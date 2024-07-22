Macd Rsi Machine MT5

This EA implements a trading strategy based on the crossover of the MACD main and signal lines combined with RSI levels to filter the signals.

It ensures trades are only executed during specified trading hours if you wish, or it can open trades every time.

So basically, Macd Rsi Machine manages positions to align with the current market momentum, using a stochastic to filter them.

It as humble results but I think in some market conditions it can make a decent job as I show you in the pictures bellow with the best settings I found included.

Furthermore, the option to execute only on a certain hour, and the possibility to customize the indicator settings provides a broader dimension to this EA and room for improvement.

More than a EA for trading, it's study tool that can give you some cool ideas to reach for the optimization of the well know indicators, MACD and RSI.