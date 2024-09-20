Equity Control ADX

Equity Control expert advisor - this is a tool for controlling your account funds. It allows you to limit the general and daily drawdown, number of simultaneously existing positions, as well as the equity increase.

The acceptable general drawdown can be set not only from the current account balance value, but also below this value. Which is convenient if you deal with Prop Firms. Daily drawdown is calculated from the balance value or equity if it is higher than the balance value.

If the drawdown value, general or daily, is reached, you will be sent a notification, all current positions will be closed, and also closed all other charts to stop other trading expert advisors in the terminal. Subsequently, new positions will be closed if this option is set. If the number of open positions is greater than the specified maximum number, then all current positions will be closed or the first (by opening time) position will be closed sequentially (if such an option is set).

Expert Advisor Settings: