Multiple Entry Calculator

Fun fact: Do you know that a 1:2 Risk to Reward earns you less? that is, if you risk $50 you win $100.



There's a better way to do this, if you split your stop loss into 3 and have pending orders with a total risk of the same $50 you can win up to $227.52.



Let's break it down, a GBPUSD 1:2 buy stop position @ 1.3, with 50 pip stop loss and a risk of $50 would win $100.

Entry Stop Loss Pips Stop Loss Price Take Profit Pips Take Profit Price Risk Per Pair Volume Profit Entry 1 1.30000 500.00 1.29500 1000.00 1.31000 $50.00 0.10 $100.00





But if you split your stop loss into 3 entries, with same stop loss level per level and same take profit level per level, you'd have different entries with different volume sizes

Doing this gives a total risk of $48.33 and a total profit of $221.67, which is a 4.58 RR on the same 1:2 you initially wanted to place!!!

Entry Stop Loss Pips Stop Loss Price Take Profit Pips Take Profit Price Risk Per Pair Volume Profit Entry 1 1.30000 500.00 1.29500 1000.00 1.31000 $15.00 0.03 $30.00 Entry 2 1.29833 333.33 1.29500 1166.67 1.31000 $16.67 0.05 $58.33 Entry 3 1.29667 166.67 1.29500 1333.33 1.31000 $16.67 0.10 $133.33





Sounds insane right? Check it out yourself, you have the entries, stop loss and take profits, draw a buy tool on trading view and see the difference.



So that's what this utility does for you, calculates the entries based on how many you want, auto calculates the lot size based on the SL points and your risk percent.



It can also open multiple lot sizes, e.g lot size of 250, would be opened 100, 100, 50.







