Unstoppable Breakthrough

3

Unstoppable Breakthrough is a trading strategy designed specifically for gold trading (XAUUSD) in the financial markets. This strategy identifies potential trading opportunities based on market price behavior and the breakout of key price levels. The core of the strategy lies in accurately setting buy stop and sell stop orders, which automatically enter the market when gold prices break through these preset levels.

Test Report:(Download XAUUSD 10 year Test report on fixed hands)

Test Report:(Download XAUUSD Risk Lot 10 Year Test Report)

Promotion Ongoing:

The original price is $599

Limited time sale $99

Every five copies sold, $100 more

Strategy Signal  : Copy trades of the Unstoppable Breakthrough 02 trading signal for MetaTrader 4 - 30 USD per month - Pinjia Liu (mql5.com)


Strategy Signal 3 Observation Account:
12624727
abc2024
ICMarketsSC-Demo01


Strategy Principle:

Determining Key Price Levels: Through analyzing historical data, the strategy identifies the key support and resistance levels in the gold price on the H1 hourly timeframe. These levels are the critical points for future price trend changes, reflecting the balance of forces between buyers and sellers.

Order Placement: When it is predicted that the price is about to break through these key levels, buy stop or sell stop orders are placed above or below these levels, respectively. This provides the strategy with an automatic triggering mechanism, allowing it to execute trades without the need for real-time monitoring.

Breakout Confirmation and Execution: Once the price successfully breaks through and activates the orders, the strategy will automatically execute the buy or sell operation and set the corresponding stop-loss and take-profit levels. The breakout is considered a signal of a change in market direction, so quickly entering the market after the breakout can capture the main part of the price movement.

  1. After reaching a profit of N (100 points), start moving the stop-loss.

  2. Move the stop-loss to the current price minus N points (90 points).

  3. Thereafter, incrementally move the stop-loss to trail the profits.

Risk Management: The strategy emphasizes risk control, with the potential loss of each trade strictly controlled within the investor's acceptable range. The stop-loss amount can be set to N% (generally set to 1% of the account balance) of the account balance, which can protect the account from significant losses and avoid premature exit from the market due to small market fluctuations.

Profit Target Planning: The profit target is set based on historical price behavior and the key levels of the placed orders, ensuring that each trade has a clear plan for profit-taking.

Parameter Settings:

  • Magic EA's unique identification code.
  • Risk percentage.
  • LotVar - Lot mode: 1 for automatic lot size, 0 for fixed lot size.
  • FixLot - Fixed lot size.
  • EAname - This is the profit target coefficient, used to calculate the target profit level for the orders.
  • BreakEven - Profit N, start trailing stop-loss.
  • MinProfit - Profit N, start adjusting stop-loss.
  • TrailingStop - Profit N, enable trailing stop-loss.
  • StopLoss - Set stop-loss.
  • TakeProfit - Set take-profit.
  • MaxSpread - Maximum spread.
  • RollBack - Profit N, partially take profits.
  • StartHour - Start trading time.
  • EndHour - End trading time.
  • Use_SmartTakeProfit - Enable smart take-profit function.
  • SmartTakeProfit - Enable smart take-profit function, triggered when profit reaches $10/0.01 lot.
  • Use_Max_DrawDown - Enable maximum drawdown function.
  • Max_DrawDown - Maximum drawdown percentage.

Usage:

  • Currency pair: XAUUSD
  • Timeframe: H1
  • Minimum deposit: $100
  • Account type: ECN, Raw, or Razor, with very low spreads.
  • Broker: IC Markets, Exness - minimum spread.
  • Important note: Using a low-spread account is crucial for the best performance!
  • Settings: Use default settings.

Backtesting:

  • Simply run the preset settings on the XAUUSD H1 timeframe, or adjust the Risk percentage according to your preferences to see different results.
Reviews 3
Vladimir Sauer
178
Vladimir Sauer 2025.11.24 20:56 
 

Thank you master, 29% profit in one and a half months.

Recommended products
The Arrow Scalper
Fawwaz Abdulmantaser Salim Albaker
1 (2)
Experts
Dear Friend..  I share with you this simple Expert Adviser .. it is full automatic  this Expert Adviser following the trend of the pair you install on or any stocks or indices , it is works like that: - when the trend on H4 chart show a start of up trend the expert will wait till the 15M & 1H charts show an up trend the EA will open a buy order directly , and do the same for down trend and open a sell order the buy or sell  order lot size and take profit and stop loss will measured manually  by
FREE
HFT King Ea
Ram Klein Caputol
Experts
Introducing HFT KING EA - The Ultimate HFT KING of Trading! This fully automated high frequency trading system is designed to revolutionize your trading experience with its advanced algorithm and state-of-the-art features. HFT King utilizes a unique combination of technical analysis, artificial intelligence, high frequency trading and machine learning to provide traders with reliable and profitable trading signals. HFT King cutting-edge technology is highly effective in identifying trading opp
Blue CARA MT4
Duc Anh Le
Experts
| Fully-automated Smart Money Concept (ICT) inspired trading solution with multi-strategy capabilities | Built by a grid trader >> for grid traders.  This is MT4 version, click  here  for  Blue CARA MT5  (settings and logics are same in both versions)     Real monitoring signal  -->  Cara Gold Intro Blue CARA EA   ('CARA') - short for  C omprehensive  A lgorithmic R esponsive A dvisor is a next-gen  multi-currency    multi-timeframe  EA base on the widely known (and perhapse most popular) Inn
Zigzag Hedging EA
Samir Arman
Experts
he expert works on the Zigzag levels on the previous candle With some digital way to enter the deal On the five minute frame Work on currency pairs only Do not use TakeProfit or Stop Loss How the expert works It is placed on the three currency pairs GBPUSD GBPJPY GBP AUD Same settings without changing anything When he works, he will work on only one currency of them until it closes on a profit Profit is only seven points Please watch the video Explains how the expert works. Max Spread = 0.3 Bro
RoundLock EA
AW Trading Software Limited
4.33 (3)
Experts
Round Lock is a smart advisor with dynamic position locking. Round Lock is an intelligent advisor with the function of dynamic position locking, an advanced trading advisor that implements a two-way order locking strategy with a gradual position growth and dynamic adaptation to the market . Advantages of Round Lock: Risk control through position locking, Dynamic growth of volumes in trending areas of the market, Flexible behavior settings depending on limits, Suitable for flat and trend phases,
Brexit Breakout GbpUsd H1
Marek Kupka
Experts
Brexit Breakout (GBPUSD H1) This EA has been developed for GBPUSD H1.  Everything is tested for H1 timeframe . Strategy is based on breakout of the This Bar Open indicator after some time of consolidation. It will very well works on these times, when the pound is moving. It uses Stop pending orders with  FIXED Stop Loss and Take Profit . It also uses PROFIT TRAILING to catch from the moves as much as possible. At 9:00 pm we are closing trading every Friday to prevent from weekly gaps. !!!Adjust
The Next Generation Scalper
Olena Kondratenko
Experts
The Next Generation Scalper is a new generation fully automatic scalping Expert Adviser. In addition to the classic trailing stops visible to brokers, the adviser uses several more smart trailing stops that are hidden for the broker. In the expert information table, it is possible to track low-quality brokers with the help of slippage analysis, using these tools you can get the best trading results. Each market entry point is analyzed by an advanced selection algorithm. After determining the op
TrendSight Pro EA
Andri Maulana
Experts
Maximize your gold trading potential with TrendSight Pro EA , a sophisticated and automated trading solution specifically engineered for the high-intensity XAUUSD (Gold) market. Designed for traders who value precision, safety, and consistent performance, this EA takes the guesswork out of technical analysis. Why Choose TrendSight Pro EA? TrendSight Pro EA isn't just another automated bot; it is a complete Gold Trading Strategy built on the foundation of the elite PaintBar trend-tracking system
Great Hunter
Pavel Malyshko
Experts
Авторская стратегия демонстрирующая хорошие результаты на валютной паре eurchf m15. Советник в своей работе ищет наиболее вероятные точки разворота на графике и если сигнал подтверждается открывает сделку. Советник работает круглосуточно, что делает его универсальным вне зависимости от времени на рынке, что также отличает его от большинства советников торгующих в строго ограниченное время. По мере роста спроса на советник и увеличения хороших отзывов, цена на него будет расти. Поспешите при
Gegatrade Pro
David Zouein
4.66 (95)
Experts
Gegatrade Pro EA is a Cost Averaging System with a Sophisticated Algorithm. It is secured by a built-in “ News WatchDog ” system that suspends trading during news events. Trading Strategy Gegatrade Pro EA is based on the fact that most of the time the price usually moves between the upper and lower boundaries of the trading channel. Basing on this fact, Gegatrade Pro places its first trade, assuming that the price is going to return to its average value and take the profit which is defined. If
Magic EA MT4
Kyra Nickaline Watson-gordon
3 (1)
Experts
Magic EA is an Expert Advisor based on Scalping, Elliot Waves and with filters such as RSI, Stochastic and 3 other strategies managed and decided with the robot smartly. Large number of inputs and settings are tested and optimized and embedded in the program thus inputs are limited and very simple. Using EA doesn't need any professional information or Forex Trading Knowledge. EA can trade on all symbols and all time frames, using special and unique strategies developed by the author. The EA wo
Smart Funded Hft
Barbaros Bulent Kortarla
4.82 (65)
Experts
Smart Funded EA is an expert advisor designed to pass the HFT challenges of prop firms that allow its use. You can check my blog post about HFT Prop firms before buying a challenge. Do I need to back-test? You do not need to backtest, and demo servers that you backtest will not give the real results since HFT prop firms servers and symbols are specially designed friendly with HFT bots. Samart Funded HFT has a hundred percent success rate so do not waste your time back testing. You can test the
Mr Forex
Stanislav Frolov
Experts
Mr. Forex Mr Forex  EA ️️️️ Mr Forex result of more than 3 year testing strategy in market. All you need is rent VPS with low latency, i.e London base vps Pairs: EURUSD , GBPUSD , USDCHF Use Time Frame M1 - M15 ( v.1.4 and above) Set file download here(coming soon) Easy to use: 1. After installation change Time Frame to M1 ( 1 Minute ) - M15 2. Change MM to TRUE i suggest you test this EA for 1 month with demo account and when see result try Real account. After your Purchase please
Multi Gold Ai Robot
Nirundorn Promphao
5 (1)
Experts
Multi Gold Ai Robot is a safe system for Forex and Crypto currencies trading. Developed exclusively for the XAUUSD pair(GOLD) and any currency pairs. Try now! Most Profitable Strategies Inside Close Order with Money Profit, CutOff technology, Cutloss by amount of trades. Super Special Edition for traders and Introducing Broker and Partners WOW!!! Special Price : $650 for 99 copies only, Normal Price $2,999 !!! Special Promotion every week. The Ai Robot is designed to operate in the XAUUSD (GOL
Intensive
Evgeniy Zhdan
Experts
The Expert Advisor algorithm determines on daily charts those candlestick patterns, which set the intraday trading direction. The trading EA determines how long the price is moving in overbought/oversold zones and starts working in the direction of the expected trend movement. Each position is accompanied with a tight stop loss and take profit. Only one active position can be open in the market. The EA was developed and tested using 99% quality quotes. The Expert Advisor has a built-in news filt
Reverence Gold Ultimate EA
Tom Seljakin
Experts
Reverence Gold EA is a portfolio of advanced gold strategies that are made up of systems that have proven to be stable and profitable. The EA uses improved versions of the classic breakout, trend reversal, swing trading, and price action setup. All of these systems create a smooth yield curve, and make it easy to get through periods of economic and political turbulence. This system is specially designed for those who are serious about investments and want to increase their capital. The basis of
Easy HFT prop firm EA
Florent Moreau
3.4 (5)
Experts
Unlock the Gateway to Prop Trading Success with 'Easy HFT EA' – Your High-Octane EA Companion! Designed with precision for the ambitious trader, this Expert Advisor stands out in the bustling market of high-frequency trading tools. Crafted for those aiming to conquer the stringent challenges of proprietary trading firms, 'Easy HFT EA' is your secret weapon to breeze through evaluation phases in record time. This EA is engineered for efficiency and speed, ensuring you stand out amongst the compe
Cloud 9
Mr Luke Rory Samuel Watson
Experts
After months of hard work and development, we are delighted to release Cloud 9 into the MQL4 MarketPlace! Cloud 9 is a unique fully-automated trend robot designed to work on a variety of currency pairs. It utilizes moving averages and a complex theory of the ichimoku cloud, catching strong trends in currency markets.  Historically, manual traders have lacked patience and discipline. Cloud 9 has no such problem. It scan the markets 24/5 searching for its specific entries without any need for huma
Correlation Beast EA
Rodrigo Rethka Goncalves
Experts
Correlation Beast V2.05 - Skyrocket Your Forex Trading! Unlock the power of currency correlations with Correlation Beast V2.5 , the ultimate Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 4! Designed for traders who crave precision and profitability, this EA leverages advanced correlation strategies to identify high-probability trades. Whether you're a beginner or a pro, this tool is your key to mastering the Forex market! Why Choose Correlation Beast V2.5? Powerful Correlation Trading Trade sma
Smart Hedge Trader MT4
Adil Mohsine
Experts
Smart Hedge Trader – MT4 Expert Advisor Link to MT5 version Smart Hedge Trader MT5 Smart Hedge Trader is an MT4 Expert Advisor that uses a structured hedging strategy to manage trades with precision. It monitors market conditions and applies calculated logic to manage exposure, aiming for consistent trade cycles with defined risk parameters. This EA is designed for traders who prefer an automated system that adapts to volatility while maintaining control over daily trading activity. Features: Dy
Trends EA Only one order at a time
Bo Xu
Experts
趋势EA“缔造者”4.1.8版本最新产品，联系方式qq398867673 ，微信15940404448，（qq不经常登录，电话微信均可）都是实名认证的。国内按授权开户数量限制、授权交易仓位限制、授权使用时间限制为参考依据定价，不管您是大资金还是小资金都有相应的权限价格。黄金缔造者经过多次更新现在的交易获利能力有目共睹如图。 购买须知： 1.提供所想要授权账号，用于写入EA授权； 2.报备账户资金额度以及所想使用的时间（半年起），用于写入EA授权； 3.添加微信，有一个简单的培训； 4.本产品只适合XAUUSD的交易； 5.产品为趋势类EA，所以震荡行情会小亏，属于正常，趋势行情大赚。 （注：交易一定是有亏有赚，主要看盈亏比例，我们不会说“放心用单单都赢利”这种骗人的话）。 虽然在官网售卖，但我们有修改权限的权力，有人不相信可以联系我们，先给你写一个简单的EA都是可以的，也可以你购买产品后，额外为你写一个你自己的策略EA，算是赠送。定价高低自有意义，我们只会给最好的产品，定最合适的价格。本产品为mt4使用 EA介绍： 1.EA没有任何参数，所有的算法我们全部封存在EA里了，使用简单；
Gold Matrix Pro
Steve Zoeger
Experts
Gold Matrix pro Welcome to the Gold Matrix Ea pro. The Robot is based on one standard Indicator. No other Indicator required =============================================================================================== This Robot is fully automated and has been created for everyone. The Robot works also on cent accounts. =============================================================================================== =>   works on all Time Frames from 1Minute to 1Day => On the lower Frames th
InfinX Classic MT4
Stanislav Shtiliyanov
Experts
For test Activate Power from False to True. Automatic and semi-automatic trading robot No grille Without Martingale Low management Long-term perspective Our priority is to keep capital with a long-term money management plan Semi-automatic and automatic control of daily trend trading with swing trading and price action. InfinX provides a balanced risk / reward ratio and survives easily in all market circumstances - even the most critical ones such as Corona, Brexit and others. This is a long-ter
Ea Tw79 Macd Grid Scalping
Tufan Gocmen
Experts
This automated trading robot uses the capabilities of the macd indicator to create a grid strategy. The algorithm creates a grid strategy at overbought and oversold levels and in times of high volatility. This makes it susceptible to all price fluctuations. The Close Money input is the total amount of earnings in the cycle. We define it as the total take profit amount in the cycle. It has the ability to open more cycles in short periods. However, you can use the robot in medium-term trading. Rea
BG Grid Limited
Boris Gulikov
5 (1)
Experts
BG Grid Limited is a countertrend Expert Advisor that uses standard indicators to enter the market. The Expert Advisor has flexible settings and can be used for multi-pair trading. I suggest using 10 currency pairs at once at the same time. However, this does not mean that the Expert Advisor will immediately open 10 orders, one for each currency pair. The Expert Advisor enters the market only with a certain set of indicator readings. The Expert Advisor in the settings has loss limits in the form
Teamwork Eur Gbp EA
Hulya Cinar
Experts
Teamwork EUR GBP EA   is based on the logic of order strategies and profit-taking strategies working as a team.  In general, EA consists of two parts as strategies and take profits section. Strategies section are special strategies that we create for symbols. Strategies continue to open buy and sell orders independently.  Takeprofits closes orders that are opened by working as a team. Take Profits logic is that profitable orders go by closing lost orders. They never work selfishly. In this way,
Flowing Gold
Nguyen Hang Hai Ha
Experts
Expert Flowing Gold is the latest generation of automated Gold trading robot programmed with unique and intelligent trading algorithms. The EA analyzes price movements in correlation with popular indicators to find high probability trading opportunities. The trading strategy combines scalping and smart position management to optimize performance and reduce risk. Trades are often closed quickly by Trailing, and Stop Loss is also available. The EA's position management strategy usually applies hig
Success Forex
Mr Teerawoot Aonlamool
Experts
Way  to success  EA EA used to trade gold, try to get up to 10000 points of chart drag Trade according to trends, use up to 5 indicators to set values. It is a Martingale system. Fixed when the first lot lost by multiplying not over There is a trailing system. Stop comes when there is a profit. Max drawdown only 24.18% Testing Through the Crisis of War Within 6 months the profit reaches 128.74%
Blue Dollar EA
Nguyen Nghiem Duy
Experts
Blue Dollar EA is based on a multifunctional template and is designed for intraday trading with all major currency pairs on any timeframe. The strategy is based on analysis of price action within the daily volatility range for a given period. The EA has a vast set of features - it can be configured for any trading style, which makes it not just a trading robot, but a multifunctional flexible designer. The EA applies order placement levels, stop loss, take profit and trailing stop levels invisibl
Karman
Vladislav Filippov
Experts
Karman is a fully automated trading advisor working on a М30 timeframe. The settings of the advisor are based on the safe trading, the essence of which is to close the transaction, while achieving a positive profitability dynamism of several points, which allows the user to reduce the costs of opening losing trades. The Expert Advisor is multi-functional and does not require a specific type of account for the normal operation of all functions embedded in it. The advisor’s manual involves encapsu
Buyers of this product also purchase
Vortex Gold MT4
Stanislav Tomilov
5 (16)
Experts
Vortex - your investment in the future The Vortex Gold EA expert Advisor made specifically for trading gold (XAU/USD) on the Metatrader platform. Built using proprietary indicators and secret author's algorithms, this EA employs a comprehensive trading strategy designed to capture profitable movements in the gold market. Key components of its strategy include classic indicators as CCI and Parabolic Indicator, which work together to accurately signal ideal entry and exit points. At the heart of V
Quantum Emperor MT4
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.85 (172)
Experts
Introducing   Quantum Emperor EA , the groundbreaking MQL5 expert advisor that's transforming the way you trade the prestigious GBPUSD pair! Developed by a team of experienced traders with trading experience of over 13 years. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. ***Buy Quantum Emperor EA and you could get Quantum StarMan for free !*** Ask in private for more details Verified Signal:   Click Here MT5 Versi
Aura Black Edition
Stanislav Tomilov
4.6 (20)
Experts
Aura Black Edition is a fully automated EA designed to trade GOLD only. Expert showed stable results on XAUUSD in 2011-2020 period. No dangerous methods of money management used, no martingale, no grid or scalp. Suitable for any broker conditions. EA trained with a multilayer perceptron Neural Network (MLP) is a class of feedforward artificial neural network (ANN). The term MLP is used ambiguously, sometimes loosely to any feedforward ANN, sometimes strictly to refer to networks composed of mult
Aura Neuron MT4
Stanislav Tomilov
4.58 (12)
Experts
Aura Neuron is a distinctive Expert Advisor that continues the Aura series of trading systems. By leveraging advanced Neural Networks and cutting-edge classic trading strategies, Aura Neuron offers an innovative approach with excellent potential performance. Fully automated, this Expert Advisor is designed to trade currency pair XAUUSD (GOLD). It has demonstrated consistent stability across these pairs from 1999 to 2023. The system avoids dangerous money management techniques, such as martingale
AI Forex Robot MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
4.6 (10)
Experts
AI   Forex Robot - The Future of Automated Trading. AI Forex Robot is powered by a next-generation   Artificial Intelligence   system based on a hybrid LSTM Transformer neural network, specifically designed for analyzing gold (XAUUSD) price movements on the Forex market. The system analyzes complex market structures, adapts its strategy in   real time   and makes data-driven decisions with a high level of precision. AI Forex Robot is a modern, fully automated system powered by   artificial intel
XG Gold Robot MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
4.32 (38)
Experts
The XG Gold Robot MT4 is specially designed for Gold. We decided to include this EA in our offering after   extensive testing . XG Gold Robot and works perfectly with the   XAUUSD, GOLD, XAUEUR   pairs. XG Gold Robot has been created for all traders who like to   Trade in Gold   and includes additional a function that displays   weekly Gold levels   with the minimum and maximum displayed in the panel as well as on the chart, which will help you in manual trading. It’s a strategy based on  Price
KonokaSystemNEO
Nobuyoshi Murase
1 (1)
Experts
KonokaSystemNEO is one of the three sisters ( NEO, JOY, FUN ) based on KonokaSystem with a new personality and is an original EA. The trading style is day trading targeting midnight to mid-day Japan time. The currency pair is "USDJPY" and entry is made at the opening price of M5. Each of the three sisters has a different logic and is equipped with two types of entries and two types of exits. No grid or martingale logic is used. The internal logic repeats profit and loss, swallowing losses and g
ThraeX
Vasile Verdes
3.25 (4)
Experts
ThraeX – Scalping on M1    ( Recommended for DAX and XAU) Inspired by the discipline and precision of the Roman era, ThraeX is a specialized Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 4 , designed specifically for high-frequency trading on the 1-minute chart (M1) . It is built to handle rapid market fluctuations, aiming to detect and react to short-term price movements with high speed and adaptability. Key Features: ️ M1 Scalping Logic – Designed for high-frequency decision-making based on real-time market
Opening Range Breakout Master
Thushara Dissanayake
Experts
The   Opening Range Breakout Master  is a professional algorithmic trading system designed to capitalize on institutional trading concepts such as   ICT (Inner Circle Trader), Smart Money Concepts (SMC), and liquidity based strategies . This expert advisor automates the detection and execution of   opening range breakouts (ORB)   across key global Forex sessions, including   London, New York, Tokyo, and Midnight Killzones , allowing traders to align with   market maker movements, liquidity hunts
Stock Indexes EA MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
4 (4)
Experts
Stock Indexes EA is a sophisticated trading robot meticulously engineered to capitalize on the dynamics of the US30. This Expert Advisor uses advanced algorithms and carefully selected technical indicators to analyze market trends, identify optimal entry and exit points, and execute trades with high precision . One of its key features is the built-in news filter, which prevents the robot from opening new positions during high-impact economic events. This significantly reduces unnecessary risk a
EvoTrade EA MT4
Dolores Martin Munoz
Experts
EvoTrade: The First Self-Learning Trading System on the Market Allow me to introduce   EvoTrade —a unique trading advisor built using cutting-edge technologies in computer vision and data analysis. It is the first self-learning trading system on the market, operating in real-time. EvoTrade analyzes market conditions, adapts strategies, and dynamically adjusts to changes, delivering exceptional precision in any environment. EvoTrade   employs advanced neural networks, including Long Short-Term Me
Candle Power EA
Brainbug Investment GmbH
Experts
Please write to me after Purchase to receive the Manual as a PDF and a link to a detailed Explainer Video !!! Always start up EA with a setting!!! Here download SETFILE and instructions   Candle Power EA Mean Reversion Stock Strategy for the S+P 500 Five combined strategies as a portfolio approach – developed for volatile market phases, corrections, and as a potential tactical portfolio hedge. _____________________________________________________________________________________________________
Big Forex Players MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
4.81 (42)
Experts
We proudly present our cutting-edge robot, the  Big Forex Players EA  designed to maximize your trading potential, minimize emotional trading, and make smarter decisions powered by cutting-edge technology. The whole system in this EA took us many months to build, and then we spent a lot of time testing it. This unique EA includes three distinct strategies that can be used independently or in together. The robot receives the positions of the  biggest Banks  (positions are sent from our database t
HFT Fast M1 Gold Scalper V8 EA
Martin Alejandro Bamonte
3.67 (3)
Experts
ULTRA-OPTIMIZED VERSION – MT4 HFT FAST M1 GOLD SCALPER V8.2 , in its MT4 version, is the most powerful, stable, and refined release to date. HFT is a high-frequency scalper that trades exclusively on Gold (XAUUSD) on TF: M1, executing a large number of trades daily. It supports leverage up to 1:500 and operates with very reasonable lot sizes for a true scalping strategy. Because of this, it requires dedicated scalping accounts (RAW or ECN). ICMarkets is the recommended broker, especially its RAW
Fundamental hunter
Sara Sabaghi
Experts
Fundamental Hunter – The Smart Money Tracking Expert Advisor You buy a unique opportunity not an EA. Early buyers get the power first... at a price they'll never get back. Next price will be:   $1200   |   3/10   spot remains Next price will be: $1600 | 10/10 spot remains Next price will be: $2000   | 10/10 Final price: $2400 Live result If you are looking for an Expert Advisor that goes beyond indicators and actually understands the market through real economic data , Fundamental Hunter is
Trade Vantage v4
Yvan Musatov
Experts
Introducing   Trade Vantage : Professional Market Analyst Trade Vantage   is a highly effective analytical tool that uses a specialized algorithm for trading on the Forex and cryptocurrency markets. Its operating principle is based on price analysis for a certain time interval, identifying the strength and amplitude of price movements using a unique indication system. When a trend loses its strength and changes direction, the expert closes the previous position and opens a new one. The bot also
The Tinga Tinga EA Updated
Allistair Kabelo Mandow
Experts
$10 to $13 000 Broker:Hija Global Markets Ltd Platform:MT5 Account Type:Live Login number:40912 Investor Password:Leclote123# Dear users, I would like to introduce you to my new trading advisor The Tinga EA. The Tinga advisor operates on the platform of the  advisor, yet unlike it, it operates on lower timeframes of M15 and uses other indicators to generate trades, while also trading on two currency pairs, XAUUSD and USDJPY, which provides us with a slight diversification
Waka Waka EA
Valeriia Mishchenko
4.31 (48)
Experts
EA has a live track record with 4.5 years of stable trading with low drawdown: Live performance MT5 version can be found here Waka Waka is the advanced grid system which already works on real accounts for years. Instead of fitting the system to reflect historical data (like most people do) it was designed to exploit existing market inefficiencies. Therefore it is not a simple "hit and miss" system which only survives by using grid. Instead it uses real market mechanics to its advantage to make p
GridSync Pro
Thushara Dissanayake
Experts
GridSync Pro   is a   sophisticated grid trading EA   designed for   MetaTrader 4   that combines   fully automated execution   with   manual trading flexibility . This   smart grid EA   implements a   non-martingale, advanced grid strategy   with   precise risk management controls , including   daily profit targets, loss limits, and trailing stops   to protect capital during   volatile market conditions . The system maintains a   continuous grid of pre-spaced pending orders   (stop or limit) i
Bitcoin Robot Grid MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
5 (17)
Experts
Bitcoin Robot Grid MT4 is an intelligent trading system designed to automate BTCUSD trading using the grid trading strategy. This method takes advantage of market fluctuations by placing a structured series of buy and sell orders at predefined price levels. The robot   continuously monitors market   conditions and executes trades according to its preset parameters, allowing for consistent market engagement without the need for manual intervention. Bitcoin Robot Grid is the   perfect solution  
MM Flip CodePro
Allistair Kabelo Mandow
Experts
"MM 3.0 FLIP CODEPRO IS DESIGNED TO MULTIPLY YOUR CAPITAL UP TO 300 TIMES OR MORE A WEEK ON SMALL ACCOUNTS USING 1:UNLIMITED THIS POWERFUL TRADING ROBOT CAN TURN SMALL INVESTMENTS INTO MASSIVE RETURNS DEPENDING ON MARKET CONDITIONS" "WITH JUST $100 FOR FORISTANCE YOU HAVE THE POTENTIAL TO GENERATE $30 000+ IN A SINGLE WEEK....BASED ON OUR EXPERIENCE CONSTANT CONSISTENT PROFITS WITHIN 7 TRADING DAYS DAYSARE ACHIEVABLE" "OUR TEAM IS HERE TO GUIDE AND SUPPORT YOU EVERY STEP OF THE WAY WITH MM3
Scipio Gold Bot
Stefano Frisetti
Experts
BEWARE of SCAM! SCIPIO GOLD BOT is only distributed by MQL5.com. Please note: this is not a commercial BOT, but a professional one. Distribution is limited to 100 copies in total, and the price may increase without notice. Thisi is MT4 versione, Mt5 version is here:  https://www.mql5.com/it/market/product/148820 The differences that make SCIPIO EA unique are: + no variable settings or settings that the TRADER must enter + only opens one trade at a time + always uses close and fixed STOP LOSSES
Three Little Birds
Ahmad Aan Isnain Shofwan
Experts
THREE LITTLE BIRDS EA Forged from loss. Perfected with pain. Released with purpose. Tip: If you want to understand how the EA works in detail during testing, look for the parameter “Debug” in the input settings. By default, it is False . Set it to True to see detailed messages in the Experts tab while running backtest or live test. STRUCTURE. NOT SPECULATION. Three Little Birds EA is not just another trading robot. It is a battle-forged engine, crafted through years of real failure, and desi
Exp4 AI Sniper for MT4
Vladislav Andruschenko
2.33 (3)
Experts
AI Sniper   is an intelligent, self-optimizing trading robot designed for MT4   terminals. Utilizing a sophisticated algorithm and cutting-edge trading methodologies, AI Sniper epitomizes excellence in trading optimization. With over 15 years of extensive experience in both exchange and stock markets, our team has crafted this Expert Advisor, incorporating innovative strategy management features, intelligent functionalities, and an intuitive graphical interface. Each facet of AI Sniper is metic
Bitcoin Robot MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
4.63 (65)
Experts
The Bitcoin Robot  MT4 is engineered to execute Bitcoin trades with unparalleled   efficiency and precision . Developed by a team of experienced traders and developers, our   Bitcoin Robot   employs a sophisticated algorithmic approach (price action, trend as well as two personalized indicators) to analyze market and execute trades swiftly with   M5 timeframe , ensuring that you never miss out on lucrative opportunities.   No grid, no martingale, no hedging,   EA only open one position at the sa
Crude Oil Robot MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
Experts
The Best Oil Trading Robot in the World.   Crude Oil Robot   is the undisputed, top-tier trading robot designed for the   XTIUSD or any crude instrument   offered by your broker. This is not a generic algorithm, but it's a   highly specialized system   built exclusively for the crude oil market,   utilizing unique technologies   not available in any other trading bot. Crude Oil Robot is equipped with   exclusive features tailored specifically for the OIL market , such as: Volatility Anomaly Fil
M1 Gold Scalper
Dmitriq Evgenoeviz Ko
Experts
"M1 Gold Scalper" is a high frequency scalper trading exclusively gold (XAUUSD) on the M1 time frame, performing many trades daily. It works with very reasonable lot sizes, consistent with a true scalping strategy. the full list for your convenience is available https://www.mql5.com/ru/users/pants-dmi/seller This strategy is designed to profit from small fluctuations in the gold price, using micro trends and short-term impulses. The algorithm carefully analyzes market data, including price act
Dynamic Pips MT4
Thi Thu Ha Hoang
5 (1)
Experts
️   Already own Boring Pips EA? You’re eligible for an  additional 30% discount! Contact to learn more about: How to  claim your rebate Trump’s second term has reignited a wave of aggressive trade policies, starting with the return of sweeping tariffs that are rattling global markets Tensions in the Middle East have flared — most recently between Israel and Iran — sending oil prices surging The Russia–Ukraine war continues with no resolution in sight, fueling ongoing geopolitical ins
Hedging Forex EA1
Samir Arman
5 (2)
Experts
️ Hedging Forex EA1 – Smart Risk Control with ATR & Hedge Strategy Now with enhanced features and virtual strategy tester guidance --- Overview Hedging Forex EA1 is a smart, risk-managed Expert Advisor designed for volatile currency pairs using a hedging strategy. This EA provides advanced control over position sizing, trade timing, and Take Profit strategies with ATR integration. Whether you're a beginner or an experienced trader, Hedging Forex EA1 offers flexibility, protection, an
Extractors MT4
DRT Circle
Experts
Extractors for XAUUSD Extractors for XAUUSD is a professional-grade Expert Advisor designed for traders who value precision, controlled risk, and adaptable trading logic when dealing with Gold (XAUUSD). It integrates two advanced built-in strategies and five flexible market approach modes, giving traders full control over how the system interprets, enters, and manages trades under different market structures. Built upon extensive research and development, Extractors represents the evolution of
More from author
Unstoppable Breakthrough base
Pinjia Liu
5 (2)
Experts
Unstoppable Breakthrough   base   is a trading strategy designed specifically for gold trading (XAUUSD) in the financial markets. This strategy identifies potential trading opportunities based on market price behavior and the breakout of key price levels. The core of the strategy lies in accurately setting buy stop and sell stop orders, which automatically enter the market when gold prices break through these preset levels. Important!!! Important!!! Important!!! Before using, please disable thi
FREE
BreakoutGenius base
Pinjia Liu
Experts
BreakoutGenius base is a trading strategy designed specifically for the gold market (XAUUSD) within the financial markets. This strategy leverages market price actions and the breakout of key price levels to identify potential trading opportunities. The essence of the strategy lies in accurately setting Buy Stop and Sell Stop orders to automatically enter the market as gold prices break through these preset levels. Attention!! Attention!! Attention!! Before using, please turn off this parameter
FREE
BreakoutGenius
Pinjia Liu
Experts
BreakoutGenius  is a trading strategy designed specifically for the gold market (XAUUSD) within the financial markets. This strategy leverages market price actions and the breakout of key price levels to identify potential trading opportunities. The essence of the strategy lies in accurately setting Buy Stop and Sell Stop orders to automatically enter the market as gold prices break through these preset levels. Attention!! Attention!! Attention!! Before using, please turn off this parameter in
Filter:
Vladimir Sauer
178
Vladimir Sauer 2025.11.24 20:56 
 

Thank you master, 29% profit in one and a half months.

nisemzon
112
nisemzon 2024.11.14 20:41 
 

this is a very bad EA, not working, the seller is not answering, even on his web site there is a link to telegram that dont work dont buy ! i want refund

Xian Qin Ceng
17237
Xian Qin Ceng 2024.10.15 12:28 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Reply to review