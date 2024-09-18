MACD 6 Colors MTF
- Indicatori
- Mohamed Moumni
- Versione: 1.13
- This script generates a MACD with 6 color-coded histogram bars based on the position (above or below zero) and direction (rising or falling) of the histogram.
- It provides multi-time frame support, allowing users to view the MACD from different time frames on a single chart.
- The indicator uses customizable settings for MACD periods, histogram width, and vertical scaling.
This script could be useful for traders who want a visually enhanced MACD with clearer trend and momentum representation across different time frames.
非常棒