed for traders who want faster execution, clearer position control, structured trade management, visual level planning and a professional workflow directly from the chart. This is not only a BUY / SELL panel. PRO SE combines manual trading, pending orders, position management, partial exits, b
Quant AI Agents
Ho Tuan Thang
5 (1)
Utilities
Quant AI Agents are independent trading Expert Advisors. Instead of trading using a fixed strategy like other conventional EAs, Quant AI Agents   is a   multi-agent AI trading framework   that turns natural-language strategy prompts into live.  WANT THE SAME RESULTS AS MY LIVE SIGNAL?   Use the exact same brokers I do:   IC MARKETS , IC TRADING   .  Unlike the centralized stock market, Forex has no single, unified price feed.  Every broker sources liquidity from different providers, creating un
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Equity BotTrader
Chinonso Chizoba Eke
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The Equity BotTrader basically uses hedging method, but increments the volume of the winning position by what you specify the incremental number to be, its overall goal is to increase the equity of the account by the amount specified and close off all open positions or pending orders, and start afresh, until you're the richest person alive. This only work with MT5 please. E.g. Start of with a buy position of 5 lots Opens a sell stop order 30 pips away from the buy position with same lot size o
Instant Trade Risk Click
Chinonso Chizoba Eke
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The instant trade risk click EA is aimed to help you get into the market as quickly as possible. You give it your risk percentage, and your risk to reward you're hoping to get, then an option to set only stop loss and no take profit. With that, every CTRL + Left Click events on the chart would instantly open a position, with the price on the clicked x and y axis as the stop loss, and the open price as the current markets bid/ask price. If you click above the price, it's a Sell position , if yo
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