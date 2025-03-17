Matrix Market Scanner

MATRIX Market Scanner


Comprehensive Analytics Without the Complexity

Our innovative, cell-based dashboard gives you a panoramic view of the market—letting you monitor multiple instruments and timeframes seamlessly.

Its high level of customization delivers an intuitive, dynamic display that adapts to your trading style, empowering you to see the bigger picture and make smarter, faster decisions.

New Update

The latest update to the Indicator Matrix Market Scanner introduces a powerful new feature: the mini-chart. This addition allows users to monitor one or more extra mini-chart directly on the main chart and set a custom timeframe for it.

The mini-chart can display the first two selected indicators used in the scanner, enabling a more comprehensive and interactive analysis.

The mini-chart automatically matches the scanner's color scheme and adjusts its height to align seamlessly with the scanner, while also providing an option to customize its width to suit individual preferences.

With this enhancement, market screening becomes even more dynamic and efficient.

In the free demo version, the mini-chart will not be displayed due to MT5 Strategy Tester limitations !!!

1. Robust Indicator Suite

Monitor up to seven essential indicators to gain a well-rounded view of the market dynamics:

  • Moving Average: Identify long-term trends by comparing price action against average price levels.

  • 2MA Cross: Detect  trend shifts through dual moving average crossovers 

  • MACD: Observe momentum through the interaction between the MACD line and the signal line, as well as Main zero-line crossings.

  • Parabolic SAR: Recognize trend reversals by identifying pivotal stop-and-reversal points.

  • CCI (Commodity Channel Index): Spot cyclical movements and anticipate market momentum changes.

  • RSI (Relative Strength Index): Keep track of overbought or oversold conditions and trend 

  • Stochastic: Confirm momentum changes in overbought and oversold zones for added reassurance.

With MATRIX Market Scanner, traders can craft bespoke strategies by merging two groups of powerful indicators—trend tools (like moving averages, MACD, and Parabolic SAR) alongside oscillators (such as RSI, CCI, and Stochastic)

—to trigger alerts for potential profitable entries.

2. Dynamic Visual Interface

At the heart of MATRIX lies a sophisticated table where each cell communicates crucial market data:

  • Cell Borders: The border of every cell updates to reflect the current trend status—signaling a bullish or bearish market environment based on your chosen criteria.

  • Cell Background: Background colors remain neutral until a confirmed trend change occurs (or an oscillator crosses a critical level), at which point they shift to designated buy or sell colors, visually affirming the signal.

  • Text Data: Oscillators showing numeric values (like CCI, RSI, or Stochastic) change text color when entering overbought or oversold regions, offering instant feedback on market extremes.

3. Flexible Multi-Timeframe & Multi-Instrument Analysis

  • Multi-Timeframe Views: Analyze your current symbol across varied timeframes to gain both macro and micro market insights.

  • Multi-Instrument Monitoring: Overlay multiple instruments on one chart to compare market conditions side by side, using distinct background colors to easily differentiate between groups.

4. Customizable Alerts & Update Frequency

  • Real-Time Alerts: Stay vigilant with an alert system that triggers notifications across all selected timeframes when a fresh, decisive signal comes through.

  • Update Control: Tailor the scanner's refresh rate to your trading style—choose live tick-by-tick updates or stick with default 1-minute candle refreshes for a broader overview.

5. User-Centric Customization

MATRIX is built to be as detailed or as straightforward as you need it to be:

  • Personalized Display: Customize cell border, background, and text colors to create a display that fits your analytical workflow.

  • Adaptable Layout: Configure how many indicators, timeframes, or instruments you track at once, ensuring your dashboard remains uncluttered and focused on what matters most.

What Can MATRIX Do For You?

  • Pinpoint Market Trends: Instantly assess trend direction and detect early shifts that could signal buying or selling opportunities.

  • Streamline Your Analysis: Consolidate multiple data sources into one clear interface, reducing the need to switch between disparate charts.

  • Enhance Reaction Speed: With real-time updates and instant alerts, you can react to fresh signals as soon as they form—helping you stay ahead of the market.

  • Customize for Your Strategy: Whether you're a day trader or a swing trader, your approach is unique. MATRIX adapts to you by allowing you to use only the indicators and timeframes that enhance your decision-making.

Join the Next Generation of Traders

Don’t let information overload slow you down. With MATRIX Market Scanner, you have a tool that’s as flexible as your strategies and as precise as your trade decisions. Trust in a system engineered for clarity, speed, and actionable insight.

strategy example's 

1. Intraday Strategy

Setup:

  • Timeframes: Use short timeframes such as 5-minute and 15-minute charts.

  • Trend Indicators: 2MA Cross combined with the MACD.

  • Oscillators: RSI and Stochastic.

How It Works:

  • The scanner shows the 5-minute chart’s trend; a bullish 2MA cross triggers a blue cell border indicating an uptrend.

  • On the 15-minute chart, monitor the oscillator cells—if RSI starts coming up from an oversold condition (with signal when crossing level 0), you get additional confirmation.

  • When both trend (through the MA setup) and momentum (through oscillators) align there is   a potential profitable entry.

Benefit: This multi-timeframe approach filters out noise while capturing quick, intraday momentum shifts, letting you react rapidly to price moves.

2. Swing Trading Strategy

Setup:

  • Timeframes: Focus on the daily and 4-hour charts.

  • Trend Indicators: Daily Moving Average and MACD for a robust overall trend.

  • Oscillators: RSI and CCI for identifying overbought/oversold conditions.

How It Works:

  • On the daily chart, observe that the price sits above the MA, confirming a prevailing uptrend.

  • Then, monitor the 4-hour chart where the scanner highlights MACD and oscillator signals: a MACD crossover (bullish shift) paired with the RSI moving up from oversold territory (text color change) signals an entry.

  •  a strong pullback within a longer-term uptrend—an optimal swing trade opportunity.

Benefit: This strategy lets you capture mid-range moves by aligning swing entries with daily trend strength, enhancing risk management and trade timing.

3. Midterm Strategy

Setup:

  • Timeframes: Monitor the weekly and daily charts.

  • Trend Indicators: Use long-term MAs (like a 200-period MA) and Parabolic SAR for confirming persistent trends.

  • Oscillators: Rely on MACD for momentum shifts and RSI for identifying reversal thresholds.

How It Works:

  • On the weekly chart, confirm the long-term trend: the price consistently remains above the moving average, and the Parabolic SAR sits beneath the price for long positions.

  • Then, examine the daily chart—when the MACD crosses above the zero line and the RSI recovers from oversold conditions, the scanner’s cell colors change to confirm the signal.

  • an optimal moment to join an ongoing trend for extended positions.

Benefit: This approach is ideal for traders looking to participate in broader market moves, as it captures sustained trends using long-term indicators while timing entries with daily oscillator feedback.


Once you've honed your ideal trading setup, simply save your preferred settings—and effortlessly add multiple MATRIX Market Scanner instances for different instruments.

This feature lets you diversify your market insights, streamline your analytical workflow, and expand your trading opportunities without additional hassle.


Elevate your trading—experience MATRIX Market Scanner today.



