Orderpanel

The panel shows all positions and all orders in a small movable window in the chart. Stop loss and take profit are converted into account currency. With the tool you can immediately see the maximum loss in the case of stop loss and the profit in the case of take profit.

If there are several positions, a sum is formed.

The panel shows either all positions/orders of the current symbol or all existing ones. The data is recalculated for each tick, and moving Stop Loss or Take Profit is immediately visible.


If you are planning a trade, you can draw a horizontal line instead. The panel calculates what the profit or loss would be if the line were an order. The data is constantly updated, for example when a line is moved or the price changes. 

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MT5 to Telegram Signal Provider turns your trading account into a signal provider. Every trade action, whether manual, by EA or from your phone, is instantly sent as a message to Telegram. You can fully customize the format or use a ready-made template for quick setup. [ Demo ] [ Manual ] [ MT4 Version ] [ Discord Version ]     New: [ Telegram To MT5 ] Setup A step by step user guide is available. Key Features Ability to customize order details sent to subscribers You can create a tiered subs
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