Beyond One

2.33

Beyond One

Hello to all gold trading enthusiasts in Forex,

Welcome to our robot, where you join the ranks of the top gold traders. With over two decades of precise experience in the Forex market, we proudly introduce the latest generation of trading robots.


Instructions: https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/760128

MQL5 Channel: https://www.mql5.com/en/channels/alphaaiforex

Live Signal: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2274985

More than 100% profit in last 2 months of Live signal make sure to check it out...



Features: 

Special input for Prop firms to make TP and SL slightly random for each client to make sure its Ideal for prop firm challenges.

Optional Advanced Martingale option for clients who are interested.

Deposit with minimum of 100 for no martingale and at least 1k for using martingale

100% Fully automated

Idea behind our EA: based on a breakout strategy, Beyond One detects key levels of consolidation and enters trades when price breaks through these levels, capturing powerful momentum-driven moves.


Other key features
Automatically trades on  AUDUSD symbol currency pair.
Each trade is protected by SL and Both TP and SL can vary base on market conditions.
Very easy to install, no need to change settings and only run it on AUDUSD M15 once
Recommended to use VPS to keep EA running 24/7 with low latency
Low spread broker recommended 
Minimum initial deposit: $500 for accounts
News and alternative settings in Telegram channel 

While "Beyond One" excels in diligence and precision, Forex trading inherently involves unpredictability. We are committed to keeping our exclusive robot continuously updated and supporting you throughout your trading journey. Therefore, after purchase, join our Telegram channel for updates and exclusive offers.


Our product is exclusively available on the MQL5 website to ensure authenticity and support.

Best wishes for your exceptional profitability.

Reviews 3
Joseph Zafar Yasini
65
Joseph Zafar Yasini 2024.12.10 07:45 
 

First 3 trades closed in profit ,for now it's working great ,i will update my review again.

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Kotael
32
Kotael 2025.05.06 03:06 
 

EA торгует минус. Временной отрезок 5 месяцев.

Habib Gholamali Heidari
3122
Reply from developer Habib Gholamali Heidari 2025.09.05 03:41
A new version is coming with a lot of improvements. Please send a message!
Best johnny
403
Best johnny 2025.01.15 06:18 
 

I bought two ea's from the author, but I haven't earned any usd so far. The ea either doesn't work or keeps losing money. The author hasn't released any live account, so everyone should be careful. The only ea I made money from was Gold Smiley Master, who was using manual backtesting for 1 year, mql5 backtesting is a scam

Habib Gholamali Heidari
3122
Reply from developer Habib Gholamali Heidari 2025.09.05 03:42
A new version is coming with a lot of improvements. Please send a message!
Joseph Zafar Yasini
65
Joseph Zafar Yasini 2024.12.10 07:45 
 

First 3 trades closed in profit ,for now it's working great ,i will update my review again.

Habib Gholamali Heidari
3122
Reply from developer Habib Gholamali Heidari 2025.09.05 03:42
Thanks!
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