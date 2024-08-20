TD Sequential EA
Overview
The TD Sequential EA is a sophisticated automated trading system designed to capitalize on the TD Sequential indicator, developed by Tom DeMark. This EA identifies trading opportunities based on TD Sequential setups and executes trades with predefined risk management parameters. It offers a clean and customizable chart appearance and allows users to set their own lot sizes and other trading parameters.
Key Features
- Automated Trading: Executes buy and sell orders based on TD Sequential setups.
- Customizable Lot Size: Users can specify the lot size to match their risk tolerance.
- Clean Chart Appearance: Automatically adjusts chart colors for better visual clarity.
- Risk Management: Implements stop loss and take profit strategies to manage risk effectively.
- Alerts and Notifications: Provides alerts when take profit is reached and reminders to enable auto trading.
How the EA Works
- Setup Detection: The EA scans for TD Sequential setups. A buy setup is identified if the closing price of each of the last nine bars is lower than the close four bars earlier. A sell setup is detected if the close of each of the last nine bars is higher than the close four bars earlier.
- Trade Execution: When a valid setup is detected, the EA places a buy or sell order with the specified lot size. The stop loss is set below or above the setup bar, and the take profit is set to 50 pips.
- Risk Management: After hitting the stop loss, the EA will wait for the next setup to place a new trade. Only one trade is allowed at a time to manage risk.
- Alerts and Notifications: The EA provides alerts when take profit is reached and notifies users to enable auto trading.
Usage Guide
- Configuring the EA:
- When attaching the EA to a chart, you will see a settings window.
- Adjust the input parameters such as LotSize , TakeProfitPips , and StopLossPips according to your preferences.
- Monitoring the EA:
- The EA will automatically analyze the market and execute trades based on TD Sequential setups.
- You can monitor the trades in the Terminal window under the Trade tab.
- Alerts and Notifications:
- The EA will alert you when take profit is reached.
- Ensure you have notifications enabled in MetaTrader settings for timely updates.
