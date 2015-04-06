Imerico Scalping EA

Imerico Scalping EA is a robot developed for traders who want to maximize their gains with fast and efficient trades, taking advantage of small price movements. Using a powerful combination of moving averages (SMA) and the Relative Strength Index (RSI), this EA accurately identifies trends and automatically executes buy and sell trades.

Key Features:

  • Daily Profit Target: The robot constantly monitors daily profits and closes trades when the target of 10% of the initial balance is reached, ensuring consistent capital growth.
  • Profit Target per Trade: Each trade aims for a minimum profit of 0.30, taking advantage of quick market movements.
  • Risk Management System: Based on the Average True Range (ATR) indicator, the robot automatically adjusts the Stop Loss and Take Profit to follow the current market volatility.
  • Integrated Technical Indicators: The robot trades based on the crossing of short and long-term moving averages, combined with the RSI to filter opportunities and avoid false signals.
  • Fully Automated: The robot opens and closes trades automatically with minimum lots, ideal for traders seeking a low-risk and high-return strategy.

Recommended Markets:

  • Major Forex Pairs: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/JPY – Take advantage of the high liquidity and volatility of these pairs.
  • Indices: S&P 500, NASDAQ – For those looking for trades in markets with clear trends and consistent movements.
  • Commodities and Cryptocurrencies: Gold, Bitcoin – Higher volatility, ideal for more aggressive traders.

Recommended Timeframes:

  • M15, M30 – For fast scalping and intraday trades.
  • H1, H4 – For traders who want to capture larger moves with less market noise.

Advantages:

  • High Efficiency: Proven scalping strategy for consistent gains.
  • Easy Setup: Simple to use, configured for automatic profit targets and risk management.
  • Flexible Indicators: Ensures the robot adapts to different market behaviors, optimizing profit opportunities.

This robot is the perfect solution for traders looking for an automated scalping approach and wishing to boost their profits safely and consistently. Try Imerico Scalping EA today and see the results in action!


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Trend Catcher EA analyzes market price movements, using the author’s proprietary and customized adaptive trend-analysis indicators.   It identifies the true market direction by filtering out short-term noise and focusing on underlying momentum strength, volatility expansion, and price structure behavior.   By combining the smoothing and trend-filtering capabilities of special customized indicators such as moving averages, RSI, and volatility filters, the EA can automatically execute trades based
Quantum Gold Miner
Siphesihle Mabhengu
Experts
Quantum Gold Miner Fully Automated XAUUSD Breakout Trading — For MetaTrader 4 & 5 Trade gold breakouts with precision, not guesswork. Quantum Gold Miner is a fully automated expert advisor purpose-built for XAUUSD. Instead of relying on fixed support and resistance lines, it identifies high-probability supply and demand zones directly from live market structure — the swing highs and lows where price has repeatedly reacted — and trades the breakout from those zones with disciplined, rules-based
Gann Gold EA MT4
Elif Kaya
4.75 (4)
Experts
- Final real price is 1000$ - Discount and price is 99$ (Next price is 200$),  Price will be increased after 2 purchases. Welcome, Gold GANN Expert opens automatically trade with Highly profit, Fixed small Stop loss. - Lifetime update free No Martingale, No Grid, No Scam I am focused on help my clients, not just earn. The Gann Gold EA is High safety by small fix Stop Loss, which sets trades based on good risk to reward ratio(1:3). It is fully worked on exploiting the volatility of the Gold mark
Luna AI PRO
Profalgo Limited
4.67 (3)
Experts
Launch promo: Only 1 copies available at 399$ Final price: 2000$ There will be only a limited number of copies sold of this EA Luna AI is a very advanced night scalper and one of the best you can find on the market.  It was developed using years of experience in live trading with the mean-reverse strategy, and selected only the best pairs and techniques to be included in this EA. Since the EA is build upon existing technology that was developed over the years, the EA is very effective and has
Universal Indicator EA for Your Indicator
Afsal Meerankutty
3.82 (22)
Experts
Universal Indicator EA, your ultimate solution to automate your trading strategy without any coding requirements. This powerful expert advisor is designed to work with any indicator that gives Buy and Sell Signals, making it a versatile tool for traders of all levels. With Universal Indicator EA, you can easily read signals from both Indicator Buffers and Objects on the Chart. You can also test your indicator on the demo account before purchasing to ensure that the EA is compatible with your ind
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