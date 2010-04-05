Imerico Scalping EA
- Uzman Danışmanlar
- Mariana Iracelma Pereira Americo
- Sürüm: 1.0
- Etkinleştirmeler: 5
Imerico Scalping EA is a robot developed for traders who want to maximize their gains with fast and efficient trades, taking advantage of small price movements. Using a powerful combination of moving averages (SMA) and the Relative Strength Index (RSI), this EA accurately identifies trends and automatically executes buy and sell trades.
Key Features:
- Daily Profit Target: The robot constantly monitors daily profits and closes trades when the target of 10% of the initial balance is reached, ensuring consistent capital growth.
- Profit Target per Trade: Each trade aims for a minimum profit of 0.30, taking advantage of quick market movements.
- Risk Management System: Based on the Average True Range (ATR) indicator, the robot automatically adjusts the Stop Loss and Take Profit to follow the current market volatility.
- Integrated Technical Indicators: The robot trades based on the crossing of short and long-term moving averages, combined with the RSI to filter opportunities and avoid false signals.
- Fully Automated: The robot opens and closes trades automatically with minimum lots, ideal for traders seeking a low-risk and high-return strategy.
Recommended Markets:
- Major Forex Pairs: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/JPY – Take advantage of the high liquidity and volatility of these pairs.
- Indices: S&P 500, NASDAQ – For those looking for trades in markets with clear trends and consistent movements.
- Commodities and Cryptocurrencies: Gold, Bitcoin – Higher volatility, ideal for more aggressive traders.
Recommended Timeframes:
- M15, M30 – For fast scalping and intraday trades.
- H1, H4 – For traders who want to capture larger moves with less market noise.
Advantages:
- High Efficiency: Proven scalping strategy for consistent gains.
- Easy Setup: Simple to use, configured for automatic profit targets and risk management.
- Flexible Indicators: Ensures the robot adapts to different market behaviors, optimizing profit opportunities.
This robot is the perfect solution for traders looking for an automated scalping approach and wishing to boost their profits safely and consistently. Try Imerico Scalping EA today and see the results in action!