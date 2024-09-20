Equity Control ADX
- Utilities
-
- Version: 1.4
- Updated: 6 March 2025
- Activations: 15
Equity Control expert advisor - this is a tool for controlling your account funds. It allows you to limit the general and daily drawdown, number of simultaneously existing positions, as well as the equity increase.
The acceptable general drawdown can be set not only from the current account balance value, but also below this value. Which is convenient if you deal with Prop Firms. Daily drawdown is calculated from the balance value or equity if it is higher than the balance value.
If the drawdown value, general or daily, is reached, you will be sent a notification, all current positions will be closed, and also closed all other charts to stop other trading expert advisors in the terminal. Subsequently, new positions will be closed if this option is set. If the number of open positions is greater than the specified maximum number, then all current positions will be closed or the first (by opening time) position will be closed sequentially (if such an option is set).
Expert Advisor Settings:
|General Drawdown
|Initial Amount
|The initial balance value from which the drawdown level will be calculated. May be less than the current balance.
|Stop Amount
|Information line showing balance stop value and potential loss.
|Maximal DD, %
|Drawdown percentage. Calculated from Initial Amount.
|Daily Drawdown
|Estimate Mode
|Determines from what value the drawdown level will be calculated: account Balance or Equity.
|Stop Amount
|Information line showing balance stop value and potential loss.
|Maximal DD, %
|Drawdown percentage. Calculated based on the value selected in the Estimate Mode.
|Reset Time
|Daily stop value reset time (hh:mm).
|Positions
|Comment
|Сonsider positions with this Comment.
|Magic
|Сonsider positions with this Magic Number.
|Maximum
|Maximum number of simultaneously open positions.
|Close the first...
|If checked, the first position will be closed every time the maximum number of is reached. Otherwise, when the maximum number of is reached, all positions will be closed and new ones will be closed too.
|If a drawdown is reached
|Send notification
|If checked, notifications will be sent to the mobile terminal about reaching the maximum level of drawdowns and/or the number of positions.
|Close other charts
|If checked, all other charts will be closed when the maximum drawdown level is reached.
|Close all positions
|If checked, all existing positions will be closed.
|Close new positions
|If checked, when the maximum drawdown level is reached, all new positions will be closed while the expert advisor is Activated.
|Reset settings
|When the maximum drawdown is reached, the settings will be reset in accordance with the actual account Balance/Equity.
|General Increase
|Stop Level
|Equity increase percentage. Calculated from actual account Balance.
|Send notification
|If checked, all existing positions will be closed.
|Close all positions
|If checked, all existing positions will be closed.
|Reset settings
|When the equity stop value is reached, the settings will be reset in accordance with the actual account Balance/Equity.
|Buttons
|Activate
|Turns on/off (while activated you cannot change the settings).
|Reset
|Stop levels are recalculated depending on the actual balance/equity.
|Internal parameter
|Check Rate, ms
|The period at which the status check occurs (in milliseconds).
|Is Show Alerts
|Displays a message in a separate window, if "true".
Very useful tool. Works well. Easy to install and to set-up parameters. Very good support from the seller. I recommend.