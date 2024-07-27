Dynamic Targets

 

Dynamic Range and Target Indicator: Your Reliable Trading Partner


Introducing an innovative indicator that revolutionizes how you analyze markets and make trading decisions. Whether you're a beginner seeking clear guidance or an experienced trader looking to enhance your strategy, this tool is designed to meet your needs.

 

Key Features:


1. Dynamic Range Determination: The indicator continuously analyzes the market, identifying the most recent significant price ranges.

2. Clear Support and Resistance Lines: Visually displays key levels on your chart, allowing you to quickly recognize potential entry and exit points.

3. Smart Target Projections: Based on the current range, the indicator calculates three targets above and below the range, providing you with a realistic view of potential price movements.

4. Adaptive Precision: 
   - Target 1: The most reliable projection with the highest probability of being reached.
   - Target 2: Moderate projection for stronger trends.
   - Target 3: Ambitious projection for sudden breakout situations, particularly useful in smaller ranges.

5. **Automatic Updates**: As soon as a new significant range forms, the indicator adapts, ensuring you're always working with the freshest data.

Benefits:


- **Versatility**: Ideal as a standalone tool for beginners or as a complement to existing strategies for advanced traders.
- **Objectivity**: Eliminates emotional decision-making by providing clear, data-driven insights.
- **Time-Saving**: Quickly identifies key levels, allowing you to focus on trade execution.
- **Educational Value**: Helps develop intuition for market movements through visual representation of key levels.

How to Use the Dynamic Range and Target Indicator


Basic Strategy

1. Partial Close: Consider closing part of your position at Target 1.
2. Stop Loss Management: Move your stop loss to break-even after partial close.
3. Full Close: Aim to close the rest of your position at Target 2- 3 or when your preferred trend indicator changes.

 Price Action and Targets

- Targets become active when price breaks outside the range (up or down).
- After a breakout and target1 is reached , expect a potential retracement:
        - up to the edge of the range
        - pull back to the middle doted line of the range before continuing in the breakout direction

- Be aware: Sometimes price may reverse and break on the opposite side of the range.

In most cases price will form new range and new targets after touching target1 or target 2


 Enhancing Your Strategy

1. Trend Filter: Use a simple trend indicator like a 100-period Moving Average (MA):
   - Trade only breakouts to the upside when price is above MA 100
   - Trade only breakouts to the downside when price is below MA 100

2. Higher Timeframe Analysis: 
   - Check targets on higher timeframes
   - Look for confluence between current and higher timeframe targets

3. Target Probability: In the direction of the main trend, there's a higher likelihood of reaching Target 2 or 3 in opposite direction mostly target1.

 

Realistic Expectations:


While this indicator significantly improves your ability to analyze markets, it's important to remember that no tool can guarantee 100%trading success. Use it as part of a comprehensive risk management strategy and continually refine your skills.

Elevate your trading today with our Dynamic Range and Target Indicator - your reliable partner for informed trading decisions!
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LAUNCH PRICE: $99 Axiom Matrix is available at the launch price of $99. The price will increase to $199 after the first 30 purchases. SPECIAL OFFER:  After purchasing Axiom Matrix, send me a private message to claim the Smart Universal EA for FREE and turn your Smart Trend signals into automated trades. [User Manual] , [Online Course] , [PDF]  And [DEMO] Axiom Matrix is a professional multi-symbol, multi-timeframe market scanner and decision dashboard for MetaTrader 5. It scans your Market Watc
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Van Minh Nguyen
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FiboSniper Pro – Professional Multi-Filter Fibonacci Grid Trading System FiboSniper Pro is an advanced technical trading indicator system that combines Fibonacci Envelopes with multi-layer filters including ADX, EMA, RSI, ATR, and Time Filters to help identify   filtered entry opportunities , along with automatic Stop Loss and Take Profit levels based on ATR volatility. It is specifically designed for traders who focus on M5 scalping strategies. After purchase, please contact me to receive instr
Currency Strength Wizard MT5
Oleg Rodin
5 (1)
Indicators
Currency Strength Wizard   is a very powerful indicator that provides you with all-in-one solution for successful trading. The indicator calculates the power of this or that forex pair using the data of all currencies on multiple time frames. This data is represented in a form of easy to use currency index and currency power lines which you can use to see the power of this or that currency. All you need is attach the indicator to the chart you want to trade and the indicator will show you real s
Smc Pro ToolKit
Talal N Z Aljarusha
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Indicators
SMC PRO TOOLKIT — SMART MONEY ANALYSIS & STRUCTURED TRADE PLANNING SMC Pro ToolKit is a professional Smart Money Concepts analysis workspace for MetaTrader 5. It combines market structure, multi-timeframe analysis, institutional price zones, setup evaluation, confirmation tools, volume context, alerts, and risk planning inside one organized chart environment. One workspace. Multiple layers of confirmation. One structured trading plan. OPEN COMPLETE USER GUIDE MULTI-CONDITION SETUP ENGINE At
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4.53 (15)
Indicators
Best Solution for any Newbie or Expert Trader! This indicator is a unique, high quality and affordable trading tool because we have incorporated a number of proprietary features and a new formula. With this update, you will be able to show double timeframe zones. You will not only be able to show a higher TF but to show both, the chart TF, PLUS the higher TF: SHOWING NESTED ZONES. All Supply Demand traders will love it. :) Important Information Revealed Maximize the potential of Advanced Supply
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TrendXplorer
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Darko Licardo
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The indicator to trade price consolidation is designed to identify price contraction and alerts us on formation. It does this by analyzing historical price data and identifying price action patterns. The algorithm then uses this information to mark the zone , potential targets and liquidity lines, giving us valuable insights into market behavior.  Traders can adjust parameters such as colors ,alerts types and how many  previously formed zones to display on chart . Furthermore, the indicator can
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