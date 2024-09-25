MT5 Supertrend Indicator
- Göstergeler
- Mudit Agarwal
- Sürüm: 1.2
- Güncellendi: 28 Ekim 2024
Simple SuperTrend indicator, similar to that of TradingView's.
It has buffers for buy and sell signal, if you want to integrate this into an EA.
It helps traders easily identify trends by providing clear buy and sell signals based on price movements. Designed for simplicity, it’s easy to use and integrates well with various trading strategies, making it a great option for traders of all levels.
Happy trading!
great. thanks